Cardinals baseball czar John Mozeliak set out to acquire “pitching, pitching, pitching” ahead of the trade deadline.

And that is what he is doing. In trades that sent away starter Jordan Montgomery and relievers Jordan Hicks and Chris Stratton -- with their expiring contracts -- the Cardinals added plug-and-pitch reliever John King and three starting pitching prospects: Sem Robberse, Adam Kloffenstein and Tekoah Roby.

The Cardinals also gained infield prospect Thomas Saggese, who has outhit his prospect projections thus far in his minor league career.

Mozeliak has not gained pitchers certain to fill the team's glaring 2024 rotation need. Nor has he gained high-ceiling pitching prospects.

What he did do is strengthen the safety net underneath the big league club, adding to the current cast of Matthew Liberatore, Zack Thompson, Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy.

The heavier lifting will likely have to come in offseason trades and free agency.

ASSESSING THE HICKS TRADE

Here is how independent analysts broke down the return from Toronto:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cardinals are no doubt frustrated that Hicks never really reached his potential in St. Louis, with Tommy John surgery wiping out much of 2019 through 2021, but as he heads into free agency, they at least were able to cash in on his well-timed breakout. They get two starting pitching prospects in Double-A for a rental reliever. Robberse, a 21-year-old native of the Netherlands, has a 4.06 ERA for New Hampshire in 18 starts. He was Kiley McDaniel No. 10 Blue Jays prospect heading into the season with a 45 future value grade. Kloffenstein, a 22-year-old right-hander, has slightly outperformed Robberse at Double-A with a 3.24 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 innings, a nice rebound season after struggling in 2022 and falling off the prospect radar. Neither player is a high-ceiling prospect, but both are young, at least have the potential to start and will offer potential rotation depth for next season, which the Cardinals will need. If one of them eventually pans out as a back-end rotation starter, the Cardinals will be happy.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The Blue Jays didn’t sacrifice anything from their 2023 plans to acquire Hicks. That makes sense – what would the Cardinals want with those guys anyway? Toronto didn’t give up anyone with as much chance of being an impact player as Texas did in Roby, but both Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein look like potential back-end starters, and the current plan in St. Louis for a 2024 rotation is Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, and cardboard cutouts of Fredbird. A few bulk arms are just what the Cardinals are interested in . . . These deals are part of a pretty obvious strategy for the Cardinals. I like to call it Operation Get Pitching Now. The highlights of both of these trade returns were starters to rebuild both their thin major league ranks and their uninspiring prospect pipeline. They’ve lagged behind the rest of baseball in prioritizing strikeout stuff and leaning into pitcher development, and this is the inevitable consequence. John Mozeliak specifically mentioned that the team prioritized adding pitchers with high whiff rates in these deals, in fact.”

Jeffrey Paternostro, Baseball Prospectus: “Adam Kloffenstein was drafted in the third round in 2018 by the Jays. A tall, projectable Texas righty who was young for his draft class and touched the mid-90s, he ticked just about every box for an overslot pep righty, and indeed got first-round money. His velocity backed up into the low-90s in his first pro season, and he struggled in full-season ball coming out of the pandemic. Kloffenstein has righted the ship in 2023, once again hitting the mid-90s with a heavy sinker, and featuring an above-average sweeping slider to pair with it. He has a functional, if below-average change as well, and profiles as a potential average major-league starter who will throw enough strikes, miss enough bats, and get enough grounders.”

Geoff Pontes, Baseball America: “One of the rare European born and raised prospects in baseball, Robberse has slowly progressed each season as a pitcher. This year in Double-A the Dutch native has made 18 starts spanning 88.2 innings, the largest workload of any one stop of his career. While Robberse has seen mixed results he’s been solid overall, producing a 4.06 ERA and 4.11 xFIP while striking out 23% of the batters he’s faced. Robberse sits 92-93 mph, touching 95 mph at peak, with a sweepy mid-80s slider and a firm high-80s changeup that you might mistake for a sinker. He’ll mix in a cutter in the high 80s and a low-80s curveball. He’s an average strike-thrower but struggles to command his arsenal, leaving the ball over the middle of the plate too often. He has physical projection remaining and potentially more velocity in the tank. The development of his cutter could provide a valuable pitch between his four-seam and slider. Once a highly touted prep pitcher, Kloffenstein struggled to find consistency over the early part of his career. He found his best sequencing in 2023 and enjoyed a successful 17-start run with Double-A New Hampshire. He’s a unique pitcher as he pitches primarily off of his slider and cutter, using his two-seam fastball as his third pitch. He’s an advanced pitchability arm who keeps opposing hitters honest with six total pitch shapes and four primary pitches. His slider sits mid 80s, touching 88 mph at peak with around 6-8 inches of sweep, while his cutter is a true cutter at 88-90 mph with moderate ride and slight cut. His primary fastball is a two-seamer at 91-93 mph with sink and arm-side run. He’ll show a four-seamer at 91-93 mph and a sweepy curveball in the upper 70s. He’s been adept at both missing bats and driving ground balls in 2023, with a 51.3% groundball rate and a 27.6% strikeout rate, the latter the highest mark of his career.”

John Trupin, Baseball Prospectus: “Despite professing a cognizance of the risks of their contact-catered pitching development, Sem Robberse does not buck the mold significantly for St. Louis. The new Cardinals farmhand works four pitches, none overpowering, with a heater in the 90-94 range that bores in out of an over-the-top slot and facilitates three reasonable secondaries. Last year, Robberse flashed a plus firm changeup in the upper-80s that has taken a step forward in Double-A Hartford. Both a short-diving slider and a more horizontal cutter round things out. He’s struggled at times nibbling at the ages, upping his walk rate, but the athletic Dutch righty has the makings of a capable back end arm who hangs out on the edges of the strike zone. More significant use of his secondaries would improve his outcomes against advanced adversaries.”

