The Los Angeles Angels have chosen the “buy” lane ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, opting to pull megastar Shohei Ohtani off the market and acquire pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels are going “all in” to defy the odds and win a wild card slot. They sit four games back of the second slot in a crowded field of contenders.

Will the Chicago Cubs make a similar commitment in the National League? They have moved within 4 ½ games of the second slot and they are trending in the right direction.

The moves by the Angels – keeping Ohtani for the remainder of the season and spending two prospects to add Giolito and Lopez – should loosen the trade market and force front offices to make decisions.

The Cubs won three of four games against the Cardinals up at Wrigley Field. Overall, they have won seven of their last eight games and 12 of 18 to stay in the race even as trade speculation increased.

“Yeah, it is a real factor and it's something we're all aware of, and I think we've handled it in a pretty mature way of controlling our end of it day by day,” second baseman Nico Hoerner told reporters. “We're giving it absolutely our all and I would love, love to play with this group for an extended period and see what that looks like.”

The Cubs rallied from a 7-2 deficit to defeat the reeling White Sox 10-7 Thursday night. They will open their four-game series at Busch Stadium with left Justin Steele on the mound. He is 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three starts against the Cardinals.

So there is a bit more intrigue for the Small Bears, who appeared destined to sell off slugger Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to continue their long-haul rebuild.

“It’s fun for y'all to write about and fun for us to make their job challenging,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “We’ve been playing really well recently. I love our at-bats. I love the way we’re playing defense, the way the pitching staff’s going. It’s fun to be a part of a collective group that believes in one another.”

Added pitcher Kyle Hendricks: “You see where the potential is. The lineup, from one to nine, passing the baton to the next guy. The defense we play. When we do everything right and play the fundamentals and take it one pitch at a time, we have a really good chance of winning every game.

“We know we’ve got everything we need in this clubhouse. It’s a great group. The camaraderie is really good. We’re really close. So, yeah, we can’t wait to kind of put it all together and go on a run, no matter what.”

We’ll see if they get that chance. President baseball operations like Jed Hoyer of the Cubs and John Mozeliak of the Cardinals are on the spot now that the trade market is fully activated.

The Cardinals are looking to add to their impressive young talent base by securing more long-term pitching. What will the Cubs do?

The Angels helped set the market by sending two Double-A players. catcher Edgar Quero and left-hander Ky Bush, to the White Sox to make their deal. Quero was the key piece, giving the Angels the edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers in the Giolito bidding.

Writing for ESPN.com, Jeff Passan broke it down:

With right-hander Lance Lynn, right-handed reliever Kenyan Middleton and a cadre of other players available, the White Sox are looking to bolster an on-the-rise farm system led by shortstop Colson Montgomery, a top-10 prospect, and Noah Schultz, one of the best left-handed pitchers in the minor leagues. Quero, who signed with the Angels in 2021, is the latest in a long line of Cuban-born prospects to join Chicago's organization and is a consensus top-100 talent -- the sort teams rarely get for rental players like Giolito and Lopez. The White Sox could further fortify their system if they choose to deal right-hander Dylan Cease or shortstop Tim Anderson, though they've said they hope to contend in the wide-open AL Central next season.

The Angels, meanwhile, are girding for a playoff run. While Ohtani is a near-lock for his second AL MVP award in three seasons, Los Angeles had struggled to assemble a playoff-worthy roster around him.

Owner Arte Moreno's desire to keep Ohtani, who chose to sign with the Angels when he came to MLB from Japan six years ago, fueled the deal. The Angels are hopeful that in addition to Giolito and Lopez, the return of star Mike Trout, (catcher Logan) O'Hoppe and super-utilityman Brandon Drury from the injured list will help lead to the team's first postseason appearance since being swept in the division series by Kansas City in 2014.

The new few days in Our National Pastime will be fascinating.

