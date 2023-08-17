As Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore continues to prove, grooming prospects is an inexact science,

Liberatore followed a most encouraging start with another discouraging one Wednesday. So the process continues.

First base prospect Luken (Home Run) Baker is another example. He earned another promotion to the big league with his sustained power surge for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

But at the big league level, Baker has appeared befuddled at the plate during critical at-bats with men on base. So the process continues.

The Cardinals have a peak amount of young talent at or near the breakout point . . . but will they break out? Outfielders Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson have keep flashing their offensive upside, so there’s real hope.

Shortstop Masyn Winn figures to finally get his look soon, as mounting injuries force the team's hand. And top pitching prospect Tink Hence is continuing his education in sheltered conditions at Double-A Springfield.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel ranked Winn as the No. 16 prospect in all of baseball in his new midseason rankings and he had Hence at 27th.

McDaniel wrote:

Winn is a plus runner who will comfortably stick at short and has an 80-grade cannon for an arm. He's no slouch at the plate, with plus bat-to-ball ability and 15-20 homer upside.

Hence checks a lot of boxes with a fresh, loose arm and four above-average-to-plus pitches for strikes. He's been slowly built up, still only at 69⅓ innings this season as a career high, so next year may be when he gets a taste of the big leagues in a platform year in order to get a full season-long workload in 2025.

Baseball America ranked Hence 29th and Winn 30th in its recently revised Top 50.

BA’s staff wrote:

After being handled carefully in 2022, Hence has had his workload built up over the course of this season. The righthander reached Double-A as a 20-year-old and has one of the most dynamic pitch mixes in the minors.

Winn is the owner of the strongest infield arm in the minor leagues, but he’s got plenty more to dream on. He opened the year as the youngest player in Triple-A and took a little bit to get his footing, but by season’s end was showing skills that could make him a St. Louis sparkplug.

MLB.com dropped the Cardinals’ overall farm system from No. 9 in the preseason down to No. 22 in the midseason, since Walker and Burleson have settled into the majors.

Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson graduated off the preseason Top 100, Gordon Graceffo fell off with more mundane results at Triple-A Memphis and while Winn and Hence have maintained their places as promising pieces of St. Louis’ future, the Cardinals haven’t quite replaced what they lost in terms of top-end talent. First-rounder Chase Davis could reach those heights as he brings his CarGo-style swing to the pros, and St. Louis certainly addressed depth with the additions of Tekoah Roby, Sem Robberse, Thomas Saggese and others at the deadline.

While the remaining Cardinals games will have no meaning, the progress (or lack thereof) of emerging players will be interesting to follow.

For instance, Juan Yepez drove in six runs for Memphis Wednesday night. Remember him?

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The upstart Reds remain in contention in the NL Central, but they've been trending downward of late. Cincy did very little at the trade deadline in part because the Reds have been banking on the returns of two of their top starting pitchers, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. Greene has been out since the middle of June with a hip injury, and Lodolo has been laid up since early May with a stress reaction in his shin. The hope is that Greene and his ace upside will return to the rotation within the next week and that Lodolo will be back before the calendar flips to September. The Reds badly need those timelines to stick and for each arm to provide quality innings the rest of the way.”

Timothy Jackson, Baseball Prospectus: “No other team has improved their winning percentage more since last year than the Rangers have. Almost all of the league’s other exciting teams started being exciting last year. Their 177-point increase from .420 to .597 as of writing is approached only by the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds, another team that has provided a shocking amount of fun this year, also provide us more reasons to doubt their ability to keep doing this and getting away with it. They have a ton of rookies and worse pitching than the Rangers, and they didn’t even go out and acquire the strong remaining vapors of an ace at the trade deadline like Texas did with Max Scherzer. We can almost taste the shortcomings. We’re also getting dangerously close to a part in the season where we can’t ignore how reality doesn’t care. No, Dane Dunning probably isn’t going to be a tour de force the rest of the way with his 90 mph sinker, but a bunch of the games in which he has been are already banked as wins. Maybe Adolis Garcia’s ability to spit on pitches out of the zone doesn’t stick, but it has been a catalyst that has propelled him to being the team’s most valuable player by WARP to this point. Yes, the backend of their bullpen being so left-handed with Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman is odd and does, in the grand scheme of things that are probable, leave them more vulnerable. But one of those guys limits free passes and the other strikes out batters and they both do it better than most pitchers, leaving them as a troublesome endgame tandem.”

Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “So, no, Luis Arraez won’t hit .400 this season. Or, in all likelihood, any season. Still, he made us look, right? Arraez, who’s currently batting .367 for the Miami Marlins, sustained a .400 average through 78 team games, the longest run of this century. That his Wile E. Coyote act continued for even that long was almost inconceivable, because this century has been a bad one for batting average—not just for its decreasing importance to teams and fans, but also for how low it is leaguewide. Arraez, whom the wild-card-contending Marlins acquired from the Minnesota Twins in January, ended July batting .381, the highest mark for a qualified hitter entering August since Nomar Garciaparra in 2000. The year Nomar made his run at .400, the MLB batting average was .270. This year, it’s .248. There’s a long list of factors that have made it harder to hit for high averages: nastier pitches, optimized pitcher usage, data-driven defensive positioning, an offensive emphasis on power over contact, an overall increase in the quality of competition. Arraez isn’t even the ideal candidate to beat the steep odds. He has baseball’s best strikeout and contact rates, but he doesn’t hit many homers, and historically, he’s walked at roughly a league-average rate (enough to make him one of only two hitters this year with more walks than strikeouts). That constant contact means he’s much more dependent on balls in play than, say, the powerful, patient Ted Williams was when he hit .406 in 1941—and Arraez is slow, so he’s hardly an infield-hit machine. Yet in his fifth major league season, the 26-year-old Arraez—who led the American League with a .316 average last year—has forced people to contemplate and calculate the possibility of .400, which previously seemed too remote to entertain.”

Jon Heyman, New York Post: “Four of the Mets’ top eight prospects came in deadline deals. Shortstop/center fielder Luisangel Acuña is their new No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Forget that he has Braves bloodlines, everything else about him is a net positive. Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford and infielder Marco Vargas are their new Nos. 2, 6 and 8 prospects, so half their top eight prospects came in deadline deals. Most importantly for Mets fans who are now understandably suffering, don’t give up on 2024. Cohen and other Mets higher-ups say they expect to be competitive (as opposed to the team you’re now watching), and I think that’s right. Here’s why. The Mets still have the bulk of the position-player nucleus that helped them to a 101-win season in that long ago 2022 season, the game’s best closer Edwin Diaz will be back, the list of free-agent pitchers is the best in years and the Mets can afford to restock quickly.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “In essence, if 2022 dampened your spirits about (Bobby) Witt’s phenom status, then 2023 should have restored them. And that’s good news for a Royals team that has slogged through a bad year on the field and has an equally rough-looking future. Vinnie Pasquantino’s five-year WAR increased by 2.7 since the start of the season but has fallen since May because of a shoulder injury that ended his season. MJ Melendez being a mediocre outfielder rather than a mediocre catcher has knocked 10 points off his five-year WAR. Maikel Garcia’s five-year change is at -2.2, Nick Pratto at -1.4, and so on. At +2.2, Michael Massey is one of the few Royals hitters who has seen their five-year WAR projection improve by a win. There aren’t many reasons to watch the Royals right now. But in seeing Bobby Witt Jr. become the player people hoped he would, there’s now at least one, so flip over to their games from time-to-time!”

MEGAPHONE

"The game is still littered with examples of teams going on unlikely runs. I get it looks bleak and I don't want to even suggest that we're in a position to even talk about a streak like that. We've got to fix our own house and get going. But there's a lot of season left, too, and we've got to look at it that way."

Beleaguered New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.