ASSESSING THE MONTGOMERY TRADE

Here is how independent analyst broke down the return from Texas:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The actuarial aspect of this trade kind of works. You have two non-elite pending free agent pitchers. Their two months of remaining production would be a lot more valuable to a contending team than one that began Sunday looking up at the Pirates in the standings. Depending on how you see Roby (45 FV) and Saggese (40 FV), you could see how the math could work in future value estimations. The Cardinals have their own ways of making these estimates and obviously like Roby and Saggese. Alas, I'm really not that excited about St. Louis' return. Call it a matter of opportunity cost. In this trade environment, with so many teams hunting for pitchers and so many teams in relative contention, I would have expected a better and differently-structured package that offered more upside potential, even if that meant dipping into the rookie complex leagues for a very young wild-card type or two. I don't have a problem with either Roby or Saggese -- you need middle-of-the-road prospects, and the Cardinals produce plenty of them. But King? He's a 28-year-old lefty reliever, about to hit arbitration eligibility, who is what he is. He doesn't miss bats and throws a heavy sinker at 93-94 mph that produces a lot of groundballs. For lack of a better term, he's kind of a ham-and-egger. The Cardinals have added to their organizational depth but could have done more. Maybe they could have fashioned a different outgoing package, folding in Montgomery and Hicks together in an effort to land one or two prospects with higher ceilings. As it is, this deal, on St. Louis' end, feels light.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Tekoah Roby a Top 100 prospect, is the main name worth knowing. This trade is about winning this year without sacrificing too much from the immediate future. Yes, Roby could make the bigs next season, but Texas has a ton of pitching depth, what with all those names bouncing around as potential fourth starters and all. The team’s best players are mostly in their prime years right now, so that plan makes sense to me. Giving up Roby isn’t costless, but it’s just a logical extension of the thinking that led to trading Luisangle Acuna to get (Max) Scherzer.”

J.J. Cooper, Baseball America: “Roby sits 94-97 mph with his fastball. That heater is key to Roby’s arsenal, because everything else he throws is more of a chase pitch than something he regularly locates in the zone. Roby’s low-80s downer curveball is a potentially above-average pitch. He has also added a mid-80s power slider that tunnels well with his fastball, but has modest movement. The Cardinals will have to watch Roby’s health. In addition to this year’s shoulder injury, Roby missed time in 2021 with an elbow strain. Saggese is an impressive hitter with good hands and a knack for squaring balls up. He’s a career .299 minor league hitter, and he leads the Texas League with 115 hits to go with a .314 batting average this year that ranks fifth best in the league. Saggese is an aggressive hitter, but he’s shown better decision making this year. As a hitter, he has a chance to be fringe-average to average with fringe-average power. He’s also a fringe-average runner. The Cardinals have had a knack over the years of helping players with questionable gloves improve. If they can do that with Saggese, they could have something here. Saggese has played everywhere in the infield, but his hands, actions and average arm are best suited for second base, with third base another option.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Roby, 21, has been sidelined since early June with a shoulder issue. He'd started 10 times before then, accumulating a 5.05 ERA and a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Roby has a starter's arsenal, led by a low-to-mid-90s fastball and three secondaries that could grade as at least above-average: a low-80s changeup, high-spin curveball, and fairly new slider. He's drawn acclaim for his competitive nature on the mound dating back to his amateur days. Provided he makes a full recovery from what ails him, he profiles as a mid-rotation starter. Saggese, 21, has also spent the season in Double-A, where he's hit .314/.380/.514 with 15 home runs and eight stolen bases (on 10 tries). He doesn't project to be that level of offensive threat in the majors, but it's within the realm of possibility that he produces at average or better levels. Defensively, he's seen action at each of the skill infield positions this season: mostly second and third, with a few cameos at shortstop. Saggese's likeliest outcome is as a spare infielder, but it's possible he continues to overachieve."

Grant Schiller, Baseball Prospectus: “Thomas Saggese wouldn’t stand out at your local 24/7 Fitness, but the scouting report here is very simple: He hits the ball hard, with regularity. He gets lift, he stays mostly in the strike zone, and he just seems to have a knack for barreling pitches, both heat and off-speed. You won’t find a prospect who enjoys hitting more than he does, either, or surpasses the way people around him discuss his makeup. His glove isn’t great—playable at second and third but not much more than that—and the athleticism will limit him some, but he should wind up a quality big leaguer. The spectrum of his role could range from short-side platoon player to a second-division starter. Though I would not have done so, a legitimate case could have been made for TK Roby being the best of the Rangers upper-level pitching prospects before his trade, considering Owen White’s regressed stuff and Jack Leiter’s, well, everything. His repertoire features a straight 93-95 mph heater with ride, a sharp curveball, and a downer changeup—all of which measure somewhere in the 50 to 55 range for me, with a plus projection on the curve. He’s control over command, which has kept him in the zone but homer-prone thus far. Just 21 years old and already in Double-A, I feel comfortable putting a back of the rotation grade on Roby. The biggest concern aside from the Yahtzee propensity is health: His arm action was untenable upon his drafting in 2020, and he narrowly avoided Tommy John after a UCL injury the following year. After rebuilding his arm motion to bring the typical circle into the mix, he stayed healthy for 2022 but has missed much of this season with a shoulder issue, for which details have been minimal. His last outing was June 6.”