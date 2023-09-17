Ben Frederickson Sports columnist Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let’s go back before Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz wiped tears of joy from his eyes following Mizzou’s stunning 30-27 win against No. 15 Kansas State here Saturday afternoon.

We’re talking about back before MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois watched golden waves of fans crash down around her from the Memorial Stadium stands onto a euphoric Faurot Field, before kicker Harrison Mevis used a military reference to stop the panic happening around him from impacting the space between his helmeted ears, before quarterback Brady Cook on a sprained right knee spearheaded a drive that gave his kicker a chance to make Southeastern Conference history.

Back before Mizzou secured a 3-0 start for the first time in a half-decade, before everything this football team thought it could be capable of this season became a lot more obvious to the rest of us outsiders, Drinkwitz and his Tigers decided to label this 2023 season with one single slogan.

Something to prove.

It has become bigger than a team’s preferred social-media hashtag. It was forged through offseason workouts and fall camp into a mentality and a mindset. Here on Saturday, it appeared to become something even bigger — a character trait.

Because when presented in front of a sold-out stadium a chance to make good on their something-to-prove pledge, the Tigers and their coach did just that. Something proven. With so much of a season left to play.

You’re feeling a little more optimistic about these Tigers now, aren’t you?

Me too.

When players who felt the hot shame of last season’s embarrassing 28-point loss to the Wildcats in Manhattan don’t just talk about how that humiliation motivated them, but go out there and show it on the field, that’s proof.

“They’re in our house now,” Luther Burden said to his teammates before he turned seven catches into 114 yards and two touchdowns.

“Nowhere to run. Nowhere to hide.”

When a strong defense that too often has been asked to do everything instead of just its fair share finally gets some legitimate help, and it holds No. 15 to a single field goal over the course of Kansas State’s final four drives, that’s proof. The defense wasn’t gassed because of getting overworked. It had bite left for when it mattered most, and it bit hard when that time came.

When an embattled veteran kicker who had been shaky too often lately and even missed an earlier, shorter attempt in the same game comes through with a game-winning 61-yard field goal that sets an SEC record, that’s proof.

“We call our special teams guys snipers,” said Mevis, who apparently was the only person in Boone County capable of focusing after a potentially game-spoiling delay of game penalty taken by the Tigers turned what should have been a 56-yard attempt into the 61-yarder he nailed.

“One shot,” Mevis said. “One kill.

“The past,” he added, “is what makes you what you are now. I’m better because of my misses. I think this team is better because of the adversity we have had over the last four years.”

When a quarterback who has been questioned and doubted and disparaged helps an under-examination offense look dynamic and diverse, then finishes things off by willing his team to victory on a shaky knee protected only by a brace and sleeve, that’s proof.

How Cook’s knee recovers is critical, of course. But you will need the world’s strongest winch to pull him out of a game. And when Cook is running for one touchdown and throwing for two more — including one half-field heave to Burden — while spreading the love between other pass-catchers as well, what is there to discuss?

It is now clear, as Drinkwitz all but admitted after the game, that the head coach and his new offensive coordinator and play-caller Kirby Moore had the offense in vanilla mode through wins against South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. The full bag was on display Saturday, and it looked good.

“Chess not checkers,” Drinkwitz said.

If Mizzou’s offensive line can hold its ground in the SEC, Cook can take this offense places.

“I’m going to say it,” Drinkwitz said. “It (angered me) when we booed our starting quarterback to start the game. That (angered me). He went out there and played his butt off for this university and this team. They need to get behind him. We need to get behind the young man. You want to boo me? Fine. You don’t boo the starting quarterback. Bull ... Should never happen.”

Cook took a different and perhaps more effective route.

“This is my dream school,” he said. “All I want to do is play quarterback here. I’d like if everyone else wanted me to play quarterback here, too. Games like this probably help.”

And no, I’m not forgetting that delay of game penalty that could have changed everything. The flag on the field during Mevis’ game-winning kick was a Kansas State penalty that Mizzou would have declined as long as Mevis didn’t miss. The flag the play before that, though, the one that tacked on five extra yards to Mevis’ kick, could have been a brutal addition to Mizzou history.

What if Mevis misses that 61-yard kick that he could have perhaps made from 56? What if the game had then gone into overtime and the Tigers would have lost? Wouldn’t that have been terrible?

Well, yes, of course. But you know what? It didn’t happen. Not this time. Not to this team.

And when a coach admits, like Drinkwitz did, that he screwed up by allowing that penalty, then publicly thanks the kicker he trusted to come through for doing exactly that, maybe that’s proof of something, too. Presented with an opportunity to lose a game in painful fashion, a program with a depressing history of finding new and creative ways to do just that did the exact opposite instead. The Tigers did not compound one another’s mistakes. They came together to overcome them. Mevis’ game-winner even stayed true despite the challenge of being aimed into the cursed north end zone, where so many hopes have hemorrhaged.

“Fired up for these guys,” Drinkwitz said after his third win against a Top 25 team. “Fired up for these fans. Our fans, storming the field, deserve that. The gold on that field was beautiful. I know our fans have been waiting a long time.”

Reed-Francois said she will gladly pay the incoming SEC field-rushing fine.

This Mizzou season now can go anywhere from here. Imagine if the Tigers are ranked and 5-0 after wins against Memphis and Vanderbilt when LSU comes to CoMo. First up, though, should be a rocking Dome in St. Louis for next Saturday’s Mizzou game against undefeated Memphis. This Mizzou team has earned that. It can earn a lot more if it can keep hold of this something-to-prove approach.

