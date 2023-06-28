At this writing the Blues still have all three of their first-round picks to use Wednesday night.

So which players are on the team’s radar? Experts have no firm insight, really, but they do have some thoughts on which prospects might be good fits.

We assembled a virtual panel of experts who have constructed mock drafts to see what they thought of the Blues. They are: Kevin Weekes, ESPN; Corey Pronman, The Athletic; Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet; Cam Robinson, EP Rinkside; and Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale NHL.com.

Let’s take a look:

PICK NO. 10

Cam Robinson: Tom Willander, Rogle Jr.

A steady riser throughout the season, Tom Willander’s stock exploded at the year-end U18s. The 6-foot-1 right-shot defender owns tremendous skating ability. It allows him to jump into the rush as a support piece or the driver. It allows him to defend the rush effectively. He’s not the heaviest player, but very much enjoys finishing his checks and finishing them hard. The Blues are happy to jump on him at No. 10.

Corey Pronman: Willander

The Blues have a pressing need for centers and defensemen, but defense is arguably even more pressing. It would be ideal if the board lined up like this and they took Willander. If not they can pivot to someone like Nate Danielson presuming he doesn’t go ahead. If both Willander and Danielson go before 10, which isn’t unrealistic, it would put them in an interesting bind where most of the best players available are wings.

Kevin Weekes: Gabe Perreault, RW, USA U-18 NTDP

Again: Will St. Louis keep this pick? We at least have to ask this question. It's a top-10 pick, but will they keep it, trade up or move it for a veteran? I'm not necessarily sure. But it brings a little intrigue, right? If they stay here, they'll probably select Perreault. Very heady player. Very skilled player. He's one of those guys who can play in all situations, and he's another player headed to Boston College. For the Blues, I don't think he has to be a four-year project. I don't think he cooks for all four years at BC. If you look at the history of the national team development program, Perreault had one of the best years you could have there. He can play everywhere. There's a lot to like.

Mike Morreale: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw

St. Louis needs depth down the middle and Yager (5-11, 166) improved his playmaking to complement a powerful shot this season. He's responsible in all three zones and effective on face-offs.

Sam Cosentino: Nate Danielson, C. Brandon

A sound two-way player, whose B game still plays as a 3C, but who’s A game puts him in a top-six/match-up role.

Adam Kimelman: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AKI

Dvorsky has the size and skill to play in the middle, but also could find a home on the wing. Wherever he ends up, the Blues will be happy to have him; Dvorsky is a high-IQ player with a really good shot that he doesn't need much room to get it off.

PICK NO. 25

Morreale: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa

Ritchie had 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 59 OHL games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, despite playing through a season-long shoulder injury that required surgery. That kind of toughness blends with the style coach Craig Berube likes to play and continues to build at an area of need among St. Louis prospects.

Kimelman: Ritchie

Ritchie excelled all season, including helping Canada to a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championship despite his shoulder injury. The 18-year-old right-handed shot is expected to return to the ice in three weeks after undergoing surgery at the end of the season. He can play in traffic and manages that with good hands and hockey sense.

Robinson: Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna

What Andrew Cristall accomplished this past season cannot be overstated. On a middling team, he produced one of the very best draft-eligible WHL seasons in the last 30 years. He has a splendid combination of puck skills and creativity. However, he’s a bit undersized, his skating is about average and he could be accused of having soft skill. Regardless, the Blues are happy to take a swing at this spot.

Weekes: Daniil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr.

One factor here is that the Blues have had (and still have) Russian players. So it's an easier sell to take a Russian player here. He's a really good forward, and he's long and rangy. I could see him being there at 25, too. But again with St. Louis, will it still have that pick? I keep thinking it could be a retool for the Blues and not a rebuild. GM Doug Armstrong is aggressive and not someone who is going to nibble around the edges.

Pronman: Etienne Morin, D, Moncton

Ideally, the Blues would like to see centers like (David) Edstrom or Ritchie get to them at 25, but otherwise, they can continue to build out their blue line with names like Morin, Tanner Molendyk or Lukas Dragicevic to add much-needed depth at that position.

Cosentino, Eduard Sale, LW, Brno Kometa

Plagued by inconsistency due to sporadic playing time as a pro, Sale is a highly skilled scoring forward who can also make plays. Flashes of brilliance at the world juniors should not be forgotten

PICK NO. 29

Morreale: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin

Stramel has an impressive combination of size, skating and skill. He's good in traffic and positions himself well to provide scoring opportunities for himself or teammates. He can finish checks and can play physical.

Pronman: Stramel

Stramel will likely go a lot lower than previously expected after a tough draft season but I still expect him to sneak into the first round due to his great athletic tools and track record. He would add important depth to the Blues center position as a hard-to-play-against type.

Cosentino: Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City

This player is still learning the finer points of playing defense. His offensive instincts — including a 75-point season that featured a 27-game point streak — are enough to gamble on for this team with the last of its three firsts. If they keep it.

Robinson: Dragicevic

For their third selection in the first round and the second of back-to-back picks, the Blues go to the blue line and select Canadian defender, Lukas Dragicevic. The 18-year-old produced points with fervent consistency. His 75 points in 68 games are the most by a U18 WHL defender in the last 20 years. The name of the game will be polishing up his game away from the puck.

Weekes: Bradley Nadeau. LW, Penticton

He's a one-man highlight reel. He plays bigger than his size but has the sort of skill that allows him to run numbers. I am excited to see him play next season at the University of Maine and see how his game translates to that level. I think at this point, it could be a Johnny Hockey sort of situation -- smaller player, but so much skill. That's the comparison for me.

Kimelman: Danny Nelson, C, USA U-18 NTDP

Nelson (6-3, 202) opened eyes with seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games for the U.S. at the World U-18s. He's a raw talent who played forward at the NTDP after playing as a defenseman for his high school team. Where does he play moving forward? With the third of their three first-round picks the Blues have the opportunity to be patient with the chance of a big payoff.