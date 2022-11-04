What time is the Tennessee vs. Georgia football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Florida 42-20 on Oct. 29.

No. 2-ranked Tennessee enters the contest 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, the UT Vols beat Kentucky 44-6.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. UT Vols football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Athens, Georgia

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

