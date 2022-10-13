What time is Auburn vs. Ole Miss football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

The Auburn and Ole Miss football teams are schedule to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Oct. 8.

Auburn enters the contest 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Georgia beat Auburn 42-10.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.