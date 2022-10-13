Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 22 for college football Week 8? Top 5 sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the second time this season ahead of the Week 7 contest on Saturday between Alabama and Tennessee. The show is making a trip to the Vols' campus twice in one season after also being at Tennessee in Week 4.
As we look toward Week 8 possible destinations for the show, big games at Alabama, Clemson and TCU didn’t make the list, because the show has already been at those teams’ games in recent weeks.
I have no inside information from ESPN. These predictions are based on “College GameDay” site selection habits over the years.
If a team loses during Week 7, a site is likely to drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Top choice: No. 22 Texas at No. 8 Oklahoma State football
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ABC
Records entering Week 7:Texas is 4-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12; Oklahoma State is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12
Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys football: Both Rece Davis and Pete Thamel mentioned on the “ESPN College GameDay” podcast that Oklahoma State is a site they’re looking at for Week 8. The show has not been to Stillwater since 2017, and this one is on ABC.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys football: The show already did a Texas game during Week 2. Also, this would be the fourth game involving a Big 12 team that “College GameDay” has visited this season, and it has yet to be at a Pac-12 team’s game in 2022.
Runner-up choice: No. 11 UCLA at No. 12 Oregon football
Location: Eugene, Oregon
Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; FOX or FS1
Records entering Week 7:UCLA is 6-0 overall, 3-0 Pac-12; Oregon is 5-1 overall, 3-0 Pac-12
Why "College GameDay" will choose UCLA at Oregon Ducks football: Both UCLA and Oregon have bye weeks during Week 7, so neither team will lose this week. Plus, Eugene has only hosted the show once (in 2018) since 2014 after hosting eight times from 2007-14, and the show has only gone to a UCLA game once since 2015 (though that once was last season). That trip to UCLA last year on Oct. 23 was the last time “College GameDay” was at a Pac-12 team’s regular season game.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose UCLA at Oregon Ducks football: The game isn’t on a Disney-owned channel, so Kirk Herbstreit would have to travel to another site to broadcast from later that day — and that’s trickier on the West Coast (though ESPN is broadcasting a late game from Cal on Oct. 22 and ESPN2 has a late game at Sacramento State).
No. 3 choice: Montana at Sacramento State football
Location: Sacramento, California
Game time, TV channel: 10 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ESPN2
Why "College GameDay" will choose Montana at Sacramento State football: This game is slated to air on ESPN2 — how often does an FCS game make national TV? Entering Week 7, both teams are ranked in the top five of the FCS coaches poll with Montana ranked No. 2 and Sacramento State at No. 5. Plus, the show has never done a game involving either team.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Montana at Sacramento State football: If they’re going to do an FCS game this season, this would be quite tempting, but the Pac-12 and Big 12 might have bigger matchups. Also, both teams have potential big games looming later vs. No. 6-ranked Weber State and No. 4-ranked Montana State.
No. 4 choice: Minnesota at No. 10 Penn State football
Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
Game time, TV channel: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ABC
Records entering Week 7:Minnesota is 4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten; Penn State is 5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten
Why "College GameDay" will choose Minnesota at Penn State football: With wins in Week 7, both teams are top contenders to reach the Big Ten Conference Championship Game. Plus, the show hasn’t been to a Big Ten team’s game since Week 1. Also, it’s an ABC game.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Minnesota at Penn State football: It’d take both teams winning on the road vs. ranked teams in Week 7 for this matchup to hold the weight it needs to attract the show. Also, “College GameDay” went to University Park every season from 2017-20, and sometimes the show leans away from such frequent trips if a visit is debatable.
No. 5 choice: Marshall at No. 25 James Madison football
Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
Game time, online live stream: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22; ESPN+
Records entering Week 7:Marshall is 3-2 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt; JMU is 5-0 overall, 3-0 Sun Belt
Why "College GameDay" will choose Marshall at James Madison football: A top story of the college football season so far is James Madison starting undefeated during its first year at the FBS level. The Marshall game is JMU’s Homecoming, so adding to those festivities would be amazing. This is one of just three home games left for JMU, and after Marshall, JMU isn’t home until the final two weeks of the season.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Marshall at James Madison football: The show previously went to JMU in 2015 and 2017, so it might hold off until the Dukes prove themselves more. JMU’s biggest win so far this season is at Appalachian State, and maybe waiting until after a Nov. 5 trip to Louisville would be apt to gauge the Dukes’ legitimacy.
1 of 10
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Doug Flutie, Ahmad Rashad, Reggie Williams, Ron Johnson, Rece Davis, Steve Hatchell
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rece Davis: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football, basketball host
Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football and basketball host and broadcaster Rece Davis, who went to college at Alabama.
1 of 10
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
College GameDay basketball crew
ESPN's College GameDay crew (from left): Rece Davis, Jalen Rose, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / courtesy of ESPN Images)
Clemson Texas A M Football
ESPN College Game Day's Rece Davis on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft
Doug Flutie, Ahmad Rashad, Reggie Williams, Ron Johnson, Rece Davis, Steve Hatchell
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
Mary Ann Chastain
ESPN Clemson Notre Dame Football
ESPN College Gameday hosts, from left, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit prepare for their live broadcast from Notre Dame Stadium before the NCAA college football game between the Notre Dame and the Clemson in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
Matt Cashore
Richard Phelps,Bob Knight,Chris Fowler
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
JOE RAYMOND
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
St. Johns Notre Dame Basketball
ESPN game commentators from left, Richard "Digger" Phelps, Bob Knight and Chris Fowler talk during a game between Notre Dame and St. John's Tuesday March 5, 2013 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
JOE RAYMOND
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
James Madison linebacker Jailin Walker (25) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Texas State in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) catches a long pass in front of Northwestern defensive back Jeremiah Lewis (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)