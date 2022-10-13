Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 22 for college football Week 8? Top 5 sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the second time this season ahead of the Week 7 contest on Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee. The show is making a trip to the Vols' campus twice in one season after also being at Tennessee in Week 4.

Of the 29 seasons that “College GameDay” has been traveling, in only 19 seasons has it gone to a campus twice in a season, according to the NCAA.

As we look toward Week 8 possible destinations for the show, big games at Alabama, Clemson and TCU didn’t make the list, because the show has already been at those teams’ games in recent weeks.

I have no inside information from ESPN. These predictions are based on “College GameDay” site selection habits over the years.

If a team loses during Week 7, a site is likely to drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: No. 22 Texas at No. 8 Oklahoma State football

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ABC

Records entering Week 7: Texas is 4-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12; Oklahoma State is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12

Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys football: Both Rece Davis and Pete Thamel mentioned on the “ESPN College GameDay” podcast that Oklahoma State is a site they’re looking at for Week 8. The show has not been to Stillwater since 2017, and this one is on ABC.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys football: The show already did a Texas game during Week 2. Also, this would be the fourth game involving a Big 12 team that “College GameDay” has visited this season, and it has yet to be at a Pac-12 team’s game in 2022.

Runner-up choice: No. 11 UCLA at No. 12 Oregon football

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; FOX or FS1

Records entering Week 7: UCLA is 6-0 overall, 3-0 Pac-12; Oregon is 5-1 overall, 3-0 Pac-12

Why "College GameDay" will choose UCLA at Oregon Ducks football: Both UCLA and Oregon have bye weeks during Week 7, so neither team will lose this week. Plus, Eugene has only hosted the show once (in 2018) since 2014 after hosting eight times from 2007-14, and the show has only gone to a UCLA game once since 2015 (though that once was last season). That trip to UCLA last year on Oct. 23 was the last time “College GameDay” was at a Pac-12 team’s regular season game.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose UCLA at Oregon Ducks football: The game isn’t on a Disney-owned channel, so Kirk Herbstreit would have to travel to another site to broadcast from later that day — and that’s trickier on the West Coast (though ESPN is broadcasting a late game from Cal on Oct. 22 and ESPN2 has a late game at Sacramento State).

No. 3 choice: Montana at Sacramento State football

Location: Sacramento, California

Game time, TV channel: 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ESPN2

Records entering Week 7: Montana is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky; Sacramento State is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Sky

Why "College GameDay" will choose Montana at Sacramento State football: This game is slated to air on ESPN2 — how often does an FCS game make national TV? Entering Week 7, both teams are ranked in the top five of the FCS coaches poll with Montana ranked No. 2 and Sacramento State at No. 5. Plus, the show has never done a game involving either team.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Montana at Sacramento State football: If they’re going to do an FCS game this season, this would be quite tempting, but the Pac-12 and Big 12 might have bigger matchups. Also, both teams have potential big games looming later vs. No. 6-ranked Weber State and No. 4-ranked Montana State.

No. 4 choice: Minnesota at No. 10 Penn State football

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ABC

Records entering Week 7: Minnesota is 4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten; Penn State is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Minnesota at Penn State football: With wins in Week 7, both teams are top contenders to reach the Big Ten Conference Championship Game. Plus, the show hasn’t been to a Big Ten team’s game since Week 1. Also, it’s an ABC game.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Minnesota at Penn State football: It’d take both teams winning on the road vs. ranked teams in Week 7 for this matchup to hold the weight it needs to attract the show. Also, “College GameDay” went to University Park every season from 2017-20, and sometimes the show leans away from such frequent trips if a visit is debatable.

No. 5 choice: Marshall at No. 25 James Madison football

Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Game time, online live stream: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ESPN+

Records entering Week 7: Marshall is 3-2 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt; JMU is 5-0 overall, 3-0 Sun Belt

Why "College GameDay" will choose Marshall at James Madison football: A top story of the college football season so far is James Madison starting undefeated during its first year at the FBS level. The Marshall game is JMU’s Homecoming, so adding to those festivities would be amazing. This is one of just three home games left for JMU, and after Marshall, JMU isn’t home until the final two weeks of the season.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Marshall at James Madison football: The show previously went to JMU in 2015 and 2017, so it might hold off until the Dukes prove themselves more. JMU’s biggest win so far this season is at Appalachian State, and maybe waiting until after a Nov. 5 trip to Louisville would be apt to gauge the Dukes’ legitimacy.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.