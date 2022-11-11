What time is the Alabama vs. Ole Miss football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Alabama and Ole Miss football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. Most recently, LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Nov. 5.

No. 11-ranked Ole Miss comes into the contest 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 31-28.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach. Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.