Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Montana vs. Montana State football headgear pick

College football analyst
Lee Corso was back and so was his headgear pick on Saturday's ESPN "College GameDay" from Bozeman, Montana. Corso had missed the three previous weeks due to an illness.
He returned for the coldest "
College GameDay" show on record, according to show host Rece Davis. He said it was 2 degrees at the start of the show ahead of the Montana vs. Montana State football game.
Montana and
Montana State are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. CT/noon MT on Saturday.
Montana State, ranked No. 3 in the
FCS Coaches Poll, enters the contest 9-1 overall and 7-0 Big Sky. No. 12-ranked Montana comes into the matchup 7-3 overall and 4-3 Big Sky. Who did Lee Corso pick to win the Montana, Montana State football game today?
Lee Corso picked Montana State.
"Who'd ever think we'd be up here freezing," Corso said. "I love Bozeman. I love these people, and I love the Cats. I even love this weather. You think I'm going to pick Montana? No, you're crazy. Give me the Cat head."
Corso has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. He has been doing the headgear picks since 1996.
Close
Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit holding hands on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Nov. 19, 2022.
Lee Corso holding up helmet on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Fans of the Montana State Bobcats on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Bozeman, MT - November 19, 2022 - Montana State University: Lee Corso holding up helmet on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images)
Rece Davis, David Pollack and Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Champ, mascot of the Montana State Bobcats, on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit holding hands on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Nov. 19, 2022.
Lee Corso holding up helmet on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Fans of the Montana State Bobcats on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Bozeman, MT - November 19, 2022 - Montana State University: Lee Corso holding up helmet on the set of College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images)
Rece Davis, David Pollack and Pat McAfee on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Champ, mascot of the Montana State Bobcats, on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and Chris "Bear" Fallica on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
ESPN "
College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!