Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Oregon vs. UCLA football headgear pick, plus a live duck

ESPN "College GameDay" aired from Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday morning ahead of the top-10 college football showdown between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Corso made his famous headgear pick at the end of the show.

Entering Saturday, Corso has correctly picked the winner with his last 10 headgear picks going back to the 2021 season. Saturday's headgear prediction is Corso's 390th headgear pick, according to ESPN.

Who did Lee Corso pick to win the Oregon, UCLA football game today?

Lee Corso picked Oregon to beat UCLA.

"Four years since I've been here with my favorite Duck," Corso said. "We've had some great times haven't we. It's hard to think of anything else except — I love you. It'd be a miracle for me to put the head on besides the Duck. But remember, UCLA is unbeaten, and they're very good, right? I was only kidding. Give me that Duck."

Corso then put on the Duck head, and he was handed a live duck — that quickly skirted out of his hands.

"We got a live duck loose on the set," Rece Davis said. "Feathers are flying."

UCLA, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the matchup 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. No. 10-ranked Oregon enters the contest 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12.

Corso opened Saturday's show by holding a live duck. He also said at the start of the show, "University of Oregon is my favorite GameDay site. The Oregon Duck is my favorite mascot. And today, Oregon is my favorite team."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.