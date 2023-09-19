Benjamin Hochman Sports columnist Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For City, it was simply a symphony of synergy.

For 31 harmonious seconds — amid the waning seconds of last Saturday’s game — St. Louis City SC produced one of the most-important goals in its first season. And the goal was emblematic of the indefatigable, team-first team — see, all 10 position players touched the ball.

The goal, which earned City a 1-1 tie at (likely) playoff-bound Houston — before Wednesday’s game against (likely) playoff-bound LAFC — we can learn about the mental makeup of the players who make up this special bunch wearing City Red.

Deep in the heart of Texas, City sure seemed to be in deep. In the 87th minute, St. Louis earned a free kick near its own goal. With the visitors down 1-0, City’s Njabulo Blom (player No. 1 to touch the ball after the whistle), quickly played it back to teammate Josh Yaro (2).

“Persistence,” Blom said of the mindset at that moment. “We kept on going.”

In front on his penalty box, Yaro distributed the ball left to defender Tim Parker (3), who was traded away by that very Houston franchise to St. Louis.

“In that moment in the game,” Parker said, “as much as you want to score, I think we’re also being patient on it, too. So I think that was a big, big plus for us — not just forcing it but being patient as well.”

On this possession, St. Louis personified this duality of poise and urgency.

Parker delivered the ball back to Yaro.

“I knew I had to play the opposite way since we had just shifted the opponent,” said Yaro, who has been an admirable teammate this season, even with limited playing time. “It’s beautiful to see how well everyone else progressed.”

Yaro fed defender Jake Nerwinski (4), the veteran who handled himself with class when he lost his starting spot after 19 games. And there Nerwinski was, on the field in a pivotal moment of a pivotal game. He confidently dribbled down the right sideline near midfield and unleashed a streaking pass, based off team principles.

“From the time that I first came here, those kinds of passes is what we’re looking for,” Nerwinski said. “That’s what (coach) Brad (Carnell) has been looking for — those red zone, line-beating passes. So my first thought is: How can I progress the ball to get us out to the other side?”

The ball arrived at the boots of Niko Gioacchini (5), who one-touched it to Nokkvi Thorisson (6).

“First thing on my mind: drive with the ball inside,” Thorisson said.

He did so eloquently. Angling toward the middle of the field — on the Houston side of the halfway line — Thorisson dribbled and drew a triangle of Houston players. Thorisson poked the ball between two Dynamo defenders, and it landed upon the boots of St. Louis’ most dangerous feet since Vince Coleman.

Eduard Lowen (7) accelerated into open space to receive Thorisson’s pass — and then Lowen the maestro made music. With Lowen about 8 yards from the penalty box, an opponent challenged him. Lowen, unflappably, passed the ball forward from the outside of his right foot past the defender ... and behind two other defenders into the box. And Indiana Vassilev (8), who helped the team by playing out of position in this game, scurried behind the defenders from the left wing.

“‘Indy’ made a great sprint, wasn’t offsides, had perfect timing,” said Lowen, who has 10 assists, tied for fourth-most in Major League Soccer.

Said Vassilev: “I know Edu was more than capable of playing that ball, so I thought I’d give an option. He plays a very good ball — like, perfect weight. At that stage, I’m one on one with the keeper.”

“Indy” was just a few yards to the left of the left goalpost. He admitted he thought of shooting. Instead, he cut the ball back into the middle of the box. Tomas Ostrak (9) was wiiiiiiiide open.

“The goalkeeper is on his right side,” Ostrak said, “so I was thinking he’s going to be (moving) fast in the left side, so that’s why I shot at his right corner.”

Ostrak’s strike was blistering, but the keeper made a gobsmacking save with his outstretched glove.

But guess who was standing right there?

Klauss (10).

The one-named Brazilian with a knack for scoring late knocked in the hovering ball with his noggin.

Goal. 88th minute. An equalizer. The score was 1-1 — and St. Louis would get one point.

“Everything was very fast, so I kind of just reacted,” Klauss said. “I mean, it was an amazing (feeling) because it was important goal for us. Every point counts now.”

The point gave St. Louis 49 on the season. With five games to go, St. Louis is in first place in the conference. LAFC is second with 43 (and six games to play). So the point at Houston was imperative, especially with LAFC coming to St. Louis on Wednesday.

And the way St. Louis earned that point was symbolic for being symbiotic.