What time is the Georgia vs. Florida football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a Southeastern Conference game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

The UF Gators come into the contest 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU beat Florida 45-35.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. UF Gators football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.