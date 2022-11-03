Where will ESPN College GameDay go for college football Week 11 on Nov. 12? Top 5 sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to the site of an amazing matchup for Week 10 between two undefeated teams — the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Vols visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

This trip was a no-brainer for the show, and it also marks three consecutive (and five of the last six) weeks that I correctly predicted the show’s destination.

Let’s go for four in a row.

Week 11 provides ample opportunity for “College GameDay” to go to uncharted destinations, and my top two predictions are sites (if not necessarily cities) the show has never been to previously.

I have no inside information. These are predictions based on observing “College GameDay” as a fan and recognizing patterns in its site selections. If a team loses in Week 10, a site is likely to drop from consideration.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: Purdue at No. 14 Illinois football

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Game time, TV channel: TBA

Records entering Week 10: Purdue is 5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten; Illinois is 7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Purdue at Illinois football: Entering Week 10, these are the top two teams in the Big Ten West Division, and an Illinois win could clinch the Big Ten West title. The show has never been to Champaign for a football game, and it hasn’t done an Illinois game at all since 2010, according to the NCAA. The show hasn’t been to a Big Ten campus since Week 1 at Ohio State. Plus, Chris “The Bear” Fallica has lobbied for “College GameDay” to attend this Illini game, which is Illinois’ final home game of the season.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Purdue at Illinois football: Purdue isn’t ranked, and this game could be broadcast on FOX.

Runner-up choice: No. 25 UCF at No. 19 Tulane football

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; ESPN2

Records entering Week 10: UCF is 6-2 overall, 3-1 AAC; Tulane is 7-1 overall, 4-0 AAC

Why "College GameDay" will choose UCF at Tulane football: The show has been to New Orleans 11 times for Sugar Bowls, CFP semifinals and national championship games, but the Big Easy at a campus location would be a special event. The show has never been to a Tulane game. Also, this is one of just three games between top-25 teams in Week 11.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose UCF at Tulane football: This game could determine who plays in the AAC Championship Game, but it has little consequence for the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 choice: No. 6 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss football

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; CBS

Records entering Week 10: Alabama is 7-1 overall, 4-1 SEC; Ole Miss is 8-1 overall, 4-1 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at Ole Miss football: For Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin, get your popcorn ready. This game could determine the SEC West Division champion, and it features the highest-ranked teams facing each other in Week 11.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at Ole Miss football: The game is on CBS. The show has already been to two Alabama games this season, and it’s already done four SEC games this season. Also, “College GameDay” just visited Oxford in 2021.

No. 4 choice: No. 7 TCU at Texas Longhorns football

Location: Austin, Texas

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; ABC

Records entering Week 10: TCU is 8-0 overall, 5-0 Big 12; Texas is 5-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose TCU at Texas football: Only six undefeated FBS teams remain heading into Week 10. Only three of those six undefeated teams face a team with a winning record in Week 11, and this one has the highest stakes with Texas still in contention to reach the Big 12 title game. Plus, the game is on ABC.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose TCU at Texas football: The show already went to Austin in Week 2, and it visited TCU’s game at Kansas on Oct. 8.

No. 5 choice: Florida State at No. 22 Syracuse football

Location: Syracuse, New York

Game time, TV channel: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 12; ACC Network

Records entering Week 10: FSU is 5-3 overall, 3-3 ACC; Syracuse is 6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC

Why "College GameDay" will choose FSU at Syracuse football: Despite recent losses to Clemson and Notre Dame, Syracuse is still having one of its best seasons in the last 30 years. The show has never been to a Syracuse home game, and it has not been to a Syracuse game anywhere since 2001. Plus, the game is on ACC Network, so maybe Kirk Herbstreit will stick around and broadcast it.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose FSU at Syracuse football: This game has no Collge Football Playoff stakes, and it’s unlikely to impact the ACC Championship Game since all Clemson needs to do to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title is beat Louisville or Miami.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.