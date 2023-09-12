Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is not the only Southeastern Conference field boss with myriad issues to fix two weeks into the season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban must get the Crimson Tide back on track after a mistake-filled 34-24 loss to Texas at home. His team had won 73 of its previous 76 games on its own field.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s latest failure was a 48-33 loss to Miami. Fisher needs a breakthrough season to calm Aggies boosters and his campaign is off to a rough start.

These losses stung the SEC, just as Florida’s 24-11 loss to Utah and LSU’s 45-24 capitulation against Florida State stung during Week 1.

So, yeah, life could be worse than starting 2-0 with unimpressive home victories over South Dakota and Middle Tennessee, as Mizzou did.

While the Tigers have a tough assignment at home against No. 15 Kansas State, Alabama (at South Florida) and Texas A&M (at home against UL Monroe) will have every chance to rebound in Week 3.

“The future is now,” Saban said. “We’ve got to do a better job as coaches to help them be able to play better, more consistently in the game. Put them in a position where they have the best chance to be successful. I think all these things are fixable.

“I believe in our players. We’ve got good players. Texas has a good team, and like I said before, it was a test. It was an early test in the semester. We didn’t grade out very well, so what are we going to do to get a better grade? I think that’s what we really have to learn and grow from and make a commitment to.”

Alabama fans are restless, since the Crimson Tide is losing ground to SEC rival Georgia. Texas A&M fans are angry, since the Aggies have been a consistent disappointment under Fisher.

“We don't point fingers, you don't panic,” Fisher said. “You look at why it happened, why it didn't happen, why it did happen, and make sure you fix those things and take them to the practice field and then take them to the game field and what you're trying to do. I think the maturity of our team. After the game, I mean, we were upset, guys were upset, but they handled it well. They handled it maturely. And I think they've been back asking questions and was nobody missed yesterday . . . They were on time. They did what they're supposed to do when they're supposed to do it. They're up there watching film, they're studying. From their demeanor and their approach, I think they're doing a really good job of that.”

Now the Aggies need to step on UL Monroe to get some swagger back.

“I just think you gotta play well,” Fisher said. “I mean, you want to dominate every time you play and every time you go out there as a competitor, that's the "I" in win. You got to dominate your position and do it collectively as a unit, and that always helps confidence. But you got to prepare well to be able to go dominate. Don't worry about dominating and playing well until we practice well and continue to do the things in practice that allow us to hopefully dominate a game. You say dominate a game. This team's a good team. We want to dominate everybody you play, but that can be tough at times.”

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about all of that:

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “There's a different energy to the 2023 college football season. While the sport will enter a new era in 2024 and look wildly different than in its current form, it feels like the change has already begun. The Year of Back is taking shape. Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado remain the season's biggest story and continue to suck up all the oxygen, but once you get past all the Prime, something more is bubbling under the surface. No. 3 Florida State opened its season with a convincing win over LSU. It has a Heisman candidate at QB in Jordan Travis, and he has a bevy of weapons at his disposal. Coming off a season in which its quarterback won a Heisman Trophy and nearly won the Pac-12, No. 5 USC has been one of the most dominant teams on the planet, even if it hasn't played anybody of note to this point. No. 22 Miami entered the season as it always does: coming off a disappointing year but talking about how it finally has its swagger back. Unlike most years, it might! The Canes dominated Texas A&M in a fashion that made their 15-point win over the Aggies a bit misleading. Then there's No. 4 Texas, which did the thing nobody does. It went to Bryant-Denny Stadium and beat mighty Alabama and did so convincingly. The Longhorns have a potential Heisman candidate of their own with QB Quinn Ewers and matched Alabama's physicality (and occasionally exceeded it) along the lines of scrimmage.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “They woke in droves Sunday morning all around the SEC footprint, gobsmacked from the realization that the sexy is gone. The SEC doesn’t look so big and bad after all. In fact, it looks very Big Ten-ish. Two weeks into the season — unless something rare happens over the rest of the season — the SEC is already down 3 national championship contenders. The West Division of doom has become the division of gloom. LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama all exposed in the first 2 weeks of the season, all left in the backwash of the rest of the Playoff contenders. LSU was manhandled by Florida State in the season-opener. Texas A&M was outclassed by Miami last weekend, and the coup de grace hours later, Alabama looked like Kansas while getting thumped by Texas.”