Here is what folks have been writing ahead of the trade deadline:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “For the Cardinals, it's time to admit it's not happening this season and figure out how to best reshape the club for the future. Trading (Paul) Goldschmidt for two playoff runs maximizes the return for him and will allow them to move Nolan) Gorman to first base after they've shoehorned him into second base the past two seasons. Or they can keep Gorman at second base/DH and move (Jordan) Walker to first since he's struggled in the outfield. Or they can play Luken Baker, who has a 1.116 OPS at Triple-A. No matter what, they have good options to replace Goldschmidt. Yes, a bold in-season move like this doesn't fit how the Cardinals normally operate, but this season is perhaps an indicator that the franchise needs to be a little more adventurous.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Padres entered Wednesday six games out of a Wild Card spot, with six other clubs ahead of them for the three spots. GM A.J. Preller is known to be one of the more aggressive executives in the game, and frankly, it would be surprising to see him go into sell mode this week. Despite their sub-.500 record and place in the standings, the Padres remain one of the most talented teams in the league. Should they figure out a way to sneak into the playoffs, they could easily make a run the way the Phillies did in 2022, throwing Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove in a short series while stacking the lineup with the likes of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Ha-Seong Kim. That said, a bad week could prompt Preller to reconsider things, and if he decided to sell, Snell and closer Josh Hader – both free agents at the end of the season – would instantly become the best starter and reliever, respectively, available on the market. Add in the possibility of a Soto trade (he has one more year of control) and the Padres could restock the farm system they used in recent trades.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “In some ways Orioles starters have been too good. Fans antsy for a playoff squad were disappointed when the club’s only offseason rotation addition was veteran Kyle Gibson on a one-year, $10 million contract. Yet virtually every member of Baltimore’s young rotation has taken a significant step forward, most notably right-handers Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish. Wells has posted a 0.99 WHIP with 110 strikeouts in 111 innings, while Bradish has a 3.05 ERA across 97 1/3 innings, and has completed at least six innings with two or fewer runs given up in 10 of 18 outings. Baltimore starters rank 12th in the majors in innings pitched, easing the strain on a bullpen that’s not as deep as last year’s unit. But the odometers are blinking red. Wells has already exceeded his 2022 innings total (103) and is closing in on his professional high of 119 ⅓ innings in 2018, as a Twins minor leaguer; he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. Bradish will likely exceed his 2022 mark of 117 innings within two starts. While there’s no hard and fast formula for increasing young pitchers’ innings, there’s still two months remaining in the season – plus the playoffs. Let’s not forget that top prospect Grayson Rodriguez, 23, has pitched decently in two starts since his return from the minors – and he could top his pro high of 103 ⅓ innings in his next outing. The Orioles score the ball, so they don’t need an ace that can win games 2-1. Just a guy to gobble up innings and maybe start toward the back end of a playoff series.”

Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs: “The Dodgers are getting at least some of the old band back together with Tuesday’s reacquisition of Enrique Hernández. The 32-year-old super-utilityman returns (along with cash considerations) via trade with the Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman. Hernández, who signed a one-year, $10 million pact with Boston during the offseason, is hitting a career-worst .222/.279/.320 (60 wRC+). The Red Sox are picking up roughly $2.5 million of the deal’s remaining money to improve their return, receiving multiple polished, back-of-the-40-man arms in Hagenman and Robertson. This season is the second consecutive year of declining offensive performance for Hernández, who has been a below-average hitter for most of the last five years. The decline is consistent across a variety of statistical categories, and there are no underlying signs that might indicate a bounce back or positive regression, but Hernández is still a capable defender at second base and (most importantly in this case) in center field. A June injury to Trayce Thompson eventually begat a deal for defensive specialist Jake Marisnick, whose recent hamstring injury again left the Dodgers thin in center. James Outman, whose hit tool has had a violent regression to the mean after a hot start, has seen the lion’s share of reps in center this year.”

MEGAPHONE

“We believe in this clubhouse, for sure. There’s a lot of winners in this clubhouse. We’re playing good baseball. We’re excited to just keep it going.”

Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger.