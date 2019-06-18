Subscribe for 99¢
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) and 11-year-old Laila Anderson hoist the Stanley Cup during the Blues' Stanley Cup victory rally on the Arch grounds on Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

GORDO ON PARAYKO: OK, so you want him to score more with that big slot shot and his ability to rush end to end with the puck. Parayko scored just 13 points in his first 49 games before producing 15 points in his last 31 regular season games and 12 more during the playoffs. You want him to be more physical, too, with his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame. But Parayko matured into a shutdown defender this season, earning a plus-26 rating and blocking 199 shots through the regular season and playoffs. He and Jay Bouwmeester did the heavy defensive lifting against top offensive lines during the Cup run.

Grade: A