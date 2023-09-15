City plays Saturday in Houston, which is 9-2-2 on its own turf, and City is a significant ’dog in that one. The most favorable line for bettors available locally on Friday afternoon was +325 (a $100 risk would return a profit of $325), in Alton.

The bet would be refunded if it was placed on the two-way line, on which the only choices are for either team to win. However, the three-way line offers a bigger reward for bettors who roll these dice, and those who have wagered $100 on City to win that way all season in its Major League Soccer matches would be ahead by $1,286 if they used the most favorable line available among the local books. The team is 15-10-3 and in first place in MLS' Western Conference, an astonishing feat for an expansion team that won its first five games when it often was a big underdog.

City SC squandered a 2-0 lead last weekend and settled for a 2-2 tie against the Los Angeles Galaxy, but that was of no consolation to those who bet on the team to win using the three-way line. That includes the option of selecting the match to end in a tie as well as picking either team to win, so a tie is a loss for those bettors who pick the team to prevail.

Upcoming picks

A bad beat on Monday night — Buffalo's late implosion when it squandered a 10-point halftime lead and let the Rodgers-less Jets rally to win in overtime — turned what would have been a winning week unit-wise in this space into a loser in our first foray of the football season into making picks. We ended up 1-3 in picks (instead of 2-2) and down three units (instead of ahead by three).

We're back at it this week, with selections that can range from one unit (•) to five (•••••). Odds listed are the most favorable among the local sportsbooks as of Friday afternoon:

Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Tech is coming off a shellacking of overmatched South Carolina State last week, which can be ignored, but it did hang tough in a narrow loss to Louisville in its opener and can do the same here. Ole Miss likely will be looking ahead to its next two games — key SEC matches with Alabama and LSU — and won't want to give either much to look at on film. Georgia Tech +18 (DraftKings). •

Colorado State at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday: Colorado State gave up 50 points to Washington State in its lone outing this season. Now it goes to Bolder to face the most publicized team in the country in a game ESPN televises nationally. The Buffaloes' offense has soared in three of the four halves it has played this year, only spurting for 30 minutes against a tough Nebraska "D." There should be no such trouble here, and any chances of a letdown before a big game next weekend with Oregon should have been bagged by recent trash talk from CSU's coach about Buffs coach Deion Sanders. State should be able to put up enough points against a far-from dominant Buffs defense to send this game over the total. Game total over 62½ (all three books). •••

Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon Sunday: We'll go back to picking Bears QB Justin Fields to go over his posted total in rushing yards, something he did last week when he had 59 to exceed the betting number of 57½. His total this week has ticked up by 3 yards, but he exceeded that in six of his last seven outings last year. Fields over 60½ rushing yards (all three books). ••

New Orleans at Carolina, 6:15 p.m. Monday: New Orleans remains without suspended RB Alvin Kamara, and Carolina is breaking in rookie QB Bryce Young. Both offenses struggled in Week 1. More of the same here. Game total under 40 (DraftKings, FanDuel). ••