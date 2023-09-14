Benjamin Hochman Sports columnist Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Winning a 199th game went from achievable to questionable to improbable to ... impossible?

Yep, sure felt like we’d reached the possibility of impossible, especially with Adam Wainwright facing the first-place Orioles, then scheduled to face the first-place Brewers ... and then heading into the final week of his final season. But Wainwright’s gritty outing Tuesday at Baltimore earned the Cardinals lifer his 199th career victory.

After 11 starts without a win — and 10 losses within those — “Waino” finally won No. 199.

And now, it’s win No. 200 that seems achievable.

Realistic.

And in the worst season of Wainwright’s career — both from him and the Cardinals — this quest for 200 is galvanizing, for players and fans alike. It went from playing out the string to, possibly, gleefully playing the strings on the Wainwright acoustic guitar giveaway on the season’s final day at Busch Stadium.

You’d have to think they’d work it out for him to start that game.

I say let him hit in that game, too.

But, yes, after a while there, winning that 199th game seemed like an insurmountable barrier or hurdle, impassable for 1984 Edwin Moses or even, um, 1250 B.C. Moses.

“I’ve been grinding hard for him, man,” said Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, an idol of boyhood Wainwright and teammate of 28-year-old Wainwright in 2009. “I have left him alone. Obviously, I’m rooting for him, with everything he’s done and everything he’s gone through. And look, it’s easy to say numbers are numbers, but that’s a huge number. And to get that number, it puts him in rarefied air.”

Indeed, there are only 121 pitchers ever who won 200 or more games. And, as most of us know by now, only two won all their games with the St. Louis Cardinals — Jesse Haines (210) and Bob Gibson (251).

Going by calendar days (not games scheduled), there are enough to get him four more starts before he retires (he would pitch that final game on three days’ rest in that scenario).

As for his contemporaries, only four active pitchers have achieved 200 wins. Justin Verlander has 255; Zack Greinke has 224; St. Louis native Max Scherzer has 214; and Clayton Kershaw, the youngest of the quartet at 35, has 209.

Of pitchers who pitched this season, the next-closest pitcher to Wainwright’s 199 is Johnny Cueto. Now with Miami, the former Cardinal villain has 144.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever see another pitcher — (Wainwright) may the last of the 200 club,” said Smoltz, who has 213 wins and won No. 200 in a battle against former Atlanta teammate Tom Glavine. “Unless there’s somebody active that’s got a chance to get there — I guess Gerrit Cole. There are not going to be many more.”

Cole, 33, has 143 wins and could very well win the Cy Young this year for the Yankees (incidentally, Cy Young has the most wins ever with 511 ... and the most losses with 315).

As for Wainwright, the Georgia kid made his major league debut on Sept. 11, 2005, in the No. 60 jersey. (Cardinals teammate Julian Tavarez wore No. 50.) Wainwright made a little history the next year, became a starter the year after that, and, now at age 42 in 2023, is a civic icon, his stature deserving of a statue, his curveball deserving of the St. Louis Art Museum (yes, I know, the Cardinals only give statues to Hall of Famers, but here’s suggesting they make one of Wainwright and Yadier Molina hugging in mid-air — people will come).

The win against Baltimore was impressive for numerous reasons.

For one, he pitched brilliantly on the road against one of baseball’s best teams. Second, the Cardinals actually gave him some run support — for all the stats showcasing the mighty Cardinals’ offense, Wainwright got just seven total runs of support in his last seven starts and 20 in his past 15 starts. Third, the flimsy bullpen was firm.

If anything, Wainwright can retire knowing he bounced back and accomplished the Baltimore start. He looked cooked after that start in Kansas City last month.

Even if he finished with 199, that’s still 122nd-most in the history of Major League Baseball. Nothing from this point forward can tarnish his legacy. But, man, 200 would be a sweet round number for him to be forever associated with. People of this generation would always remember it.

“I just think this thing is so awesome if he can nail this down,” Smoltz said. “It would be, it’d be worth everything he’s been able to kind of get through and do. It would put a nice exclamation point on an incredible career.”

Winning one more game won’t be easy. But it won’t be impossible.