What time is the Tennessee vs. Kentucky football game? TV channel, live stream info, too

Mark Stoops: A look at the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach
Here is a look at Kentucky Wildcats football head coach Mark Stoops, who was a defensive back for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1986-89.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops (left) argues with referees during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans before a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans before an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, left, talks with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches his team play against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops waits for his senior players to come out during Kentucky's senior day celebration before an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches players warm up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, front right, watches from the sideline during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, left, stands on the field during a timeout in the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after his touchdown against Mississippi State is confirmed by officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (10) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)