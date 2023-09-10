Benjamin Hochman Sports columnist Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Saturday’s game was supposed to be a breeze — a gentle gust that carried Mizzou into the anticipated Kansas State game. Instead, Saturday’s game was a tornado that shook up Mizzou, exposed the Tigers and, even in victory, left us all asking a lot of unexpected questions.

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee State 19.

The point spread was 21.

I want to still believe in this team. But what we saw Saturday won’t beat nationally ranked Kansas State next weekend. Shoot, would it even beat … Kansas?

A win is not a win.

They know it, too.

“There’s just so much to work on,” said Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz, whose 2-0 team hosts No. 15 K-State next Saturday. “Lack of explosiveness offensively, the short-yardage debacles, missed extra point that was tipped, poor protection — and then defensively, things that we’ve got to work on. So, you know, we’ll hear it all week, and that’s probably fine. We just can control what we need to control, which is improving in preparing for a really good K-State team.”

The biggest problem still is the biggest problem. Mizzou’s offensive line, which we were told has improved, sure looked porous. Notably the right side. Three different offensive linemen were called for penalties . Drinkwitz said he’ll make personnel moves — but does he have the depth there? Heck, Marcellus Johnson is the “sixth man,” if you will, and he now has a penalty in each game (in limited snaps).

“We’re going to make changes, we’re not going stick with status quo,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve had two games to figure it out. … We’re not going to continue to give up four sacks and run the same five guys out there, I know that.”

The vulnerable offensive line led to a chain reaction — one that didn’t often lead to moving the chains. And Mizzou only attempted 19 passing plays, while it ran the ball 43 times.

“No, that wasn’t the game plan,” Drinkwitz admitted. “At all.”

And quarterback Brady Cook, the St. Louis kid from Chaminade, made some excellent throws, sure. But he didn’t dominate the … sorry, I have to look up the nickname … Blue Raiders. He missed some open opportunities, notably in the first half. There was the infamous safety late in the game. And, probably not talked about enough, there was the dropped interception. He hit this dude right in the hands — alas, the Blue Raider couldn’t haul in the ball and it was just an incomplete pass.

Three plays later on the same drive, early in the fourth quarter, Mizzou scored a touchdown to take a 23-10 lead. If Middle Tennessee intercepts the pass, it would’ve had the ball midfield, down 16-10.

“I need to be better, I need to be more accurate …” said Cook, who looked better in the previous game against South Dakota. “We need to emphasize starting fast.”

But, goodness, there were just so many Mizzou mistakes, even in a victory. For instance, what was Marvin Burks Jr. doing by running a kickoff out of the end zone in the fourth quarter?

To be fair, one penalty didn’t seem to truly be one. Luther Burden III was called for a questionable pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter, which swayed the game and might’ve prevented a wider win margin.

Burden sure had some huge moments, though. Yes, it was Middle Tennessee State. But he made a couple soaring catches that looked unpreventable by even a Tennessee. Overall, the St. Louis native had eight catches for 117 yards, his first triple-digit yardage total of his career. Bet it’s not the last.

As for Mizzou’s defense, which looked stout early on and only allowed 17 points, there was still overall disappointment. There were, indeed, some big moments in which the Blue Raiders overwhelmed the fellows in black and gold.

“The first thing I think about is our defense and what we can do to get better,” said defensive end Darius Robinson, who finished with seven tackles. “We won the game, but we set a standard that we told you guys about the whole spring. We told you guys that in the fall, we want to be the best defense. … So it’s just about getting better. … We know what we have to do.”

But the Tigers — defense, offense and special teams — sure didn’t do it against an opponent from … got to look this one up, too … Conference USA.

Now, here comes a team from the Big 12 — and the defending conference champs, at that.

When I arrived in Columbia on Saturday, I didn’t think I’d leave worried about the Tigers. But I’m worried about the Tigers.

“This is this is a big week,” Cook said after MU’s victory Saturday. “For me, it starts right after this interview. This team wants this one a lot. We’re going to prepare our butts off — and clean up whatever happened out there tonight.”

