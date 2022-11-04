 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the Alabama vs. LSU football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Mississippi St Alabama Football

Alabama defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after a stop against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

The LSU and Alabama Crimson Tide football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. 

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 on Oct. 22.

No. 15-ranked LSU enters the contest 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, LSU beat Ole Miss 45-20. 

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama on TV, live stream

Mississippi LSU Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown agaanst Mississippi during an NCAA college football game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana 

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Alabama radio broadcast | LSU radio broadcast 

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

