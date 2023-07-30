Ben Frederickson Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Certain dudes should not get dangled.

That’s the moral of the now-closed chapter of the Nolan Arenado 2023 trade-deadline mini-drama.

Sometimes, doing status-quo due diligence on a player's trade market makes no sense. Sometimes, it’s not only OK, but absolutely right to say a specific player is going nowhere, period. Sometimes, breaking tradition is wise.

The Cardinals finally reached this conclusion Saturday.

Better to be a day late than letting this wait until Tuesday’s arrival of the trade deadline. And the Cardinals were waiting for the sake of what, exactly?

Pride in the continuation of the Cardinals' no-comment trade-deadline doctrine? Misplaced assumptions that addressing one star’s status will somehow lead to a snowball effect where others expect to be treated the same? Silliness, all of it. There are exceptions to most every rule, and the Cardinals on Saturday made a wise one.

Sorry, Dodgers, your recruitment of Arenado will have to shift to another team’s star, at least until we find out if Arenado’s home-state super squad makes another try this offseason. There’s a great way the Cardinals can prevent that, of course. They can surround Arenado and what has become one of the better offenses in the National League with a pitching staff that chews up hitters instead of becoming their batting-average boosters. They can bulk up the arms and get this team back on the right side of the trade-deadline divide, where buyers bolster postseason hopes.

But first, this Arenado trade-deadline distraction needed to be squashed. For Arenado’s sake. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak caught up from behind and did it Saturday, squishing it like a moth in the window of his Busch Stadium box.

“I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his no-trade clause," Mozeliak told the Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold on Saturday night. “So at this time, we are working on building for future success.”

Succinct. No hedging. Wiggle room? None.

Mozeliak can argue that he said this before, but the reality is his previous comments about not expecting to deal Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado were included within the familiar deadline verbiage of listening to all offers and not ruling anything out. He did say he didn’t expect to move them. He did say he couldn’t imagine a scenario in which he would. He didn’t say he wouldn’t do it, period. Who cares about such a little thing? Normally? Absolutely no one.

But these comments came before the Dodgers became the hardest-working influencers in LA, helping along articles from ESPN and The Los Angeles Times that featured all kinds of claims, some about Arenado’s alleged frustration with the Cardinals, and others about the third baseman reportedly being willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers and no one else. Just like that, MLB Network was showing Arenado slotted into a hypothetical Dodgers lineup. The segments could be found rolling across the TVs in the Cardinals’ clubhouse late this week.

The circus was underway, and the Cardinals were no-commenting. Unacceptable.

This wasn’t a rental reliever whose status was uncertain. You can let those guys wait and see.

We’re talking about a future Hall of Famer here, one who passed on an opt-out this past offseason that could have made him a lot more money and taken him to another team entirely. Sure, Arenado is mad about this season. Show me a great player who wouldn't be. Doesn't mean he wanted out. Since he got here from Colorado, where he definitely wanted out, he's never sounded like anything but all-in.

When discussing the California spin cycle on Friday night, an exasperated Arenado indicated he hadn't talked to anyone about his no-trade clause. He sounded like he would like some more communication. He indicated he was ready for this to be over with.

Not stopping the wondering made no sense – unless the Cardinals were really thinking about actually trading Arenado, and the thing about actually trading Arenado is that, for a team that wants to be good in 2024, it would make no sense. The Cardinals insist they want to be good in 2024. That meant there was one response needed, and no need to wait.

When something that can easily be snuffed out runs a risk of causing harm — like Arenado starting to picture himself in the Dodgers lineup — you snuff it out. The Cardinals lost to the Cubs (again) on Saturday night, but common sense prevailed during the game. The Cardinals broke their own rule and created a better outcome because they did.

“Nolan Arenado knows exactly where he stands in my eyes,” manager Oliver Marmol said hours before Mozeliak officially ended the Dodgers' Arenado recruitment. “I want to compete with this guy for a very long time. There is zero question there. He knows that. He’s been told that. I want to compete and win a championship with Nolan Arenado at third base.”

Well said.

The Dodgers can go find another team's star to chase.

Meanwhile the focus around here can get back to how the Cardinals improve this pitching staff enough to make sure they rejoin the Dodgers on the buyer's side in 2024.