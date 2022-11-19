Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Montana vs. Montana State football headgear pick

College football analyst Lee Corso was back and so was his headgear pick on Saturday's ESPN "College GameDay" from Bozeman, Montana. Corso had missed the three previous weeks due to an illness.

He returned for the coldest "College GameDay" show on record, according to show host Rece Davis. He said it was 2 degrees at the start of the show ahead of the Montana vs. Montana State football game.

Montana and Montana State are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. CT/noon MT on Saturday.

Montana State, ranked No. 3 in the FCS Coaches Poll, enters the contest 9-1 overall and 7-0 Big Sky. No. 12-ranked Montana comes into the matchup 7-3 overall and 4-3 Big Sky.

Who did Lee Corso pick to win the Montana, Montana State football game today?

Lee Corso picked Montana State.

"Who'd ever think we'd be up here freezing," Corso said. "I love Bozeman. I love these people, and I love the Cats. I even love this weather. You think I'm going to pick Montana? No, you're crazy. Give me the Cat head."

Corso has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. He has been doing the headgear picks since 1996.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.