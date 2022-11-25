What time is Purdue vs. Indiana Hoosiers football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Purdue and Indiana Hoosiers football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue comes into the matchup 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Northwestern 17-9 on Nov. 19. If Purdue beats Indiana, the Boilermakers clinch a berth into the Big Ten Conference championship game on Dec. 3.

The IU Hoosiers enter the contest 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Indiana defeated Michigan State 39-31.

How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405.

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Purdue terrestrial radio broadcast: WAZY-FM 96.5

Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach. Tom Allen is the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.