Where will ESPN College GameDay go Nov. 19 for college football Week 12? Top 5 sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is set to broadcast Saturday ahead of the TCU vs. Texas football game in Austin, Texas. It's the show's second trip to Austin this season.

It’s not the first time “College GameDay” has gone to a campus twice in one season, but it’s the first time the show has broadcast from Texas twice in one season. Texas is the 16th different college campus that the show has visited twice in one season.

Could Week 12 see the show visit Eugene, Oregon, for the second time this season? Sure, it’s one of the top candidates. Or maybe it’ll go somewhere it’s never been, like Princeton or Lynchburg.

I have no inside information, but these are my predictions for where “College GameDay” will go Nov. 19 for college football Week 12. If a team loses during Week 11, the site is likely to drop from consideration.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: No. 8 Southern California at No. 9 UCLA football

Location: Pasadena, California

Game time, TV channel: TBA

Records entering Week 11: USC is 8-1 overall, 6-1 Pac-12; UCLA is 8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12

Why "College GameDay" will choose USC at UCLA football: A top-10 matchup between cross-town rivals would be quite compelling, and the allure of Los Angeles weather would surely be attractive in late November.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose USC at UCLA football: Game time and TV haven’t been announced yet, so the game could end up on FOX. Plus, the show already went to Oregon on Oct. 22, and multiple visits by “College GameDay” to the West Coast in the regular season are rare — only happening once (2018) in the last nine seasons.

Runner-up choice: No. 21 Illinois at No. 3 Michigan football

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19; ABC

Records entering Week 11: Illinois is 7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten; Michigan is 9-0 overall, 6-0 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Illinois at Michigan football: This is the only AP top-25 matchup outside of the Pac-12. “College GameDay” hasn’t been to a Big Ten Conference game all season. Plus, the game features two Heisman Trophy contenders in Illinois running back Chase Brown and Michigan running back Blake Corum. Also, the game is on ABC.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Illinois at Michigan football: “College GameDay” host Rece Davis said on his podcast that he expects the show to broadcast from Ohio State vs. Michigan in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 26, so the show may want to avoid two straight weeks of the Wolverines – though it went to Ohio State games back-to-back at the end of the 2021 regular season.

No. 3 choice: Penn at Princeton football

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Game time, TV channel: noon CT on Saturday, Nov. 19; NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN+

Records entering Week 11: Penn is 7-1 overall, 4-1 Ivy League; Princeton is 8-0 overall, 5-0 Ivy League

Why "College GameDay" will choose Penn at Princeton football: Penn and Princeton could be playing for the Ivy League title. This is the season finale for Penn and Princeton since the Ivy League schools don’t compete in the FCS playoffs. Entering Week 11, Princeton is ranked No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll. The show has never been to a Princeton game, and its only Penn game was in 2002, according to the NCAA.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Penn at Princeton football: The show already went to an FCS game this season by visiting Southern vs. Jackson State on Oct. 29, and the 2014 season is the only time “College GameDay” has gone to two FCS sites in the same season.

No. 4 choice: Virginia Tech at No. 19 Liberty football

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Game time, live stream: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19; ESPN+

Records entering Week 11: Virginia Tech is 2-7 overall, 1-5 ACC; Liberty is 8-1 overall

Why "College GameDay" will choose Virginia Tech at Liberty football: Sure, Virginia Tech is having a rough season, but these two campuses 90 miles apart have a strong rivalry that allows you to throw out the records. Also, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze has been mentioned as a candidate for several head coaching vacancies. Plus, the show has never been to Lynchburg, and it hasn’t been to the state of Virginia since 2017.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Virginia Tech at Liberty football: Though Liberty is ranked No. 19 by The Associated Press, the Flames continue to be ignored by the College Football Playoff committee for its top 25. Plus, “College GameDay” may want to avoid broadcasting from Liberty since the university seems to perpetually possess religious controversy.

No. 5 choice: No. 13 Utah at No. 6 Oregon Ducks football

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Game time, TV channel: TBA

Records entering Week 11: Utah is 7-2 overall, 5-1 in Pac-12; Oregon is 8-1 overall, 6-0 Pac-12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Utah at Oregon football: After Michigan, Oregon is the second-highest ranked team with a home game in Week 12, and Utah is quite a formidable foe.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Utah at Oregon football: Though the show went to Eugene twice in 2007, it’d be surprising for the show to return to Eugene. Having already gone to Knoxville and Austin twice this year, the show has never been to three campuses twice in the same season.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

