So, there’s this thing young people say.

I suppose it’s a modern “the man.” If an athlete puts on a show, someone might say that he is “him.”

Such was the case Saturday in Columbia, after St. Louis native Luther Burden III, the masterful Missouri receiver, logged his first 100-yard game in college.

“Luther is him,” said fellow Mizzou receiver Theo Wease Jr., following the 23-19 win against Middle Tennessee State. “And they call him him for a reason. I love working with Luther every day, I just love pushing him to the next level, so he can be as great as we all know he can be.”

Indeed, it was quite a performance by him. Burden caught eight passes for 117 yards in the win against the Blue Raiders.

OK, now do it against a great team.

Saturday’s game against No. 15 Kansas State — already a sellout in Columbia — is a litmus test for the Tigers as a team, but also for Burden. I envision big catches. The matchup has the makings for a breakout Burden performance. And that can’t just be a big play or two, like in 2022. Mizzou needs a mosaic of grabs like we’ve seen from Burden in the first two games (seven catches for 96 yards against South Dakota preceded last Saturday’s game).

Because for all the hoopla surrounding the elite recruit, the most receiving yards he had last year against a top-conference team was 66 yards vs. Vanderbilt. (He also had 60 yards against Kentucky.)

“Overall, he's just he's really getting a feel for it,” said Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, also a St. Louis native. “He knows where to be in different zone looks. I was really impressed with a couple of his third-down ones, (including the) one where he broke out.”

The most astounding play of Burden’s day happened at a crucial crux. With less than eight minutes left in the third quarter, the game was tied 10-10. Cook dropped back and, for a change, had some time to throw. Cook launched a pass downfield, and down the middle of the field, to a streaking No. 3. Burden, as they say, went up and got it. The soaring receiver positioned his body perfectly to prevent poor Teldrick Ross from breaking up the pass. It was a 44-yard grab. Put the Tigers in the red zone. And Mizzou scored a touchdown five plays later, via Wease.

“As a receiver room, at practice and in fall camp, we’ll have bad days,” said Wease, a transfer from Oklahoma. “But it takes one person to make a good play, and it just fires up the whole room. So when Luther was making those plays, it just lit a fire — you could just feel the energy.”

After the 23-19 win, coach Eli Drinkwitz pointed out what we all saw — Burden has been identified as a playmaker. Heck, Cook targeted Burden 10 times out of his 19 overall passes — incidentally, the plan was to pass more, overall, but the vulnerable offensive line and the Blue Raiders defense forced Mizzou to run and run and run.

But when Burden caught passes, he often added yards after the catch — about 60 on the day. Sure enough, Burden had the top grade of any Mizzou player for his gameday performance, via Pro Football Focus (82.7).

“I'd definitely say he is a boost of confidence — seeing him make plays is definitely exciting,” running back Nathaniel Peat said after the Tigers became 2-0. “But my competitive nature is like, ‘Oh, he made that play; I want to make a play too.’ And so, I want to see Luther have the ball in his hands, because he can make something special out of something, whatever it is. It gives us a boost of confidence.”

Cook is the quarterback, and Mizzou has at least a couple of NFL-bound players on the defense, but in regard to the program as a whole, Burden is the most important player. He legitimized Drinkwitz’s vision by choosing Mizzou over Alabama and Georgia — though, after a great 2022, Mizzou receiver Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia, where he has seven catches so far for the defending champs. Burden, who took over Lovett’s spot in the slot, is a rare famous college player. As you drive into Columbia on Interstate 70, there is Burden on a billboard for Imo’s Pizza. And at tailgates, some No. 3 jerseys still say LOCK, but many say BURDEN III.

And as Mizzou recruits St. Louis University High receiver Ryan Wingo, Burden’s success could affect the local kid to follow in the fleet footsteps.

As for Kansas State, this is the defending Big 12 Conference championship team that comes to Columbia on Saturday. Middle Tennessee State sure rattled Mizzou at times — so Mizzou must make improvements fast. Drinkwitz promised changes to personnel on the offensive line (the highest any offensive lineman graded on PFF was 69.0). Cook himself said he needs to get the ball out faster — and there were a couple obvious times in the game in which Cook missed the right receiver.

But he definitely had some definitive moments with Burden. The receiver, in his second season at Mizzou, is living up to the hype. He is, after all, him.