COLTON PARAYKO, Defenseman

GORDO ON PARAYKO: After a slow start during the regular season, he asserted himself offensively. He produced 15 points in 19 games after posting just 13 in his first 45 games. His playing time grew again this season, up to 23 minutes per game, and he led the team with 106 blocked shots. But his expected plus-minus metric regressed from 9.7 to minus-5.1, in part because of the loss of partner Jay Bouwmeester to his cardiac incident.
Parayko scored twice with one postseason outburst, but he earned a minus-4 rating and endured frustrations at both ends of the ice.
Grade: B
