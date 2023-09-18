Ben Frederickson Sports columnist Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Brady Cook and Luther Burden started last Saturday’s toppling of No. 15 Kansas State in two pretty different places. They shared the same page after it ended. Almost down to the same words. It could have been a song. Maybe Mizzou and the St. Louis Sports Commission could still turn it into one.

Meet them in St. Louis, St. Louis.

Meet them at The Dome.

Burden, Mizzou’s star receiver, was requested to score five touchdowns by a young fan the team welcomed onto the field before the Kansas State game. He came up three short, but still delivered with two touchdowns, turning seven catches into 114 yards receiving, 84 of which came after he caught a Cook pass.

Cook, Mizzou’s starting quarterback, was booed by some members of the student section during pregame player announcements. Ouch. Perhaps for the last time, though.

Cook’s three-touchdown (two passing, one rushing) game produced 356 passing yards, no interceptions and one display of remarkable toughness. He didn't let a right knee strain suffered toward the end of the first half stop him. He later said it would take a broken leg to force him out. With overtime on the line late in the fourth quarter, he quickly took the Tigers 38 yards in less than a minute and a half to set up Harrison Mevis’ game-winning 61-yard field goal.

“Brady Cook, man,” Burden said after the win. “I knew he had it in him since I’ve been here. I saw the dog in him. He’s never going to give up. He’s going to give it all he’s got, no matter what. Shoot. Let him cook.”

Just as Cook has found Burden so often through this season’s first three wins, the two St. Louis football products were in lockstep after last Saturday’s stunner. Neither one had a hard time looking forward to the next game quickly. Not when they have been looking forward to the next game for so long.

The Kansas State game was big because of the opponent and its rank; the Wildcats embarrassed the Tigers last season in Manhattan before climbing to No. 15. Saturday's game against also-undefeated Memphis is big because of the location; for the first time since the Arch Rivalry series between Mizzou and Illinois ended in 2010, the Tigers are returning to The Dome. Don't think it's a big deal? Ask a St. Louis Tiger.

Ask Cook. Or Burden. Or one of the other guys on the roster from in and around the city that churns out more Mizzou alums and football players than anywhere else.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Chaminade product Cook said. “So unique. It’s going to be great for Mizzou as a whole to spread awareness to St. Louis. Keep the buzz going. It’s been a while since I’ve been in that dome. Never played there."

"Like a dream come true,” said Burden, who split time between Cardinal Ritter and East St. Louis High before making his five-star splash at Mizzou. “I’ve never played in The Dome. I’m excited. There’s going to be a lot of my family there. I’m looking forward to seeing them there, letting them watch me play. I’m trying to go 1-0 there.”

Receiver Mookie Cooper (Trinity Catholic), running back Cody Schrader (Lutheran South), defensive lineman Joe Moore (Cardinal Ritter), emerging tight end Brett Norfleet (Francis Howell) and other STL-area Tigers will surely feel stirrings of similar feelings.

One could even come away with an experience like former Tigers receiver Will Franklin.

Franklin’s touchdown catch in a 40-34 season-opening win against Illinois in The Dome back in 2007 came during the first college game the Vashon graduate's grandmother got to attend in person.

Has he forgotten? Hardly.

“One of the best feelings in the world,” Franklin recalled recently.

If this first football edition of the “Mizzou to the Lou” series the Tigers and the St. Louis Sports Commission recently teamed up to create was lacking in juice compared to those old Mizzou-Illinois clashes, it got a big squeeze when the Tigers tackled the Wildcats.

Since Mevis' SEC-record setting 61-yard field goal finished its flight Saturday afternoon, more than 1,500 additional tickets were purchased for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game. Of the tickets made available for purchase, 60 percent had been sold by early Sunday evening. Mizzou is not being shy about challenging St. Louis to do better than that.

“If we are going to the Lou, the Zou better show up,” Drinkwitz said after the K-State win. “That’s all I’m going to say about it. I love the city. I love going there. I love recruiting there. But if we are going to take a home game from Faurot that was sold out today to St. Louis, it’s gotta show up. It’s gotta show up. We need all the fans there. We’ve got a quality opponent. They (Memphis) are 3-0, too. It needs to be a big-time atmosphere. And we need our fans to rock and roll with us.”

One small clarification. Mizzou didn’t lose a game on campus to play this Dome game. Memphis was bought out of a home game instead.

But let’s be very clear here.

If Saturday in downtown St. Louis doesn’t feel like an energetic home game for Mizzou after it secured one of the SEC’s best non-conference wins of the 2023 season, that's not a good development for Mizzou fans who want the Tigers to keep making sports trips to St. Louis. If things go well, more games like this one will come. Better ones, too. Who knows, maybe one day Mizzou could host Arkansas at Busch Stadium, or something like that. Point is, the restart has to be a good start, or things could stall, and the Burdens and Cooks and Franklins of the future could miss out on their chances to make cherished St. Louis memories with St. Louis fans. It means something to them. Just ask.