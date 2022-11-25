 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is Purdue vs. Indiana Hoosiers football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Purdue Maryland Football

Purdue tight end Payne Durham, center, is congratulated after rushing for a first downin the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in College Park, Md. Purdue won 31-29. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

 Gail Burton

The Purdue and Indiana Hoosiers football teams are scheduled to meet in a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Purdue comes into the matchup 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. Most recently, Purdue beat Northwestern 17-9 on Nov. 19. If Purdue beats Indiana, the Boilermakers clinch a berth into the Big Ten Conference championship game on Dec. 3.

The IU Hoosiers enter the contest 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. On Nov. 19, Indiana defeated Michigan State 39-31. 

How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana football on TV, live stream

Indiana Michigan St Football

Indiana running back Shaun Shivers (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second overtime of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26 

Location: Bloomington, Indiana 

TV channel: Big Ten Network

BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), and Elise Menaker (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 405. 

Online live stream: FOXsports.com/live

Online radio broadcast: Purdue radio broadcast | IU radio broadcast 

Purdue terrestrial radio broadcast: WAZY-FM 96.5 

Indiana Michigan St Football

Indiana head coach Tom Allen talks to defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Jeff Brohm is the Purdue football head coach. Tom Allen is the Indiana Hoosiers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

