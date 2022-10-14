What time is Arkansas vs. BYU football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

The BYU and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT.

Arkansas comes into the contest 3-3 overall. Most recently, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17 on Oct. 8.

BYU enters the matchup 4-2 overall. On Oct. 8, Notre Dame beat BYU 28-20.

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. BYU football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Provo, Utah

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: BYU radio broadcast

BYU terrestrial radio broadcast: KSL-FM 102.7; KSL-AM 1160

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Kalani Sitake is the BYU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.