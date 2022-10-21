 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the LSU vs. Ole Miss football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

Auburn Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) sets up to pass against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Mississippi won 48-34. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Ole Miss and LSU football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Auburn 48-34 on Oct. 15.

LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU defeated Florida 45-35.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU football on TV, live stream

LSU Florida Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter). 

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss radio broadcast | LSU radio broadcast

Lane Kiffin: A look at the Ole Miss football head coach, former USC and Tennessee coach

Here is a look at Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin. He was previously the Tennessee Vols, Southern California, and FAU football head coach. 

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

