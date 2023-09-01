Ben Frederickson Sports columnist Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

COLUMBIA, Mo. — This college football season's most overinflated quarterback competition seemed to end here Thursday night.

It was hardly an offseason old.

Brady Cook is Missouri’s starting quarterback, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz sounds prepared to declare sooner or later, and sooner might as well be later considering the dots Drinkwitz came oh so close to connecting after Mizzou's 35-10 win against South Dakota.

Whatever shot QB challenger Sam Horn may have had to change Drinkwitz’s opinion seemed to fade into the Boone County night before Memorial Stadium’s lights went dark.

That’s assuming that this thing wasn’t really decided before fall camp wrapped.

The realest, rawest reaction a coach gives to a game sometimes comes during the TV interview before he exits the field.

“Brady scored 28,” Drinkwitz told SEC Network. “And Sam scored seven. So, that’s my initial thoughts. We will go back and look at the tape and see what it was. But, at the end of the day, we are judged on who gets the team in the end zone the most.”

There should be no debate — other than in social media crazy land — that Cook played sound and solid football Thursday. Fully healthy after his offseason shoulder surgery, he completed 17 of 21 passes for 172 yards. He made a pretty touchdown throw to Mekhi Miller on a third read after looking off the defense for the 18-yard strike. He found star receiver Luther Burden for a 30-yard connection during a touchdown drive that took Mizzou 83 yards in less than a minute. Cook capped that drive by flashing his speed and juking a South Dakota linebacker out of his cleats during a 15-yard touchdown run that sent his Tigers into halftime up by 25 points.

Well done.

And Horn?

The former four-star prospect turned sophomore watched the entire first half from the sideline, helmet in hand. Drinkwitz, after talking up his intention to play both quarterbacks through the first two games of the season, revealed after the game that his plan all along had been to play Cook in the first half and Horn in the second. So, with Mizzou up by 25, Horn entered to start the third quarter.

He completed three of just five passes for 54 yards. Not much to analyze there, but let's try. He misread South Dakota’s coverage on a red-zone third down that was similar, per Drinkwitz, to the play Cook’s progression turned into a first-quarter touchdown. Horn also, per anyone watching, threw the prettiest ball of the game on a 31-yard completion to Miller. He got a bad-luck interception when Miller didn’t catch a ball that hit him in the hands. It was a tad underthrown, yes, but it should have been a catch instead of a pick that set up South Dakota's lone touchdown. On the other hand, Horn’s lone touchdown was more Burden than Horn. A short screen pass was all that was needed to set up Burden’s 15-yard grab and go for the game’s final score.

The most telling takeaway from Horn's showing was that Drinkwitz didn't seem all that interested in test-driving Horn as a potential starter. If so, things would have looked different than assigning Horn second-half handoff duty.

Drinkwitz heaped praise on Cook after the game, complimenting his practice habits, his toughness, his ability to read defenses and his selflessness. The latter showed in real time as Cook helped coach up Horn during second-half timeouts, offering tips to his challenger. Drinkwitz noticed that, too.

“Anything that I have ever wanted to know about Brady Cook, he’s already told me,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a great leader. He’s been voted captain of the team twice. He shows up every single day and puts the team first. He wants the Missouri Tigers to win. And if that means he gets to play quarterback, then great. If that means Sam Horn plays quarterback, great. At the end of the day, Brady just wants us to win. If he can help us do that by playing, man, he’s going to be excited. I’m sure there would be some personal disappointment if he wasn’t, but I guarantee you he would never show it. That guy has so much character, so much grit, so much determination. He put his butt on the line for everybody in this organization, every fan, every single game last year with a torn shoulder. We asked him, hey, do you want to take (time off), and he said, the doctors say I’m good, I can’t injure it any worse, so I’m fighting my butt off for this team. So I’ve got no question about his determination or him putting Mizzou first."

I suggested to Drinkwitz that it sounds like he has his quarterback

“No,” he answered. “It doesn’t. It sounds like I love the young man. But I’m not going to let any of y'all decide. I’m not going to let public perception decide. We will make a decision within these walls and we will go with it. I’ll be honest. None of y’alls opinions matter. At all. So, write what you want. Say what you want. Doesn’t matter. Nobody cares. In this locker room, nobody cares. They don’t. We are going to prove it on the field. So you can write your opinion if you want to.”

Fair enough.

Here's my opinion.

I think Drinkwitz wants to shout from the top of Jesse Hall that the quarterback who throws the prettiest ball isn’t always the best option to start at quarterback.

I think the consensus from those who had full access to Mizzou's practices leading into the opener was that there's really not much of a competition between Cook and Horn in terms of who puts the Tigers in the best position to win games right now. It's Cook, they say, because of the combination of his dual-threat game, his preparation and understanding of the offense and game plan, his leadership and his burning desire to win.

I think Horn has an arm you can't coach, in the best of ways, but he's trailing Cook in areas you can coach. Trailing may be an understatement. Cook is far ahead, and you hear it in how teammates talk about him.

I think it's still fair to wonder how Horn's impact arm could impact a game when an up-for-grabs first half is on the line, and I don't blame fans for being curious. I think people expected to get somewhat of an answer on that when Drinkwitz said he was going to play both options, so I understand some of the disappointment voiced Thursday despite Cook's solid play. I think coaches sometimes over-commit to one quarterback before truly vetting a challenger, and that new examples of it arrive across the country every season. I think pointing this out is not an anti-Cook argument, because perhaps the best thing that could have come out of a legitimate competition was Cook slamming the door once and for all.

I think all of this can be frustrating for a coach who sees way more than a one-game sample size, but the coach needs to remember he was the one embraced the QB competition. Giving Horn the first half of the Middle Tennessee game and Cook the second would signal a real competition. Drinkwitz on Thursday sounded much closer to ending it instead.

