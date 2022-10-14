 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What time is Georgia vs. Vanderbilt football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

  • 0
Mississippi Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (13)passes against Mississippi during an NCAA college football Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

The Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Auburn 42-10 on Oct. 8.

Vanderbilt enters the contest 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-28.

People are also reading…

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt football on TV, live stream

Auburn Georgia Football

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Auburn Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Athens, Georgia

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (reporter). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: UGA radio broadcast 

Clark Lea: A look at the Vanderbilt football head coach

Here is a look at Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea, who played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04. He played college baseball from 2001-02. 

1 of 17

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fast start for Blues depends on checking these boxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News