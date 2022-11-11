 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the Georgia vs. Mississippi State football game? TV channel, live stream info

APTOPIX Tennessee Georgia Football

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

The Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5.

MS State enters the game 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. On Nov. 5, Mississippi State beat Auburn 39-33 in overtime. 

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. MS State football on TV, live stream

Auburn Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Mississippi State won 39-33. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Starkville, Mississippi 

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: UGA radio broadcast | MS State radio broadcast 

Stetson Bennett: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football quarterback

Here's a look at Stetson Bennett, the Georgia Bulldogs football quarterback. His hometown is Blackshear, Georgia. 

Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

