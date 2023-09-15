A college football team’s third game getting labeled its biggest of the season doesn't sound quite right to me.

If Missouri can find a way to beat No. 15 Kansas State in CoMo on Saturday, what was the biggest game at the time will be replaced by another one down the line.

Because that's how exciting seasons work.

The more you win, the bigger the next game becomes.

Kansas State exemplified it last season, when the Wildcats’ 40-12 dismantling of Mizzou in Manhattan was just the start of a 10-win KSU season that included a Big 12 championship and did not stop until a loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

So, no, I don’t think Saturday’s rematch of that Big 12 reunion is the biggest game of Mizzou’s season, despite what some are saying. Here’s what I absolutely think it is. I think it’s the most important game of fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz's Mizzou career.

Drinkwitz is 19-19 after two ho-hum wins against pay-to-lose opponents.

He’s secured three bowl games in three seasons, but everybody who finishes the season with some semblance of a pulse gets a bowl game these days. One of those three bowl games got canceled in 2020. The other two were losses, first to Army and then to Wake Forest. The three-consecutive-bowl defense doesn't hold much water.

Drinkwitz’s offense remains the biggest question mark of his Tigers tenure despite his initial billing as a guru of exciting offense. The same three areas that were under the microscope this offseason have failed to quiet critics through two unimpressive wins against South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. An underperforming offensive line that welcomed new transfers and a new offensive line coach was just plain bad last week. Returning quarterback starter Brady Cook was inconsistent after being named the winner of a quarterback competition that never gave challenger Sam Horn a legitimate shot in game action. New offensive coordinator and play caller Kirby Moore has not produced more than an SEC-low five plays of greater than 20-plus yards while dialing up a league-high 43 run attempts per game, and Drinkwitz has shown a startling distrust in the offense's ability to pass the most basic of tests, like converting short fourth downs against non-FBS opposition.

The pessimist says this offense is no better than last season’s despite an offseason in which Drinkwitz himself emphasized creating more explosive plays and improving the vertical passing game.

The optimist says that while the evidence through two games has been discouraging, there really hasn't been a decent test yet.

That changes Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Last season's thumping of Mizzou by Kansas State was a black-and-gold embarrassment. Looking back now, it was perhaps not clear to many just how good Kansas State was at the time. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman, then in his fourth season, led that edition of the Wildcats to a conference-championship takedown of then third-ranked TCU in overtime. There was no shame in losing to the 2022 Wildcats and the same is true in 2023. The 15th-ranked Wildcats could once again win the Big 12.

But Mizzou looked unprepared and overmatched in this game a year ago. An offensive line that was unable to protect Cook resulted in a shoulder injury the quarterback played through until this past offseason's surgical repair. The lopsided loss was not just a sign Kansas State was headed toward bigger, better things. It was a hard dose of reality that said Mizzou was not nearly as close as many wanted to believe.

Thousands of Kansas State fans are coming to Faurot Field for Saturday's sellout hoping to see more of the same.

Mizzou fans need to see concrete signs of the opposite.

People in powerful positions at Mizzou want Drinkwitz to work out. There is legitimate excitement about his incoming recruiting class and how he could make even bigger recruiting splashes thanks to the state's aggressively written name, image and likeness law he championed. He is likable and affable and plays by the rule so many college coaches never learn. If you are going to throw zingers out, you have to be willing to take them, too. But year four for a head coach needs to be about more than liability and recruiting smoke. It has to be about the record. It has to be about here and now. Fans are showing up. Drinkwitz has been given everything he's asked for, from a glowing new practice facility to a fat raise and extension.

A win Saturday would mark Drinkwitz's biggest since beating defending champion and then No. 17 LSU in the Tigers’ third game of Drinkwitz's first season.

That statement, secured by a goal-line stand, gave Tiger fans reasons to believe bigger, better, brighter days were coming. The offensive-minded head coach won because he trusted his defense that day. Now no one seems to trust his offense, including Drinkwitz himself on fourth-and-short scenarios.

The Tigers have one ranked win — against then No. 25 South Carolina last season — since that LSU upset in 2020. They are 2-9 against the Top 25 under Drinkwitz. Vanderbilt (none) is the only SEC team with fewer ranked wins during that span.

Here's the thing.

I don't even think Mizzou must win Saturday for Tiger fans to maintain some optimism about this season and Drinkwitz's direction.

I do think the Tigers need to show they are a much improved team from the one that got punked by the Wildcats a year ago.

This game should be personal for Drinkwitz and his players.

It should have been circled on their calendars for months.

If that sense is not obvious from start to finish Saturday, that's concerning.

As concerning as an offensive-minded head coach still searching for offensive momentum as conference play approaches in year four.

That’s where all eyes should be Saturday — on the Tigers' intensity, and on this Tigers offense.

Kansas State leads the Big 12 in tackles for loss (20) through two games. The Tigers surrendered an SEC-worst 101 last season and have allowed 13 this season to opponents who should have been overmatched. If the offensive line plays like it did against Middle Tennessee, the game will not be close and Cook will be in danger again.

Mizzou has failed to score 30 points against a Power 5 defense in its last 12 attempts. Kansas State has done it four of its last five times since 6-foot-4, 245-pound Will Howard became the full-time starter at quarterback.

Kansas State's defense has been absolutely stuffing the run. It's time for Cook and receivers not named Luther Burden to surprise. It's time for Drinkwitz and Moore to show their partnership is going to write a new story instead of an all-too-familiar one.

A win Saturday could work wonders for Drinkwitz.

An offense that looks capable of more than the bare minimum against a stout defense would feel close to one.

It’s not time. It's overdue.