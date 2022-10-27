 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where will ESPN College GameDay go Nov. 5 for college football Week 10? Top 5 sites ranked

  • 0
Oklahoma Baylor Football

ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

 Ray Carlin

About once a year, ESPN “College GameDay” goes to a game featuring teams from the Football Championship Subdivision, and for Week 9, the show will broadcast from the Southern at Jackson State game in Jackson, Mississippi.

It’s the show’s first trip to Jackson State, which is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Where next?

Familiar “College GameDay” host sites Athens, Baton Rouge, Los Angeles and South Bend seem like top contenders.

People are also reading…

I don’t have inside information about where ESPN will send “College GameDay” on Saturday, Nov. 5. These are my predictions based on the show traveling the country for 30 years and the sites it has selected.

If a team loses during Week 9, the site will likely drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: No. 3 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia football

Georgia Vanderbilt Football

Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Location: Athens, Georgia

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; CBS

Records entering Week 9: Tennessee is 7-0 overall, 3-0 SEC; Georgia is 7-0 overall, 4-0 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Tennessee Vols at Georgia Bulldogs football: It’s a top-three matchup with enormous stakes. The winner is in a great position to make the College Football Playoff, and the loser probably gets left out of the CFP. 

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Tennessee Vols at Georgia Bulldogs football: Even though “College GameDay” has already done two Vols games this season, it might take both teams losing in Week 9 for the show not to arrive in Athens.

Runner-up choice: No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame football

UNLV Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; NBC

Records entering Week 9: Clemson is 8-0 overall, 6-0 ACC; Notre Dame is 4-3 overall

Why "College GameDay" will choose Clemson at Notre Dame football: The campus of Notre Dame is outstanding. The show might pick this game if it's hunting for an upset, and no one is better than the Fighting Irish to shake down the thunder from the sky. Plus, Clemson's last trip to Notre Dame in 2020 provided a double-overtime thriller. And don't forget, Notre Dame is the first place “College GameDay” broadcast from when it went on the road for the first time in 1993. Though the Fighting Irish aren’t having a great season, nostalgia might pull the show back. 

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Clemson at Notre Dame football: Though Clemson is undefeated, Notre Dame is having a rough season on the field. 

No. 3 choice: Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU football

Kansas State TCU Football

TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) takes the handoff from quarterback Max Duggan (15) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Game time, TV channel: TBA

Records entering Week 9: Texas Tech is 4-3 overall, 2-2 Big 12; TCU is 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas Tech at TCU football: Of the remaining undefeated teams, TCU is the only one with a home game other than Georgia. Also, the show has only been to Fort Worth, Texas, twice with the most recent visit coming in 2017, according to the NCAA

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas Tech at TCU football: Texas Tech could have a losing record in the Big 12 after Week 9. Also, the show already went to TCU’s game at Kansas on Oct. 8.

No. 4 choice: No. 6 Alabama at No. 18 LSU football

Mississippi LSU Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; ESPN

Records entering Week 9: Alabama is 7-1 overall, 4-1 SEC; LSU is 6-2 overall, 4-1 SEC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at LSU football: This game could decide the SEC West Division champion. Also, the show hasn’t been to Baton Rouge since 2019. Plus, both teams have bye weeks during Week 9, so they won’t add a loss.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at LSU football: The show was just at Alabama’s game in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 15.

No. 5 choice: California at No. 10 Southern California football

USC Utah Football

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley speaks with quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Location: Los Angeles, California

Game time, TV channel: 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; ESPN

Records entering Week 9: Cal is 3-4 overall, 1-3 Pac-12; USC is 6-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Cal at USC football: After Georgia and TCU, Southern California is the only other top-15 team playing at home in Week 10. Unlike Georgia and TCU, this one is already announced to be on a Disney-owned channel. Also, the show hasn’t been to a USC Trojans home game since 2013.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Cal at USC football: The Golden Bears only have one Power Five win this season. Also, the show just went to the Pac-12 showdown between Oregon and UCLA on Oct. 22.

Desmond Howard: A look at the ESPN football broadcaster, Super Bowl MVP

Here is a look at Desmond Howard, who is an ESPN "College GameDay" college football broadcaster and former Super Bowl MVP with the Green Bay Packers. 

1 of 26

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Louis Blues coach, players react to loss to Edmonton Oilers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News