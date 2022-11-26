 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Ohio State vs. Michigan football headgear pick

College GameDay - November 26, 2022

Lee Corso on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

 Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

College football analyst Lee Corso made his traditional headgear pick Saturday as ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game. 

This is the ninth time time that Corso has done a headgear pick for the Michigan vs. Ohio State game, and in those previous eight picks, Corso went with Michigan four times and Ohio State four times, according to ESPN. 

Entering Saturday, Corso correctly predicted the winner with his headgear pick in all eight weeks that he has been on the show this season. 

Ohio State enters the game 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten, and Michigan is also 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll, and Michigan is ranked No. 3. 

Who did Lee Corso pick to win the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game today? 

College GameDay - November 26, 2022

Desmond Howard walking onto the set of ESPN "College GameDay" in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. 

Lee Corso picked Ohio State. 

"It's great to be back," Corso said from inside Ohio Stadium. "My first love Brutus. I put Brutus' head on 37 times. That's more than any other school in the country, and I won 70% of the time. What the hell, you think I'm going to go against him? Brutus!"

Corso has been a part of ESPN "College GameDay" since the show started in 1987. He has been doing the headgear picks since 1996, and Ohio State was the first headgear pick.

ESPN "College GameDay" analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee also picked Ohio State to win, and analyst Desmond Howard picked Michigan to win. Celebrity guest picker A.J. Hawk picked Ohio State to win.  

A look at ESPN College GameDay at Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" at Michigan vs. Ohio State football on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

