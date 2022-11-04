What time is the Arkansas vs. Liberty football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Liberty University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET.

Liberty, ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-1 overall. Most recently, Liberty University defeated BYU 41-14 on Oct. 22.

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the contest 5-3 overall. On Oct. 29, Arkansas beat Auburn 41-27.

How to watch Liberty vs. Arkansas football on TV, live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Liberty radio broadcast

Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach. Hugh Freeze is the Liberty University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.