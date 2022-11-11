What time is the Georgia vs. Mississippi State football game? TV channel, live stream info

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is tripped up by Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Stetson Bennett: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football quarterback
Here's a look at Stetson Bennett, the Georgia Bulldogs football quarterback. His hometown is Blackshear, Georgia.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is tripped up by Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett runs a drill with a camper at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws next to former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, right, at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
FILE - Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia's football season is set to begin on Sept. 3, 2022, against Oregon. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws on the run in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scrambles away from South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene (44) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 48-7. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) fends off Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Mike Leach is the Mississippi State football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
