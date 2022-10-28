 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the Georgia vs. Florida football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Georgia Vanderbilt Football

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after a touchdown with defensive lineman Zion Logue (44) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

 Brett Davis

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a Southeastern Conference game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

The UF Gators come into the contest 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU beat Florida 45-35.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. UF Gators football on TV, live stream

LSU Florida Football

Florida head coach Billy Napier directs his team against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Jacksonville, Florida 

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Florida radio broadcast | UGA radio broadcast 

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

