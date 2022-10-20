Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 29 for college football Week 9? Top 5 sites ranked

ESPN “College GameDay” is headed to Eugene, Oregon, for Week 8 of the college football season, and it should be particularly fun since it’ll include a toga party. Then Saturday’s football game between No. 10-ranked Oregon and No. 9 UCLA is the day’s biggest matchup of ranked teams.
Enjoy it this week, because Week 9 doesn’t include such a tantalizing matchup — at least at the FBS level.
Week 9 feels like it’s set up for the show’s nearly annual trip to an FCS game.
I have no inside information from ESPN about the destination for “College GameDay” in Week 9, but based on the show’s 30 years of traveling the country, here are my predictions.
A caveat is that if a team loses during Week 8, a site will likely drop in consideration. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Top choice: Notre Dame at No. 14 Syracuse football
Location: Syracuse, New York
Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ABC or ESPN
Why "College GameDay" will choose Notre Dame at Syracuse football: Before the Week 8 Syracuse at Clemson game, Syracuse is off to its first 6-0 start since 1987. The show has been to two Syracuse road games with both more than 20 years ago, and the show has never been to a Syracuse home game, according to the NCAA. Plus, Notre Dame is a compelling opponent for the undefeated Orange.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Notre Dame at Syracuse football: Syracuse is a big underdog at Clemson in Week 8, so the Orange may be coming off a loss. If Syracuse wins at Clemson, the show making its fourth-ever trip to the state of New York seems inevitable.
Runner-up choice: Southern University at Jackson State football
Location: Jackson, Mississippi
Game time, online live stream: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ESPN+
Why "College GameDay" will choose Southern University at Jackson State football: This is Jackson State’s final home game of the season, and it could be Deion Sanders’ last time coaching in Jackson, Mississippi, if he takes an FBS job this offseason. Everyone knows “College GameDay” will get quality entertainment from Coach Prime. Plus, Southern and JSU are the top teams in their respective divisions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Entering Week 8, Jackson State is ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Southern University at Jackson State football: This seems like an excellent week for the show to go to an FCS game, and there are five other FCS games that feature two teams ranked by the FCS Coaches Poll. And though Jackson State is No. 6, Southern is unranked and not even receiving votes.
No. 3 choice: Fordham at Holy Cross football
Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
Game time, online live stream: Noon CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ESPN+
Records entering Week 8:Fordham is 6-1 overall, 2-0 Patriot League; Holy Cross is 6-0 overall, 2-0 Patriot League
Why "College GameDay" will choose Fordham at Holy Cross football: Holy Cross football's 6-0 start is the team's best start since 1991. Entering games on Oct. 22, Holy Cross is ranked No. 9 by the FCS Coaches Poll, and Fordham is ranked No. 16. The show has never been to a Holy Cross or Fordham game, and it’s only been to the state of Massachusetts four times — most recently in 2014 for a Yale at Harvard game.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Fordham at Holy Cross football: Going just off the FCS rankings, No. 7 Montana at No. 5 Weber State is the biggest FCS game of the week. I went with Fordham/Holy Cross, because the Rams vs. Crusaders game will likely decide the Patriot League champion. While the Big Sky Conference is far from being decided — Weber State has a bigger game against No. 1-ranked Sacramento State on Nov. 5; Montana visits No. 2-ranked Montana State on Nov. 19.
No. 4 choice: No. 21 Cincinnati at UCF football
Location: Orlando, Florida
Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; ABC or ESPN
Records entering Week 8:Cincinnati is 5-1 overall, 2-0 AAC; UCF is 5-1 overall, 2-0 AAC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF football: Cincinnati and UCF are off to solid starts, and this is one of only three FBS games this week where the two teams could meet with two combined losses or less. The winner moves into good position to make the AAC Championship Game since Cincinnati, UCF and Tulane are the only teams without an AAC loss entering Week 8. Plus, the game is on a Disney-owned channel — and not too far from Disney World.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF football: Cincinnati’s loss is to Arkansas, and UCF’s loss is to Louisville. Arkansas and Louisville are a combined 7-6 overall, and each team is 1-3 against Power Five opponents entering Week 8. Plus, the show just went to Cincinnati last season, and it went to UCF in 2018.
No. 5 choice: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 16 Penn State football
Location: State College, Pennsylvania
Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 29; FOX
Records entering Week 8:Ohio State is 6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten; Penn State is 5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten
Why "College GameDay" will choose Ohio State at Penn State football: They are Ohio State and Penn State. They’re going to get a huge TV audience. Plus, the show hasn’t been to a Big Ten team’s game since the Notre Dame at Ohio State game in Week 1.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Ohio State at Penn State football: Penn State just lost to Michigan, so the Nittany Lions may not even win the Big Ten East Division with a victory vs. Ohio State. Plus, the game is on FOX.
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso laughs during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kirk Herbstreit, right, shares a laugh with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso puts on the mascot head of the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Former coach, and current television analyst Lee Corso poses with the trophy for being honored with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award at the Home Depot ESPNU College Football Awards in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso shakes a decorated cowbell during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso laughs during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State alumnus and current Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon, left, confers with host Lee Corso laughing during his stint as a guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay at an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Indiana University head football coach Lee Corso, now in his eighth season, will hope to improve last years 8-4 record as they open their campaign at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 9, 1980. (AP Photo)
Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN college football broadcasters who will be covering the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 ion New Orleans. They are show at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Scott Clarke, ESPN Images)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, wears an Oregon Duck mascot head as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
ESPN College Game Day's Lee Corso on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