Jesse Simonton, On3.com: “Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014-15, the SEC is the only conference with multiple teams making the four-spot field twice. During the preseason, there was a swell that it could happen again in 2023, with Georgia the two-time champs and folks split on the potential of LSU and Alabama. In my preseason predictions, I picked both the Bulldogs and the Tide to make the playoff. None of that is happening. LSU isn’t going to run the table to get back to the CFP. Alabama, while capable, looks more like a 9-3/10-2 rather than one that’s going to catch jet fuel and rocket toward an 11-1 finish and a win in the SEC Championship. But let’s say I’m wrong and that does happen. I don’t know if even a then 12-1 Georgia (undefeated regular-season, lose to Alabama in Atlanta) would get in because the rest of the SEC looks so watered down this year. The ‘It Just Means More’ conference ‘Just Keeps Getting Waxed’ in marquee matchups. The league is 3-6 vs. Power 5 teams in 2023 — with all six losses coming by double-digits (Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama and Vanderbilt). Furthermore, we now have a bevy of other CFP contenders — the trio in the Big Ten, Notre Dame + new-blood like Texas, Florida State, USC and Washington.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “Miami fans have been waiting even longer than followers of Texas for a return to championship contention. Saturday’s win against Texas A&M was aesthetically pleasing to the faithful, with big plays and a decisive momentum swing just before halftime. It was in essence the kind of game good teams know how to win. Ultimately, though, the result might say more about the Aggies than the Hurricanes. A&M’s seemingly annual bout with mediocrity since Jimbo Fisher’s arrival has been well documented. It was a positive step for Miami to be sure – the ‘Canes lost to the Aggies a year ago after all. They don’t figure to be severely tested in their next three outings, but their Oct. 14 trip to North Carolina kicks off a difficult second half of the slate that also includes a November showdown with Florida State, a program that also has a solid claim to being 'back.'”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “Alabama is not out of the College Football Playoff because it lost to Texas, but it will be if doesn't get better. The Tide's mistakes Saturday during a 34-24 loss were similar to those that cost Alabama a spot in the top four last fall and ultimately led to their two regular-season losses. The CFP selection committee snubbed the Tide last year not only because of what other contenders achieved, but also because Alabama was hindered by uncharacteristic mistakes that are starting to seem routine. Alabama was plagued by penalties last year. Against Texas, Alabama had 10 penalties for 90 yards. Last year, the Tide had average play up front, and Saturday the offensive line allowed five sacks while the defense failed to fluster Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Saban's defense hasn't finished in the top five nationally since 2017, and Saturday the Tide allowed Texas 21 fourth-quarter points, tied for the most Alabama has allowed in the last quarter under Saban. No team in the country has had more playoff appearances than Alabama (seven), but the selection committee doesn't put the Tide in its top four because of its jerseys or its head coach. It will, however, leave Alabama out of the top four if it doesn't -- gasp -- pass the eye test, and that didn't happen against the Longhorns. If Alabama wasn't top-four material last year with future NFL No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback, the Tide has a lot of work to do to prove to the committee they're playoff material without him. Young's replacement, Jalen Milroe, completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, prompting many to wonder if he will remain the starter.”

Dan McQuade, The Defector: “Texas has been here before. The Longhorns—a storied college football powerhouse that claims four national titles, albeit none since a legendary Rose Bowl win in 2005—have been trying to climb back into national relevance for about a decade. From 2001 to 2009 Texas won at least 10 games every year, consistently played in major bowl games, and even played in one of the early BCS Championship games, a loss after the 2009 season to an ascendant Alabama. The very next season, the Longhorns notched a paltry five wins. Since then, and through several head coaches, the program has, minus one bright spot in 2018, mostly been spending time at the Alamo Bowl. There have been moments where Texas seemed almost back. Sure, last year Texas played in the Alamo Bowl again (and lost), but their early-season loss to No. 1 Alabama came with 10 seconds left in the game on a field goal. The AP poll had the Longhorns ranked 11th this preseason. And this year, on the road, they were finally able to finish off that win over Alabama.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s a little bit of a slippery slope. Because, again, when you’re overly confident? Sometimes that’s when you can skip the details. Well, excellence lies in the details. So we have to make sure that we continue to press upon that way and whatever those details are in any phase of the game.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkasian, on guarding against cockiness after the Alabama victory.