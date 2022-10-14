What time is Georgia vs. Vanderbilt football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Auburn 42-10 on Oct. 8.

Vanderbilt enters the contest 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt 52-28.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15

Location: Athens, Georgia

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: UGA radio broadcast

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.