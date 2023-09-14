Benjamin Hochman Sports columnist Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to the backs of St. Louis City SC, perhaps you think of the targets on them as the West’s top team; or Eduard Lowen wearing (and living up to) the meaningful No. 10; or Klauss’ actual back with an enormous lion tattoo covering all the skin; or the goalie Roman Burki, quite often, carrying the team on his.

But, really, the emblematic back of City SC is its spine — the aptly named connection of players down the middle of the formation. You’ve got your goalie Burki, central defenders Joakim Nilsson and Tim Parker, holding midfielder Njabulo Blom, central midfielder Lowen and the striker Klauss.

Except, you didn’t have all those guys make up the spine until the last game, the 28th of the season. Recently returned Nilsson missed most of the year due to injury, and Klauss had been out a bunch of months, too. Along the way, the first-year team, which has a 15-10-3 record, sure developed a backbone — but finally, against the LA Galaxy, St. Louis had its spine.

“It was fun, for sure,” said coach Bradley Carnell, whose team led 2-0 at halftime, but soon after, lost a player to a red card and lost its lead, tying LA, 2-2. “We're disappointed that we let you some points slip along the way here. But I think our last three away games, you've seen a solid tight-knit unit, difficult to break down. We might have not been successful in all of those, but we've seen a trend in the right direction.”

And for all the plug-and-play success St. Louis has achieved this long season, the reality is this — having its biggest names for its biggest games is paramount. And barring injury, that’s the case for the rest of the fall. Of course, simply making the playoffs would be a remarkable achievement for a first-year team — but if these guys can clinch home-field advantage in the final six games, holy toasted ravioli, that could lead to some imaginations running as wild as Klauss does.

After all, St. Louis is 10-3-1 at CityPark. Only FC Cincinnati (12) has more home wins in Major League Soccer.

Close St. Louis City SC forward Klauss reacts after missing a shot on goal during a match against FC Cincinnati at CityPark on Saturday, April 15, 2023. City SC forward Klauss greets fans after his team beat FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC forward Klauss, center, celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead against Charlotte FC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. St. Louis City SC forward Klauss (9) challenges a header against FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) during a match between St. Louis City SC and FC Cincinnati at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss (9) complains about a no call after being brought down by a defender during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss, right, reacts to missing a shot in the final minutes of a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward Klauss, center, celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead against Charlotte in the team's first-ever MLS game in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. St. Louis City's Klauss (9), Tomáš Ostrák (7) and Nicholas Gioacchini (11) celebrate with fans after Klauss scored a goal in the second half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead in the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com Fans give St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) a standing ovation as he leaves the field during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward Klauss celebrates after Charlotte FC scored an own goal during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of the season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) argues with Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Józwiak (7) during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com City SC's Klauss, right, and Eduard Lowen celebrate after Charlotte FC scored an own goal on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss (9) celebrates his game-winning goal off Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (1) late in the second half during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. João Klauss: A look at the St. Louis City SC striker Here is a look at João Klauss, the St. Louis City SC striker. He played previously at 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany's Bundesliga. St. Louis City SC forward Klauss reacts after missing a shot on goal during a match against FC Cincinnati at CityPark on Saturday, April 15, 2023. City SC forward Klauss greets fans after his team beat FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC forward Klauss, center, celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead against Charlotte FC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. St. Louis City SC forward Klauss (9) challenges a header against FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera (15) during a match between St. Louis City SC and FC Cincinnati at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss (9) complains about a no call after being brought down by a defender during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss, right, reacts to missing a shot in the final minutes of a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward Klauss, center, celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead against Charlotte in the team's first-ever MLS game in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. St. Louis City's Klauss (9), Tomáš Ostrák (7) and Nicholas Gioacchini (11) celebrate with fans after Klauss scored a goal in the second half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) celebrates after he scored a goal in the second half to give City a 3-1 lead in the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com Fans give St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) a standing ovation as he leaves the field during the second half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC forward Klauss celebrates after Charlotte FC scored an own goal during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of the season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. St. Louis City forward Klauss (9) argues with Charlotte FC midfielder Kamil Józwiak (7) during the first half of St. Louis City SC's first home game of their inaugural season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com City SC's Klauss, right, and Eduard Lowen celebrate after Charlotte FC scored an own goal on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss (9) celebrates his game-winning goal off Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (1) late in the second half during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Entering this week, the gents in “City Red” have 48 points in the MLS Western Conference — second-place Seattle Sounders FC has 41. That club is St. Louis’ opponent in the final game of the regular season.

City is on the road in its next game — Saturday at Houston Dynamo FC (39 points, fifth in the West) — before returning to CityPark the following Wednesday to host LAFC (40 points, third in the West). Like he did against the Galaxy, Carnell will likely start the spine he and sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel built for this expansion season.

