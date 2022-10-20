Who is the guest picker for ESPN College GameDay at UCLA, Oregon? It's Sabrina Ionescu

ESPN "College GameDay" is headed to Eugene, Oregon, for college football Week 9 ahead of the UCLA vs. Oregon Ducks football game.

A Oregon women's basketball legend will join the show as the celebrity guest picker.

"College GameDay" announced Thursday that Sabrina Ionescu will join the show for the college football predictions segment.

A tweet from "College GameDay" on Thursday said, "A college basketball great and @OregonWBB legend. We can't wait to welcome @Sabrina_I20 to our show in Eugene this weekend!"

Ionescu played for Oregon women's basketball from 2016-20. During the 2019-20 season, she earned several national player of the year honors. She was a consensus first-team All-American in each of her final three seasons playing for the Ducks.

The New York Liberty selected Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, and she made the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game from the Liberty.

A toga party is also scheduled to be part of Saturday's ESPN "College GameDay" in Oregon.

The Oregon vs. UCLA football game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.