Who is the guest picker on College GameDay? Luke Combs is headed to App State

ESPN "College GameDay" announced the celebrity guest picker for its Week 3 trip to Boone, North Carolina.

The show went with one of Appalachian State's most famous former students — Luke Combs.

In a tweet at 11:22 a.m. CT on Thursday, "College GameDay" tweeted, "We’re hyped for this one. North Carolina native @lukecombs is our guest picker at App State!"

"College GameDay" is airing from Boone, North Carolina, ahead of the App State football game against Troy University on Saturday.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. The show is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Combs shared his appreciation for Appalachian State and Boone after performding a stadium concert there. Combs posted, "This show was a long time in the making for me. I attended college at Appalachian State University. I taught myself to play guitar 10 years ago in Boone, NC. I wrote the first song that I ever wrote here. And on September 4, 2021, I played my first stadium show in that same town. It’s hard to believe. Thank you, Boone, NC! I will never forget this day as long as I live."

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.