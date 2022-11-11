 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What time is the No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Alabama LSU Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

 Tyler Kaufman

The LSU and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

LSU, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the SEC. Most recently, LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Nov. 5. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks come into the contest 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. On Nov. 5, Liberty defeated Arkansas 21-19. 

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU football on TV, live stream

Alabama LSU Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV channel: ESPN 

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Katie George (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: LSU radio broadcast

Arkansas satellite radio channels: SiriusXM channels 113 or 201 

KJ Jefferson: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks football quarterback

Here's a look at KJ Jefferson, the Arkansas Razorbacks football quarterback. His hometown is Sardis, Mississippi. 

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

