Where will ESPN College GameDay go Nov. 5 for college football Week 10? Top 5 sites ranked

About once a year, ESPN “College GameDay” goes to a game featuring teams from the Football Championship Subdivision, and for Week 9, the show will broadcast from the Southern at Jackson State game in Jackson, Mississippi.
It’s the show’s first trip to Jackson State, which is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Where next?
Familiar “College GameDay” host sites Athens, Baton Rouge, Los Angeles and South Bend seem like top contenders.
I don’t have inside information about where ESPN will send “College GameDay” on Saturday, Nov. 5. These are my predictions based on the show traveling the country for 30 years and the sites it has selected.
If a team loses during Week 9, the site will likely drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Top choice: No. 3 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia football
Location: Athens, Georgia
Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; CBS
Records entering Week 9:Tennessee is 7-0 overall, 3-0 SEC; Georgia is 7-0 overall, 4-0 SEC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Tennessee Vols at Georgia Bulldogs football: It’s a top-three matchup with enormous stakes. The winner is in a great position to make the College Football Playoff, and the loser probably gets left out of the CFP.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Tennessee Vols at Georgia Bulldogs football: Even though “College GameDay” has already done two Vols games this season, it might take both teams losing in Week 9 for the show not to arrive in Athens.
Runner-up choice: No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame football
Location: South Bend, Indiana
Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; NBC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Clemson at Notre Dame football: The campus of Notre Dame is outstanding. The show might pick this game if it's hunting for an upset, and no one is better than the Fighting Irish to shake down the thunder from the sky. Plus, Clemson's last trip to Notre Dame in 2020 provided a double-overtime thriller. And don't forget, Notre Dame is the first place “College GameDay” broadcast from when it went on the road for the first time in 1993. Though the Fighting Irish aren’t having a great season, nostalgia might pull the show back.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Clemson at Notre Dame football: Though Clemson is undefeated, Notre Dame is having a rough season on the field.
No. 3 choice: Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU football
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Game time, TV channel: TBA
Records entering Week 9:Texas Tech is 4-3 overall, 2-2 Big 12; TCU is 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big 12
Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas Tech at TCU football: Of the remaining undefeated teams, TCU is the only one with a home game other than Georgia. Also, the show has only been to Fort Worth, Texas, twice with the most recent visit coming in 2017, according to the NCAA.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas Tech at TCU football: Texas Tech could have a losing record in the Big 12 after Week 9. Also, the show already went to TCU’s game at Kansas on Oct. 8.
No. 4 choice: No. 6 Alabama at No. 18 LSU football
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Game time, TV channel: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; ESPN
Records entering Week 9:Alabama is 7-1 overall, 4-1 SEC; LSU is 6-2 overall, 4-1 SEC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at LSU football: This game could decide the SEC West Division champion. Also, the show hasn’t been to Baton Rouge since 2019. Plus, both teams have bye weeks during Week 9, so they won’t add a loss.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at LSU football: The show was just at Alabama’s game in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 15.
No. 5 choice: California at No. 10 Southern California football
Location: Los Angeles, California
Game time, TV channel: 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5; ESPN
Records entering Week 9:Cal is 3-4 overall, 1-3 Pac-12; USC is 6-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12
Why "College GameDay" will choose Cal at USC football: After Georgia and TCU, Southern California is the only other top-15 team playing at home in Week 10. Unlike Georgia and TCU, this one is already announced to be on a Disney-owned channel. Also, the show hasn’t been to a USC Trojans home game since 2013.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Cal at USC football: The Golden Bears only have one Power Five win this season. Also, the show just went to the Pac-12 showdown between Oregon and UCLA on Oct. 22.
1 of 26
HOWARD HEISMAN TROPHY
University of Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard poses with the Heisman Trophy at New York's Downtown Athletic Club, December 14, 1991. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lee Corso, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, second from right, talks with co-hosts Desmond Howard, left, Chris Fowler, second from left, and Kirk Herbstreit, right, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle before an NCAA college football game between Washington and Oregon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Desmond Howard (81) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half of Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Susan Ragan)
New Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, shares a laugh with former Michigan football wide receiver Desmond Howard, right, before an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan and Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Desmond Howard, Desmond Howard Jr., Dhamir Howard, Rebkah Howard
Former Michigan player and ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, center, with his sons Desmond Howard Jr., and Dhamir Howard, and wife Rebkah Howard, right, on the Michigan Stadium field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
University of Michigan spit end Desmond Howard (21) drives past a diving Indiana defender to pick up extra yardage during second half action Oct. 2, 1991 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Howard caught three touchdown passes and ran three kickoff returns back for 109 yards in helping to lead the Wolverines to a 24-16 victory. (AP Photo/Duane Burieson)
Former Green Bay Packers' Desmond Howard waves to the crowd during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers kick returner Desmond Howard holds the Super Bowl MVP trophy Monday, Jan. 27, 1997, in New Orleans. Howard returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the Packers 35-21 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
University of Michigan football great Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heiman Trophy winner, waves after being honored before the NCAA college football game between Michigan and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. Desmond was recognized for his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Washington's Walter Bailey, behind, intercepts a first quarter pass intended for Michigan's Desmond Howard (21), this year's Heisman trophy winner, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 1992. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Green Bay Packers' Desmond Howard hugs teammate Tyrone Williams after his team won Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans Sunday Jan. 26, 1997. Howard won the MVP award in the Packers 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots.(AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Green Bay Packers Desmond Howard (81) returns a kickoff 99-yards against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Howard was named the Super Bowl MVP. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Former University of Michigan football player Desmond Howard and 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, is interviewed after a news conference for the 2010 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Awards, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. Howard is a member of the 2010 College Football Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
University of Michigan football great Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heiman Trophy winner, is honored before an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. Desmond was recognized for his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Former Michigan football wide receiver Desmond Howard, left, speaks with Michigan interim athletic director Jim Hackett, right, before an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan and Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Desmond Howard, Desmond Howard Jr., Dhamir Howard, Rebkah Howard
Former Michigan player and ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, center, with his sons Desmond Howard Jr., and Dhamir Howard, and wife Rebkah Howard, right, on the Michigan Stadium field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
The Washington State Cougars flag is waved at upper right above ESPN College GameDay co-host Desmond Howard, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle before an NCAA college football game between Washington and Oregon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Desmond Howard: A look at the ESPN football broadcaster, Super Bowl MVP
Here is a look at Desmond Howard, who is an ESPN "College GameDay" college football broadcaster and former Super Bowl MVP with the Green Bay Packers.
