What time is the No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Michael Woods
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) heads to the locker room after playing Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. A&M won 23-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is sacked by Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
KJ Jefferson: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks football quarterback
Here's a look at KJ Jefferson, the Arkansas Razorbacks football quarterback. His hometown is Sardis, Mississippi.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) gets ready to run a play against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scores a touchdown against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is tripped up by an Alabama defender during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) reacts after a big run against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) prepares to play Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball against Liberty during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) drops back to pass against Liberty during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)