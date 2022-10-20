Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 29 for college football Week 9? Top 5 sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to Eugene, Oregon, for Week 8 of the college football season, and it should be particularly fun since it’ll include a toga party. Then Saturday’s football game between No. 10-ranked Oregon and No. 9 UCLA is the day’s biggest matchup of ranked teams.

Enjoy it this week, because Week 9 doesn’t include such a tantalizing matchup — at least at the FBS level.

Week 9 feels like it’s set up for the show’s nearly annual trip to an FCS game.

I have no inside information from ESPN about the destination for “College GameDay” in Week 9, but based on the show’s 30 years of traveling the country, here are my predictions.

A caveat is that if a team loses during Week 8, a site will likely drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top choice: Notre Dame at No. 14 Syracuse football

Location: Syracuse, New York

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ABC or ESPN

Records entering Week 8: Notre Dame is 3-3 overall; Syracuse is 6-0 overall, 3-0 ACC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Notre Dame at Syracuse football: Before the Week 8 Syracuse at Clemson game, Syracuse is off to its first 6-0 start since 1987. The show has been to two Syracuse road games with both more than 20 years ago, and the show has never been to a Syracuse home game, according to the NCAA. Plus, Notre Dame is a compelling opponent for the undefeated Orange.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Notre Dame at Syracuse football: Syracuse is a big underdog at Clemson in Week 8, so the Orange may be coming off a loss. If Syracuse wins at Clemson, the show making its fourth-ever trip to the state of New York seems inevitable.

Runner-up choice: Southern University at Jackson State football

Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Game time, online live stream: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ESPN+

Records entering Week 8: Southern is 4-2 overall, 3-1 SWAC; Jackson State is 6-0 overall, 4-0 SWAC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Southern University at Jackson State football: This is Jackson State’s final home game of the season, and it could be Deion Sanders’ last time coaching in Jackson, Mississippi, if he takes an FBS job this offseason. Everyone knows “College GameDay” will get quality entertainment from Coach Prime. Plus, Southern and JSU are the top teams in their respective divisions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Entering Week 8, Jackson State is ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Southern University at Jackson State football: This seems like an excellent week for the show to go to an FCS game, and there are five other FCS games that feature two teams ranked by the FCS Coaches Poll. And though Jackson State is No. 6, Southern is unranked and not even receiving votes.

No. 3 choice: Fordham at Holy Cross football

Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

Game time, online live stream: Noon CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ESPN+

Records entering Week 8: Fordham is 6-1 overall, 2-0 Patriot League; Holy Cross is 6-0 overall, 2-0 Patriot League

Why "College GameDay" will choose Fordham at Holy Cross football: Holy Cross football's 6-0 start is the team's best start since 1991. Entering games on Oct. 22, Holy Cross is ranked No. 9 by the FCS Coaches Poll, and Fordham is ranked No. 16. The show has never been to a Holy Cross or Fordham game, and it’s only been to the state of Massachusetts four times — most recently in 2014 for a Yale at Harvard game.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Fordham at Holy Cross football: Going just off the FCS rankings, No. 7 Montana at No. 5 Weber State is the biggest FCS game of the week. I went with Fordham/Holy Cross, because the Rams vs. Crusaders game will likely decide the Patriot League champion. While the Big Sky Conference is far from being decided — Weber State has a bigger game against No. 1-ranked Sacramento State on Nov. 5; Montana visits No. 2-ranked Montana State on Nov. 19.

No. 4 choice: No. 21 Cincinnati at UCF football

Location: Orlando, Florida

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ABC or ESPN

Records entering Week 8: Cincinnati is 5-1 overall, 2-0 AAC; UCF is 5-1 overall, 2-0 AAC

Why "College GameDay" will choose Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF football: Cincinnati and UCF are off to solid starts, and this is one of only three FBS games this week where the two teams could meet with two combined losses or less. The winner moves into good position to make the AAC Championship Game since Cincinnati, UCF and Tulane are the only teams without an AAC loss entering Week 8. Plus, the game is on a Disney-owned channel — and not too far from Disney World.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF football: Cincinnati’s loss is to Arkansas, and UCF’s loss is to Louisville. Arkansas and Louisville are a combined 7-6 overall, and each team is 1-3 against Power Five opponents entering Week 8. Plus, the show just went to Cincinnati last season, and it went to UCF in 2018.

No. 5 choice: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 16 Penn State football

Location: State College, Pennsylvania

Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; FOX

Records entering Week 8: Ohio State is 6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten; Penn State is 5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten

Why "College GameDay" will choose Ohio State at Penn State football: They are Ohio State and Penn State. They’re going to get a huge TV audience. Plus, the show hasn’t been to a Big Ten team’s game since the Notre Dame at Ohio State game in Week 1.

Why "College GameDay" won't choose Ohio State at Penn State football: Penn State just lost to Michigan, so the Nittany Lions may not even win the Big Ten East Division with a victory vs. Ohio State. Plus, the game is on FOX.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.