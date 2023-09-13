Jeff Gordon Online sports Follow Jeff Gordon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Cardinals will sign free-agent pitchers this offseason because they have no other choice.

They will likely trade for pitching too, since they must sort their offensive redundancies and create lineup clarity.

But they need pitching, pitching, and more pitching — and the marketplace bidding will be fierce. To get back into future playoff chases, the Cardinals must also bolster their arms supply through player development.

And we’re seeing just how difficult that can be.

Zack Thompson might emerge as a late-season success story. He is finally realizing some of his power pitching potential, but he must become more efficient.

Dakota Hudson is reestablishing himself after recovering from repairs. He lacks power potential, but better command could induce more weak swings on his sweeping slider.

Newcomer Drew Rom got many swings and misses in the minors with the shape and the spin of his fastball, but his subpar velocity eliminates his margin of error.

Then there is Matthew Liberatore, who personifies the challenge of pitching development. The big left-hander has an easy delivery, a big breaking ball, and a mid-90s fastball he can work up in the zone.

He has worn the prospect tag for several years, though, and he has enjoyed only occasional success in the majors.

Perhaps he can unlock additional velocity by adding more strength to his kinetic chain. But Liberatore recently tweaked his back in the weight room, reminding us that such projects are best undertaken during the offseason.

The team hopes Liberatore can become more aggressive, as Thompson did, by doing some time in the bullpen. It’s worth a shot.

Pitcher development is much trickier than hitter development. The poor Kansas City Royals have shown us that.

Back in 2018, they selected four pitchers within the top 40 overall picks of the draft. Top pick Brady Singer has gone 27-30 with a 4.41 ERA in the majors, which is not bad.

The other draftees have done much worse: Jackson Kowar (1-6, 9.13), Daniel Lynch IV (11-23, 5.18, shoulder injury), and Kris Bubic (10-28, 4.85, elbow surgery). And 10 pitchers the Royals drafted in the first five rounds from 2015-19 haven’t even reached the majors.

The Cardinals can’t afford that sort of failure.

Tink Hence is their top prospect but is traveling the long road from high school toward the majors. His fastball and his curveball earn top grades, but Hence must gain strength, improve command, and polish his changeup.

Cardinals scouting czar Randy Flores loaded up on collegiate pitchers looking to rebuild depth quickly. Similarly, John Mozeliak, Michael Girsch and Co. targeted advanced pitching prospects at the trade deadline.

They ordered up a variety pack of potential starters.

Tekoah Roby has the most upside, thanks to his lively mid-90s fastball and big curveball. Sem Robberse tunnels his three-pitch mix from a three-quarters arm slot and gets outs with his slider and changeup.

Adam Kloffenstein is a sinker/slider pitcher who gained traction after lowering his arm slot. Rom used his fastball-slider combo to reach the majors first. Zack Showalter arrived at the Class A level with a riding mid-90s fastball.

Of course, each also brought downsides. Roby has a clunky delivery and a history of arm trouble. Robberse features below-average fastball velocity. Kloffenstein’s inconsistent release point creates control issues, and Showalter must develop a better changeup.

The Cardinals previously drafted a bunch of college pitchers with similar plusses and minuses.

Gordon Graceffo had a powerful fastball/slider combination that impressed last season. But shoulder trouble slowed him this season, reminding us that Villanova overworked him during his college career.

Michael McGreevy is a sinker/slider pitcher with a short arm stroke and improved pitch tunneling. But his below-average velocity has led to results like Sunday, when he allowed eight runs for Memphis.

Former Mizzou reliever Ian Bedell rebounded nicely from Tommy John surgery. He commands a four-pitch mix, with a slider replacing his cutter.

Max Rajcic also used a four-pitch mix and good control to succeed at the advanced Class A level. But, like Bedell, he lacks the sort of swing-and-miss stuff the Cardinals crave.

Cooper Hjerpe offers a different look as a lefty with a low arm slot, long arm action, big sweeper, and an improved changeup. But his minor elbow injury kept him from advancing this season.

Brycen Mautz and lefty Pete Hansen started their transition from college ball in pitching-friendly conditions for Class A Palm Beach. Both lean on their slider and both will need better fastballs to reach the top of the ladder.

Lefty Quinn Matthews must recover from his heavy Stanford workload before testing himself against pros. He, too, must build better velocity to set up his changeup, slider and curveball.

So the organization has much work to do during the final days of this campaign, the long months of the offseason and the whirlwind of spring training.

The Cardinals won’t rise up during the seasons to come if all of these youngsters plateau.