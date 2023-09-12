Ben Frederickson Sports columnist Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the best ways to slap an early grade on a college football coaching hire is to gauge the number of programs that either are or soon could be wondering: What if?

The Buffs are back under bombastic first-year Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Not back as in national championship contenders (at least not yet), but back as in, well, they are 2-0 to start a season, which is notable because they won one game all of last season (in overtime) and have not had a winning season since 2016.

TCU and Nebraska already have felt the Buffs’ horns.

Colorado’s collateral damage is on the rise, too.

If Coach Prime can flip one of the worst Power 5 programs in the country in a single offseason, what’s taking — insert any underperforming coach’s name here — so long? Some in the SEC (Florida? Vanderbilt?) may be wondering by this season’s end. Some at Mizzou were probably wondering after this past weekend’s too-tight win against Middle Tennessee.

Fourth-year Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is 19-19. He is trying to figure out how to shore up his offensive line (again) after new transfers performed poorly against the Blue Raiders. Up next on Saturday is No. 15 Kansas State, an opponent that has 20 tackles for loss and eight sacks through their first two wins. Gulp.

Sanders scored a five-year, $29.5 million contract to join Colorado. That’s a below-average payday in the Southeastern Conference. Drinkwitz, for example, is set to make $7 million in 2027, the final year of a contract that was extended and increased last year.

The truth is, it’s unfair to compare anyone to Sanders. That was the case when he was a do-everything professional football and baseball player in addition to a nonstop marketing machine, and it’s the case now. Love him or hate him, there is no one else like him.

But those who think he’s having this success at Colorado now solely because of who he was back then are either intentionally or accidentally minimizing his coaching chops.

Winning consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles at Jackson State was a wake-up call Colorado heard while others snoozed. Sanders went 27-5 there through three seasons and was named conference coach of the year twice. He also happened to have a son, Shedeur Sanders, who is proving to be one of the most talented and poised Power 5 passers after his transfer from Jackson State. Colorado didn’t just get a coach. It got a coach and an NFL-bound QB.

A Colorado roster overhaul that included the recruitment of nearly 70 transfers made all kinds of negative headlines this offseason. Long is the list of coaches who process players after a change in leadership. Short is the list of coaches who just admit what they’re doing. Colorado did.

The so-called experts shredded the talent on Sanders’ flipped team, calling it among the least competitive in Power 5 play. Well, the experts were wrong. These Buffs can play. Travis Hunter is a two-way sensation for a coach who knows a thing or two about doing it. The Buffs’ receivers and defensive backs are game-changers. Both offensive and defensive lines have played better than expected.

Sanders is staying busy letting people know how wrong they were about him and his team. That’s part of his love-or-hate persona. He doesn’t much give a darn what others think. It’s part of what makes him must-see TV.

His players believe in him, though. If you take a moment to watch his pregame comments to his team, you will be ready to run through your TV. That’s what stands out about Colorado on the field. Players’ confidence mirrors that of their coach.

Colorado was desperate and determined enough to take a big, bold chance. The Buffs are benefiting now and will continue to as long as they can keep coach-poachers away. Now that Sanders is a safer choice, other programs will give chase.

That’s how the college football establishment works. It will go from pretending Sanders doesn’t exist at Jackson State, to undercutting him at Colorado, to buying in and trying to lure him away. What it won’t do is learn anything from the process. But individual programs can.

Colorado escaped the search firm groupthink that prefers safety over risk. It realized it had little to lose and turned that into a position of strength. It didn’t let Sanders’ glitz and glamor get twisted as a negative and at the same time didn’t mistake his showmanship for lack of substance. The stadium is full. The recruits are lining up. The wins are coming, with more on the way.

I’m pulling for Colorado because of the message Sanders’ success sends.

He’s proving in real time in a power conference that it no longer takes a half-decade to turn a college football program around.

Coaches who connect with supporters and players alike can bridge the gap between name, image and likeness and recruiting and improve rosters faster than ever before. The transfer portal gives more than it takes — if you are a sharp talent evaluator with momentum on your side. Coaches who can reach and inspire the current generation of student athletes are lapping the dinosaurs who are too slow or too unwilling to evolve. Times are changing, giving programs like Colorado a chance. It’s not the end of the world. It’s exciting.

Programs wishing they were in a better place right now won’t benefit much from what-if wondering. Instead, they should remember Colorado’s example if and when it comes time to make a change. These days, a home-run hire may not be one the establishment celebrates. These days, the right guy probably doesn’t need a half-decade to launch.