What time is the Tennessee vs. Kentucky football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Mississippi St Kentucky Football

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after his touchdown against Mississippi State is confirmed by officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee defeated UT Martin 65-24 on Oct. 22.

The No. 19-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky beat Mississippi State 27-17.

How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. UK Wildcats football on TV, live stream

UT Martin Tennessee Football

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee 

TV channel: ESPN 

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee radio broadcast 

Mark Stoops: A look at the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach

Here is a look at Kentucky Wildcats football head coach Mark Stoops, who was a defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1986-89. 

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

