What time is the Tennessee vs. Kentucky football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee, ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Tennessee defeated UT Martin 65-24 on Oct. 22.

The No. 19-ranked UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 15, Kentucky beat Mississippi State 27-17.

How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. UK Wildcats football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee radio broadcast

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.