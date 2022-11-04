 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What time is the Tennessee vs. Georgia football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

  • 0
Kentucky Tennessee Football

Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell (10) celebrates with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Most recently, the UGA Bulldogs defeated Florida 42-20 on Oct. 29. 

No. 2-ranked Tennessee enters the contest 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, the UT Vols beat Kentucky 44-6.

People are also reading…

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. UT Vols football on TV, live stream

Florida Georgia Football

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) gains yardage against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Athens, Georgia 

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter) 

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: UT Vols radio broadcast | UGA radio broadcast

Josh Heupel: A look at the Tennessee Vols football head coach

Here is a look at Tennessee Vols football head coach Josh Heupel, who was the Mizzou football offensive coordinator from 2016-17. 

1 of 20

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jeremy Pena, son of ex-Cardinal Geronimo, starring in World Series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News