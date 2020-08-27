 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLTON PARAYKO, Defenseman
0 comments

COLTON PARAYKO, Defenseman

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Parayko: report card

GORDO ON PARAYKO: After a slow start during the regular season, he asserted himself offensively. He produced 15 points in 19 games after posting just 13 in his first 45 games. His playing time grew again this season, up to 23 minutes per game, and he led the team with 106 blocked shots. But his expected plus-minus metric regressed from 9.7 to minus-5.1, in part because of the loss of partner Jay Bouwmeester to his cardiac incident.

Parayko scored twice with one postseason outburst, but he earned a minus-4 rating and endured frustrations at both ends of the ice.

Grade: B

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports