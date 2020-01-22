COLTON PARAYKO, Defenseman

GORDO ON PARAYKO: After flashing considerable offensive promise earlier in his career -- scoring 33 or more points in his first three seasons -- he has settled into more of a defensive role on this deep team. Parayko produced just two goals and 11 assists in 42 games while seeing limited power-play duty. He blocked a team-high 75 shots despite losing time to an upper-body injury. His 55 hits lead all Blues defensemen. While he was a plus-3, he had more giveaways (27) than takeaways (22) and his possession metrics were not great.