1 of 26
HOWARD HEISMAN TROPHY
University of Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard poses with the Heisman Trophy at New York's Downtown Athletic Club, December 14, 1991. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Disney 2022 Upfront Red Carpet
Desmond Howard attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Lee Corso, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, second from right, talks with co-hosts Desmond Howard, left, Chris Fowler, second from left, and Kirk Herbstreit, right, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle before an NCAA college football game between Washington and Oregon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Bush Heisman Winner Howard
President George Bush, left, shares a laugh with Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard of the University of Michigan in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 24, 1992. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
Barry Thumma
SUPER BOWL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Desmond Howard (81) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half of Super Bowl XXXI against the New England Patriots Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Susan Ragan)
SUSAN RAGAN
Jim Harbaugh, Desmond Howard
New Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, shares a laugh with former Michigan football wide receiver Desmond Howard, right, before an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan and Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
Desmond Howard, Desmond Howard Jr., Dhamir Howard, Rebkah Howard
Former Michigan player and ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, center, with his sons Desmond Howard Jr., and Dhamir Howard, and wife Rebkah Howard, right, on the Michigan Stadium field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
HOWARD ELLIOTT
Michigan's Desmond Howard (21) heads towards the end zone with lineman Matt Elliott (69) in Michigan's 24-21 victory over the Notre Dame Sept. 14, 1991. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
ED BALLOTTS
ESPN Game Day N Dakota St Football
From left to right, Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler, David Pollack, and Kirk Herbstreit talk during ESPN Game Day in Fargo, N.D., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy)
Bruce Crummy
Driving For Yardage
University of Michigan spit end Desmond Howard (21) drives past a diving Indiana defender to pick up extra yardage during second half action Oct. 2, 1991 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Howard caught three touchdown passes and ran three kickoff returns back for 109 yards in helping to lead the Wolverines to a 24-16 victory. (AP Photo/Duane Burieson)
Duane Burieson
Ravens Packers Football
Former Green Bay Packers' Desmond Howard waves to the crowd during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
SUPER BOWL
Green Bay Packers kick returner Desmond Howard holds the Super Bowl MVP trophy Monday, Jan. 27, 1997, in New Orleans. Howard returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the Packers 35-21 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MORRY GASH
Desmond Howard
Desmond Howard, Michigan 1989-91, reacts to a comment during the College Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement show, Saturday July 16, 2011, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Joe Raymond
Desmond Howard
University of Michigan football great Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heiman Trophy winner, waves after being honored before the NCAA college football game between Michigan and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. Desmond was recognized for his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Rose Bowl 1992
Washington's Walter Bailey, behind, intercepts a first quarter pass intended for Michigan's Desmond Howard (21), this year's Heisman trophy winner, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 1992. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Bob Galbraith
SUPER BOWL
Green Bay Packers' Desmond Howard hugs teammate Tyrone Williams after his team won Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans Sunday Jan. 26, 1997. Howard won the MVP award in the Packers 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots.(AP Photo/Doug Mills)
DOUG MILLS
SUPER BOWL
Green Bay Packers Desmond Howard (81) returns a kickoff 99-yards against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Howard was named the Super Bowl MVP. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
ELISE AMENDOLA
Desmond Howard
Former University of Michigan football player Desmond Howard and 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, is interviewed after a news conference for the 2010 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Awards, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010. Howard is a member of the 2010 College Football Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Desmond Howard
University of Michigan football great Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heiman Trophy winner, is honored before an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. Desmond was recognized for his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Desmond Howard, Jim Hackett
Former Michigan football wide receiver Desmond Howard, left, speaks with Michigan interim athletic director Jim Hackett, right, before an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan and Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
Desmond Howard Portraits
Retired NFL player Desmond Howard poses for a portrait on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010 in Miami Beach, FL. Howard is currently an ESPN College Gameday Analyst. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Omar Vega
Desmond Howard Portraits
Retired NFL player Desmond Howard poses for a portrait on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010 in Miami Beach, FL. Howard is currently an ESPN College Gameday Analyst. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Omar Vega
Desmond Howard, Desmond Howard Jr., Dhamir Howard, Rebkah Howard
Former Michigan player and ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, center, with his sons Desmond Howard Jr., and Dhamir Howard, and wife Rebkah Howard, right, on the Michigan Stadium field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding
Oregon Washington Football
The Washington State Cougars flag is waved at upper right above ESPN College GameDay co-host Desmond Howard, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle before an NCAA college football game between Washington and Oregon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Disney 2022 Upfront Red Carpet
Desmond Howard attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
ESPN's Chris Fowler, left, and Kirk Herbstreit, center, talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule prior to an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Southern California coach Lincoln Riley speaks with quarterback Caleb Williams during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Charles Turner (69) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) takes the handoff from quarterback Max Duggan (15) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)