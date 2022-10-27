Where will ESPN College GameDay go Nov. 5 for college football Week 10? Top 5 sites ranked

About once a year, ESPN “College GameDay” goes to a game featuring teams from the Football Championship Subdivision, and for Week 9, the show will broadcast from the Southern at Jackson State game in Jackson, Mississippi.

It’s the show’s first trip to Jackson State, which is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Where next?

Familiar “College GameDay” host sites Athens, Baton Rouge, Los Angeles and South Bend seem like top contenders.

I don’t have inside information about where ESPN will send “College GameDay” on Saturday, Nov. 5. These are my predictions based on the show traveling the country for 30 years and the sites it has selected.

If a team loses during Week 9, the site will likely drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: No. 3 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia football

Location: Athens, Georgia

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; CBS

Records entering Week 9: Tennessee is 7-0 overall, 3-0 SEC; Georgia is 7-0 overall, 4-0 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Tennessee Vols at Georgia Bulldogs football: It’s a top-three matchup with enormous stakes. The winner is in a great position to make the College Football Playoff, and the loser probably gets left out of the CFP.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Tennessee Vols at Georgia Bulldogs football: Even though “College GameDay” has already done two Vols games this season, it might take both teams losing in Week 9 for the show not to arrive in Athens.

Runner-up choice: No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame football

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; NBC

Records entering Week 9: Clemson is 8-0 overall, 6-0 ACC; Notre Dame is 4-3 overall

Why "College GameDay" will choose Clemson at Notre Dame football: The campus of Notre Dame is outstanding. The show might pick this game if it's hunting for an upset, and no one is better than the Fighting Irish to shake down the thunder from the sky. Plus, Clemson's last trip to Notre Dame in 2020 provided a double-overtime thriller. And don't forget, Notre Dame is the first place “College GameDay” broadcast from when it went on the road for the first time in 1993. Though the Fighting Irish aren’t having a great season, nostalgia might pull the show back.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Clemson at Notre Dame football: Though Clemson is undefeated, Notre Dame is having a rough season on the field.

No. 3 choice: Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU football

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Game time, TV channel: TBA

Records entering Week 9: Texas Tech is 4-3 overall, 2-2 Big 12; TCU is 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas Tech at TCU football: Of the remaining undefeated teams, TCU is the only one with a home game other than Georgia. Also, the show has only been to Fort Worth, Texas, twice with the most recent visit coming in 2017, according to the NCAA.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas Tech at TCU football: Texas Tech could have a losing record in the Big 12 after Week 9. Also, the show already went to TCU’s game at Kansas on Oct. 8.

No. 4 choice: No. 6 Alabama at No. 18 LSU football

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; ESPN

Records entering Week 9: Alabama is 7-1 overall, 4-1 SEC; LSU is 6-2 overall, 4-1 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at LSU football: This game could decide the SEC West Division champion. Also, the show hasn’t been to Baton Rouge since 2019. Plus, both teams have bye weeks during Week 9, so they won’t add a loss.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at LSU football: The show was just at Alabama’s game in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 15.

No. 5 choice: California at No. 10 Southern California football

Location: Los Angeles, California

Game time, TV channel: 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; ESPN

Records entering Week 9: Cal is 3-4 overall, 1-3 Pac-12; USC is 6-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Cal at USC football: After Georgia and TCU, Southern California is the only other top-15 team playing at home in Week 10. Unlike Georgia and TCU, this one is already announced to be on a Disney-owned channel. Also, the show hasn’t been to a USC Trojans home game since 2013.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Cal at USC football: The Golden Bears only have one Power Five win this season. Also, the show just went to the Pac-12 showdown between Oregon and UCLA on Oct. 22.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.