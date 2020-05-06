COLORADO AND PETRO: SAY IT AIN'T SO!
COLORADO AND PETRO: SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Blues take on Colorado Avalanche

Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo picks up a loose puck during the Blues' 5-2 win against Colorado on Dec. 16 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

COMMENT: Petro to Colorado is a nightmare scenario. Pietrangelo would make an already good, deep team even better, and the Blues would have to compete against him on a regular basis.

JT: Colorado has only $59.1 million in cap space committed to next season according to CapFriendly Now they do have 6 unrestricted free agents and 6 restricted free agents on their current roster (after this season). but none are really what most would consider top-tier players.

Dallas and Boston also are among the Cup contenders with enough cap space to make a run at Petro.

And yes, the sight of him wearing the colors of Stan Kroenke's Avalanche would not be a pleasant one for Blues fans.