Obviously, every player on the pitch has an importance. But the spine is imperative because, as Carnell said, “It's just a solid connection between departments ... in terms of a foundation, an anchor. And obviously, the way we play, we keep it solid in a tight area centrally — and then we transition out of those. So it's a very key factor to our compactness.

“But over the course of the season, we've created new spines with depth. And so, credit to those guys, as well. ... But essentially, the spine is just a bit of control centrally, to plug up things and then (utilize) experience, quality and communication.”

Close St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell is seen before a match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC won the match 2-0. St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell watches during the second half of a game against Inter Miami on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Inter Miami CF 3-0. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell claps for attacker Sam Adeniran (16) after a goal scored by Adeniran during a match against Austin FC at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell is seen on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023 during a match against Real Salt Lake at the CityPark stadium in St. Louis. Real Salt Lake won the match 3-1. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, atrickett-wile@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell waits for the start of the game against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at CityPark in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell watches the action on the field during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com Coach Bradley Carnell watches City SC midfielder Eduard Lowen charge downfield with the ball in a game against Houston on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at CityPark. City SC coach Bradley Carnell waves to fans after winning a game against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at CityPark. City SC coach Bradley Carnell acknowledges fans after winning a game against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks with midfielder Jared Stroud (8) after subbing him out towards the end of a match against FC Cincinnati at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell takes questions from the press during Media Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell watches players during St. Louis City SC's first practice of the 2023 season at the club's practice facility in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks with the players they cool down and stretch after St. Louis City SC's first practice of the 2023 season at the club's practice facility in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks to players after St. Louis City SC's first practice of the 2023 season at the club's practice facility in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel (left) and head coach Bradley Carnell talk on the field after practice at CityPark in St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks with people after practice on the field at CityPark in St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell watches City2 players at a practice session on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the organization's training facility in downtown St. Louis. Bradley Carnell: A look at the St. Louis City SC head coach Here is a look at Bradley Carnell, the St. Louis City SC head coach. He is the first head coach of STL City SC. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell is seen before a match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC won the match 2-0. St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell watches during the second half of a game against Inter Miami on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Inter Miami CF 3-0. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell claps for attacker Sam Adeniran (16) after a goal scored by Adeniran during a match against Austin FC at CityPark Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell is seen on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023 during a match against Real Salt Lake at the CityPark stadium in St. Louis. Real Salt Lake won the match 3-1. Photo by Arthur H. Trickett-Wile, atrickett-wile@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell waits for the start of the game against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at CityPark in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell watches the action on the field during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell gives directions to his team during an MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City at CityPark in St. Louis on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com Coach Bradley Carnell watches City SC midfielder Eduard Lowen charge downfield with the ball in a game against Houston on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at CityPark. City SC coach Bradley Carnell waves to fans after winning a game against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at CityPark. City SC coach Bradley Carnell acknowledges fans after winning a game against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks with midfielder Jared Stroud (8) after subbing him out towards the end of a match against FC Cincinnati at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb, mclubb@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell takes questions from the press during Media Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at CityPark. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell watches players during St. Louis City SC's first practice of the 2023 season at the club's practice facility in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks with the players they cool down and stretch after St. Louis City SC's first practice of the 2023 season at the club's practice facility in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks to players after St. Louis City SC's first practice of the 2023 season at the club's practice facility in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com St. Louis City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel (left) and head coach Bradley Carnell talk on the field after practice at CityPark in St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell talks with people after practice on the field at CityPark in St. Louis on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell watches City2 players at a practice session on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the organization's training facility in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis isn’t what you’d call a “possession” team — more often than not, the other team has the ball more often. But when St. Louis does have possession, it plays through its spine — and quickly.

Blom and Lowen are brilliant ball controllers and distributors. And Klauss beautifully gets in space, gets the ball, and gets going. In the LA Galaxy game, Klauss sprinted a couple of kilometers downfield to become open for teammate Aziel Jackson. A perfect pass created a perfect one-touch by the Brazilian striker for the game’s second goal.

“First of all, with his physique, he's big, we can use him as a target,” said Nilsson, who finally started a game that Klauss started, too. “We can use his speed — you saw him getting the goal, a long sprint. And he's smart in his runs.

“Also, that Brazilian technique that he’s got, he’s got the touch. He is not only running with the ball; he can keep it, and like Edu and those guys, they can keep the ball to move up the field. But he's very, very smart striker. If you look at how he moves inside the box and on his runs, I would say that is one of his best qualities.”

“Nasty” Nilsson, an opponent’s nightmare, plays with intestinal fortitude and intelligence. He spoke this week about how being on defense helps him see each game unfold and helps him move players around the grass chessboard when need be.

“To see him playing,” Carnell said, “getting minutes, contributing valuable interceptions, (success) with the ball, against the ball, being a leader? We see a lot of warrior-type mentality from him — he's part of our Wolfpack. So we really enjoy him within our ranks.”

He is, indeed, a valuable vertebrae.