What time is Auburn vs. Ole Miss football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

The Auburn and Ole Miss football teams are schedule to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Ole Miss, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Oct. 8.

Auburn enters the contest 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Georgia beat Auburn 42-10.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Oxford, Mississippi 

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast | Auburn radio broadcast 

Bryan Harsin: A look at the Auburn football head coach

Here is a look at Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin, who was previously the Arkansas State and Boise State football head coach. 

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

