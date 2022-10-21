What time is the LSU vs. Ole Miss football game? TV channel, online live stream info, too

The Ole Miss and LSU football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Auburn 48-34 on Oct. 15.

LSU enters the contest 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, LSU defeated Florida 45-35.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach.

