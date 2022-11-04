What time is the Alabama vs. LSU football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The LSU and Alabama Crimson Tide football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 on Oct. 22.

No. 15-ranked LSU enters the contest 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, LSU beat Ole Miss 45-20.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.