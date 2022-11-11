What time is the Georgia vs. Mississippi State football game? TV channel, live stream info

The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5.

MS State enters the game 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. On Nov. 5, Mississippi State beat Auburn 39-33 in overtime.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. MS State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.