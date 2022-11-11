 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Auburn Mississippi Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) scores on a 23-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Alabama and Ole Miss football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. Most recently, LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Nov. 5. 

No. 11-ranked Ole Miss comes into the contest 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 31-28. 

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama football on TV, live stream

Alabama LSU Football

Alabama offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12 

Location: Oxford, Mississippi 

TV channel: CBS 

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast | Alabama radio broadcast 

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. 

