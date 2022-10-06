Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? Top 5 sites ranked

Some weeks, there are only one or two destinations that seem likely to attract “College GameDay.” The show heading to Lawrence, Kansas, for the Week 6 contest between Kansas and TCU was one of only a couple of legitimate options after the Week 5 results.
For Week 7, an abundance of excellent options exist that the show could choose as its destination for Saturday, Oct. 15. Even beyond this list, thrilling Week 7 possibilities include NC State at Syracuse; Mississippi State at Kentucky; Air Force at UNLV; and Minnesota at Illinois.
I have no inside information. These predictions are based on how “College GameDay” has selected sites over the years.
If a team loses during Week 6, a site will likely drop from consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Top choice: No. 6 Southern California at No. 11 Utah football
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Game time, TV: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15; FOX
Records entering Week 6:USC is 5-0 overall, 3-0 Pac-12; Utah is 4-1 overall, 2-0 Pac-12
Why "College GameDay" will choose USC at Utah football: USC head coach Lincoln Riley’s transformation of the Trojans is alluring, and after the Utes, USC doesn’t have a tough opponent until late November. The Trojans’ last game that featured “College GameDay” was the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017, according to the NCAA. Plus, the show hasn’t been to Salt Lake City since 2016.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose USC at Utah football: Though Utah is ranked high, it has a blemish on its record, and there are several possible undefeated matchups. Also, the game is on FOX.
Runner-up choice: No. 10 Penn State at No. 4 Michigan football
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Game time, TV: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15; FOX
Records entering Week 6:Penn State is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten; Michigan is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten
Why "College GameDay" will choose Penn State at Michigan football: A top-10 matchup with two of the biggest brands in the sport both undefeated would be hard to turn down. And it’s always fun to see the reception Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard get at games involving Michigan and Ohio State.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Penn State at Michigan football: Michigan hasn’t beaten anyone of consequence, and Penn State is its first test. Whoever wins this game would likely attract the show later in the season. Also, “College GameDay” went to Ann Arbor in 2021, and it’s been to at least one Penn State game every year since 2016. Plus, the game is on FOX.
No. 3 choice: North Carolina at Duke football
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Game time, TV: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15; ACC Network
Records entering Week 6:UNC is 4-1 overall, 1-0 ACC; Duke is 4-1 overall, 1-0 ACC
Why "College GameDay" will choose UNC Tar Heels at Duke football: These two programs are big rivals, and they’ve got the two best records in the ACC Coastal Division. Big rivals in a big game should combine for a fun atmosphere. Plus, the show has never been to Duke — or any game involving Duke for that matter.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose UNC Tar Heels at Duke football: Entering Week 6, neither team is ranked.
No. 4 choice: No. 1 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee Vols football
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Game time, TV: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15; CBS
Records entering Week 6:Alabama is 5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC; Tennessee is 4-0 overall, 1-0 SEC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at Tennessee football: This is a compelling game and will have a huge audience. The show went to Knoxville twice during the 2002 season, so a return to Knoxville is rare but not unprecedented.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at Tennessee football: The show already went to Knoxville on Sept. 24, and it was at the Alabama vs. Texas game on Sept. 10. Also, it’s a CBS game.
No. 5 choice: No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 17 TCU football
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Game time, TV: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15; ABC or ESPN
Records entering Week 6:Oklahoma State is 4-0 overall, 1-0 Big 12; TCU is 4-0 overall, 1-0 Big 12
Why "College GameDay" will choose Oklahoma State at TCU football: A game with two potentially undefeated teams on a Disney-owned channel has to be alluring. The show’s only previous trips to Fort Worth were in 2017 and 2009.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Oklahoma State at TCU football: The show is at the TCU vs. Kansas game for Week 6, so it seems unlikely the cast will follow the Horned Frogs back to Fort Worth, Texas.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
ESPN broadcasters, left to right, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit, prepare for their show of College Game day before an NCAA college football game between the Pittsburgh and the West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) and teammate Quentin Johnston (1) celebrate Duggan's touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Southern California defensive back Calen Bullock celebrates after an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) runs up field after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)