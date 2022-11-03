 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where will ESPN College GameDay go college football Week 11 on Nov. 12? Top 5 sites ranked

Clemson Texas A M Football

ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to the site of an amazing matchup for Week 10 between two undefeated teams — the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Vols visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. 

This trip was a no-brainer for the show, and it also marks three consecutive (and five of the last six) weeks that I correctly predicted the show’s destination.

Let’s go for four in a row.

Week 11 provides ample opportunity for “College GameDay” to go to uncharted destinations, and my top two predictions are sites (if not necessarily cities) the show has never been to previously.

I have no inside information. These are predictions based on observing “College GameDay” as a fan and recognizing patterns in its site selections. If a team loses in Week 10, a site is likely to drop from consideration.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: Purdue at No. 14 Illinois football

Illinois Nebraska Football

Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) celebrates with teammates after they recovered a Nebraska fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Game time, TV channel: TBA

Records entering Week 10: Purdue is 5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten; Illinois is 7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Purdue at Illinois football: Entering Week 10, these are the top two teams in the Big Ten West Division, and an Illinois win could clinch the Big Ten West title. The show has never been to Champaign for a football game, and it hasn’t done an Illinois game at all since 2010, according to the NCAA. The show hasn’t been to a Big Ten campus since Week 1 at Ohio State. Plus, Chris “The Bear” Fallica has lobbied for “College GameDay” to attend this Illini game, which is Illinois’ final home game of the season.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Purdue at Illinois football: Purdue isn’t ranked, and this game could be broadcast on FOX.

Runner-up choice: No. 25 UCF at No. 19 Tulane football

Memphis Tulane Football

Tulane safety Macon Clark (37) during an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Tulane won 38-28. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; ESPN2

Records entering Week 10: UCF is 6-2 overall, 3-1 AAC; Tulane is 7-1 overall, 4-0 AAC

Why "College GameDay" will choose UCF at Tulane football: The show has been to New Orleans 11 times for Sugar Bowls, CFP semifinals and national championship games, but the Big Easy at a campus location would be a special event. The show has never been to a Tulane game. Also, this is one of just three games between top-25 teams in Week 11.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose UCF at Tulane football: This game could determine who plays in the AAC Championship Game, but it has little consequence for the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 choice: No. 6 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss football

Mississippi Texas A M Football

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass for a gain of 56 yards on a catch and run against Texas A&M during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; CBS

Records entering Week 10: Alabama is 7-1 overall, 4-1 SEC; Ole Miss is 8-1 overall, 4-1 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at Ole Miss football: For Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin, get your popcorn ready. This game could determine the SEC West Division champion, and it features the highest-ranked teams facing each other in Week 11.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at Ole Miss football: The game is on CBS. The show has already been to two Alabama games this season, and it’s already done four SEC games this season. Also, “College GameDay” just visited Oxford in 2021.

No. 4 choice: No. 7 TCU at Texas Longhorns football

Iowa St Texas Football

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Location: Austin, Texas

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; ABC

Records entering Week 10: TCU is 8-0 overall, 5-0 Big 12; Texas is 5-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose TCU at Texas football: Only six undefeated FBS teams remain heading into Week 10. Only three of those six undefeated teams face a team with a winning record in Week 11, and this one has the highest stakes with Texas still in contention to reach the Big 12 title game. Plus, the game is on ABC.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose TCU at Texas football: The show already went to Austin in Week 2, and it visited TCU’s game at Kansas on Oct. 8.

No. 5 choice: Florida State at No. 22 Syracuse football

Notre Dame Syracuse Football

Syracuse quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (16) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Location: Syracuse, New York

Game time, TV channel: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; ACC Network

Records entering Week 10: FSU is 5-3 overall, 3-3 ACC; Syracuse is 6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC

Why "College GameDay" will choose FSU at Syracuse football: Despite recent losses to Clemson and Notre Dame, Syracuse is still having one of its best seasons in the last 30 years. The show has never been to a Syracuse home game, and it has not been to a Syracuse game anywhere since 2001. Plus, the game is on ACC Network, so maybe Kirk Herbstreit will stick around and broadcast it.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose FSU at Syracuse football: This game has no Collge Football Playoff stakes, and it’s unlikely to impact the ACC Championship Game since all Clemson needs to do to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title is beat Louisville or Miami.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

