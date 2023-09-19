Benjamin Hochman Sports columnist Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There are only a couple places, perhaps a ballpark or a house of worship (for some, those are the same place) where it can happen — one moment you’re hearing something and the next moment you’re feeling what you’re hearing.

That was Busch Stadium III on Monday night, 8:55 P.M., as Adam Parrish Wainwright hopped out of the Cardinals' dugout following his 200th win. A crescendo of cheers and shrieks hit eardrums — and then jolted down arms.

“I’ve got chills still,” said Willson Contreras, Wainwright’s catcher, in the postgame clubhouse.

For those who were there, this game was an event … and the event was an experience — the retiring 42-year-old, dealing and dueling, while channeling his younger self, perhaps one last time. Wainwright went seven scoreless, his longest outing of this forgettable year that did, however, provide Cardinals fans with this one unforgettable night.

Their beloved “Waino,” finally, became the third Cardinal to win 200 games (behind the great Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines). But Wainwright wasn’t in the dugout for the ninth. He watched from the training room. When he finally emerged — still in his No. 50 jersey — the fans cheered determinedly, as if to make sure Wainwright knew how much they care.

And it was so loud, September felt like October.

“The crowd was unbelievable — I mean, I felt them cheering on every pitch I made, every big strikeout,” said Wainwright, who allowed just four hits. “We had a couple of double plays there and the crowd was just going crazy. They were on their feet all night. I felt that.”

Wainwright is an iconic Cardinal. But not only because of his 2006 postseason heroics. And not only because of his longevity (he even pitched at old Busch!). And not only because of his history-making, be it an All-Star Game start or Cy Young votes earned or, now, his 200 wins. He is an iconic Cardinal because he epitomizes the best of what St. Louis loves about their favorite Cardinals. He’s got the humbleness of Stan Musial, the charitable heart of Albert Pujols, the mound mettle of Gibson, the sense of humor of Bob Uecker, the faith of Matt Holliday, the celebrity of Ozzie Smith.

The 6-foot-7 starter is both down-to-earth and larger-than-life.

And St. Louis fans love him because of the authenticity for how much he loves their town, loves their team, and, even, loves them.

Heck, the biggest St. Louis Cardinals optimist in all of Cardinal Country might be No. 50 on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Along the way, St. Louisans grew up with him. Or grew old with him. Or, simply, grew with him.

And Wainwright grew, too. He made his debut at 24; flip those digits to get his current age.

And so, at this point, many St. Louisans feel like they know him. And he’s the kind of guy you’d want to have a beer with (and who you believe might actually enjoy having a beer with a stranger who adores the heck out of the Cards).

“I love this city,” Wainwright said on the field into a microphone, while looking at his fans through tear-puddled eyes. “I love being a St. Louis Cardinal. And I love that I got to play my whole career here.”

Now, the first of his 200 wins happened in 2006 — his first full year as a Cardinal and the first year of Busch Stadium III.

And so, as St. Louis got to know its new ballpark, St. Louis got to know its new ballplayer, the lanky kid from the J.D. Drew trade who could freeze knees with his curveball.

Wainwright was a reliever then. On May 9, 2006, the Cards and Rockies were tied, 2-2, entering the eighth. Holliday had homered … for Colorado. The Redbird rookie righty relieved the man who would be his mentor, Chris Carpenter.

In the top of the eighth, Wainwright got Clint Barmes, Miguel Ojeda and Choo Freeman out on 10 pitches. In the bottom of the eighth, Albert homered. Jason Isringhausen came in for the save — securing Wainwright’s first big-league victory.

It was just the 18th game ever played at Busch III.

Now Busch III is in its 18th year.

For Wainwright, Busch Stadium became home. Comfort. His domain. It was there, after all, where he pitched the final strike of the 2006 World Series. Where he and Yadier Molina became best buds. Where he pitched and pitched and pitched and pitched … from Tony to Matheny to Shildt to Oli. Wainwright entered Monday with 246 games pitched at Busch III and a 3.02 ERA there. He’s now made 217 starts at Busch III — that’s more starts than Matt Morris (206), Carpenter (197) and Dizzy Dean (196) made for the Cardinals both home and away.

Wainwright is as much associated with Busch Stadium III as any player. And one day, it’s not impossible, he could end up on the left-field wall with a retired number. His Cardinal career is the stadium’s lifespan. The two are intertwined — the old man and the seats.

And as Wainwright drove to Busch on Monday, he thought to himself that “I was going to give everything I had, I was going to lay it all out there, because I really want (victory No. 200) to happen here.”

If he didn’t win, he knew his next start would be at San Diego.

“That doesn’t have as good a ring to it,” he said of winning No. 200 there.

So, he gave everything he had. Forty-two years old. His battered body, manager Oliver Marmol joked, was put together by “duct tape.” And Wainwright faced the first-place Brewers, hungry to clinch the division as soon as possible.

But to get to a level he’d never been — 200 wins — he had to go somewhere he hadn’t been all year — through seven innings.

It just made it that much sweeter. Yes, if he had scraped together only five innings and got the win, a version of this column would still be on your screen right now. But it was fitting that he pitched a vintage performance to get No. 200 — as if it was to represent so many of the other 199.

And when it was all over Monday, the crowd cheered the cheers ... and heard those cheers ... and then felt those cheers.

There were only 33,176 in attendance, but it sure sounded like a sellout.

“It's really cool, the fans have always had his back,” said Contreras — the longtime rival as a Cub — whose solo homer made for Monday’s only run. “Tonight they showed up and they were cheering from pitch No. 1. … Tonight is a night to remember forever.”