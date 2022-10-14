 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is Arkansas vs. BYU football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

Arkansas Mississippi St Football

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Mississippi State won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The BYU and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT.

Arkansas comes into the contest 3-3 overall. Most recently, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17 on Oct. 8.

BYU enters the matchup 4-2 overall. On Oct. 8, Notre Dame beat BYU 28-20.

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU football on TV, live stream

Notre Dame BYU Football

BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (left) runs the football behind blocking teammates running back Christopher Brooks (2) and offensive lineman Vae Soifua (73) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Provo, Utah 

TV channel: ESPN 

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: BYU radio broadcast 

BYU terrestrial radio broadcast: KSL-FM 102.7; KSL-AM 1160 

Sam Pittman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach

Here is a look at Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach Sam Pittman, who was the Mizzou football offensive line coach in 2000. 

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Kalani Sitake is the BYU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

