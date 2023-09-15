Last week we touched on "over/under" betting propositions that sportsbooks were offering on statistical totals some NFL players will accumulate this season, recommending in general that it is wise to heavily consider "under" bets when handicapping these props.
That's because an injury that costs a player a significant amount of playing time in most cases will prevent the athlete from surpassing the number posted by the books. That was resoundingly clear Monday night, when the New York Jets' much-ballyhooed new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on the team's first offensive series.
Most books have the stipulation that the player must take one snap in the regular season for the bet to be valid. So under bettors never will have an easier victory — or for over bettors, never a faster-realized reason to throw their tickets into the trash can.
People are also reading…
To wit, look at some of the over/unders that had been set on Rodgers for the season:
Passing yards: 3,950½. Result: 0.
Touchdown passes: 28½. Result: 0.
Interceptions thrown: 9½. Result: 0.
Some books reportedly are refunding bets made on Rodgers' statistics for the individual game, but they don't have to do that.
Meanwhile, the loss of Rodgers has had a huge impact on their odds to win the Super Bowl now that he is being replace by Zach Wilson — who had an uninspiring season last year, leading to the addition of Rodgers.
The odds of the Jets winning it all soared from 16-1 to 50-1 at Caesars Sportsbook and from 18-1 to 66-1 at BetMGM.
“I’m not willing to sell and say the Jets have no chance, however,” Caesars assistant trading director Adam Pullen told The Associated Press. "We currently have them at 50-1 to win the Super Bowl and that seems right. ... People are understandably less bullish on them, but they have that defense, so we’ll see.”
As of Friday, they were an 8½- or 9-point underdog in their road game Sunday against Dallas depending on the sportsbook. They were only a 3-point ’dog when the consensus opening line was released before the Rodgers injury.
Under, no wonder
The early stage of the NFL season has evolved into a glorified extension of the preseason, because many teams play their first-line players little (if at all) in their exhibition contests.
That makes the first week or two of the regular season a learning experience for those players, who still are becoming acclimated to playing together and getting their timing down at game speed, which is hard to emulate in practice.
Not surprisingly, there were a lot of low-scoring games in Week 1, with 12 of the 16 contests going under the betting total, some whoppingly. The Cincinnati-Cleveland game produced just 27 points, 19½ below the betting line, Detroit-Kansas City (41 points) was under by 11½ and Las Vegas-Denver (33 points) fell 11½ short of the number. Altogether, six games went under by at least eight points.
Week 2 kicked off Thursday with a trend-bucker: Eagles 34, Vikings 28.
Dog days
Mizzou and Illinois are at home Saturday but nonetheless are underdogs at all three local walk-in sportsbooks — Barstool (Argosy Casino in Alton), DraftKings (Casino Queen in East St. Louis) and FanDuel (Fairmount Park horse track in Collinsville).
The Tigers are coming off a lackluster victory over Middle Tennessee and as of Friday afternoon were a ’dog of either 3½ or 4 points, depending on the shop, in their matchup with Kansas State. The Wildcats have outscored their two foes by a combined score of 87-13, albeit against a pair of lower-tier teams.
Illinois was a much bigger underdog, 14½ points to Penn State, at all three books. The Illini are coming off a loss at Kansas, are 0-2 against the spread and face a foe that's has not only won its two games this year but covered the spread in its last nine outings, of course dating to last season.
City slips
City SC squandered a 2-0 lead last weekend and settled for a 2-2 tie against the Los Angeles Galaxy, but that was of no consolation to those who bet on the team to win using the three-way line. That includes the option of selecting the match to end in a tie as well as picking either team to win, so a tie is a loss for those bettors who pick the team to prevail.
The bet would be refunded if it was placed on the two-way line, on which the only choices are for either team to win. However, the three-way line offers a bigger reward for bettors who roll these dice, and those who have wagered $100 on City to win that way all season in its Major League Soccer matches would be ahead by $1,286 if they used the most favorable line available among the local books. The team is 15-10-3 and in first place in MLS' Western Conference, an astonishing feat for an expansion team that won its first five games when it often was a big underdog.
City plays Saturday in Houston, which is 9-2-2 on its own turf, and City is a significant ’dog in that one. The most favorable line for bettors available locally on Friday afternoon was +325 (a $100 risk would return a profit of $325), in Alton.
Upcoming picks
A bad beat on Monday night — Buffalo's late implosion when it squandered a 10-point halftime lead and let the Rodgers-less Jets rally to win in overtime — turned what would have been a winning week unit-wise in this space into a loser in our first foray of the football season into making picks. We ended up 1-3 in picks (instead of 2-2) and down three units (instead of ahead by three).
We're back at it this week, with selections that can range from one unit (•) to five (•••••). Odds listed are the most favorable among the local sportsbooks as of Friday afternoon:
Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Tech is coming off a shellacking of overmatched South Carolina State last week, which can be ignored, but it did hang tough in a narrow loss to Louisville in its opener and can do the same here. Ole Miss likely will be looking ahead to its next two games — key SEC matches with Alabama and LSU — and won't want to give either much to look at on film. Georgia Tech +18 (DraftKings). •
Colorado State at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday: Colorado State gave up 50 points to Washington State in its lone outing this season. Now it goes to Bolder to face the most publicized team in the country in a game ESPN televises nationally. The Buffaloes' offense has soared in three of the four halves it has played this year, only spurting for 30 minutes against a tough Nebraska "D." There should be no such trouble here, and any chances of a letdown before a big game next weekend with Oregon should have been bagged by recent trash talk from CSU's coach about Buffs coach Deion Sanders. State should be able to put up enough points against a far-from dominant Buffs defense to send this game over the total. Game total over 62½ (all three books). •••
Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon Sunday: We'll go back to picking Bears QB Justin Fields to go over his posted total in rushing yards, something he did last week when he had 59 to exceed the betting number of 57½. His total this week has ticked up by 3 yards, but he exceeded that in six of his last seven outings last year. Fields over 60½ rushing yards (all three books). ••
New Orleans at Carolina, 6:15 p.m. Monday: New Orleans remains without suspended RB Alvin Kamara, and Carolina is breaking in rookie QB Bryce Young. Both offenses struggled in Week 1. More of the same here. Game total under 40 (DraftKings, FanDuel). ••