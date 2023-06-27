The Houston Astros had lost seven of nine games before pulling out a 6-5, 11-inning victory over the Dodgers Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Yeah, we needed to find a way to win, big time,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters after the game.

They will try to build on that victory when staff ace Framber Valdez (7-5, 2.27 ERA) faces the Cardinals Tuesday at Busch Stadium to open a three-game series.

Try as they might, the Astros have not been able to play to their usual high level this season. They remain in the thick of the American League wild card race, but they have come to expect much more.

Season-ending injuries to pitchers Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. depleted a starting rotation that lost staff ace Justin Verlander to free agency in the offseason. The Astros have had to lean hard on young hurlers as a result.

Slugger Jose Abreu, the team’s big offseason addition, just recently began looking like his old self. His on-base plus slugging percentage is just .609. Primary catcher Martin Maldonado is batting .178.

The bullpen has had issues, highlighted by the struggles of set-up man Rafael Montero, who is 1-3 with a 7.76 ERA.

Writing for USA Today, Gabe Lacques noted the Astros’ slippage:

As they returned to Dodger Stadium for the third time since winning the 2017 World Series, the Houston Astros received the standard treatment: Boos and cries of trash-can banging and media harrumphing.

And while the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the three-game series, no amount of vengeance will return that trophy to the Dodgers, who were victimized by the Astros' illicit sign-stealing scheme that year. Yet six years later, Astros haters might have to satisfy themselves with this:

For the first time since winning that World Series, the Astros are not running away with a playoff berth.

Their misadventure in L.A. − including blowing a 7-3 lead in the last two innings Saturday − left them 42-36 through 78 games, by far their worst performance at that juncture since winning five consecutive full-season AL West titles.

In 2017 and 2022 − World Series championship seasons − the Astros had through 78 games built 12 1/2- and 13 1/2-game leads, respectively, and in those five seasons won between 48 and 52 games by now. Not once in that stretch did they relinquish first place from this point on − twice they were pulled into first-place ties in August 2018 − and they advanced to at least the AL Championship Series every year.

This season? Not that simple.

The first-place Texas Rangers have staying power, building a 5 1/2-game lead on Houston and impervious to Jacob deGrom's absence. Three AL East teams occupy the wild-card slots at the moment and even the Los Angeles Angels have bobbed to the surface as another team the Astros must outplay.

But, again, the Astros will roll with Valdez Tuesday in a tough matchup against a Cardinals team that simply cannot gain traction.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “General managers are quietly rooting for the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals to keep losing simply to enhance the commodities at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The White Sox are expected to widely shop starters Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Mike Clevinger, along with veteran relievers Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly, providing they’re out of the race. The Cardinals are expected to place starters Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery, along with relievers Jordan Hicks and Giovanny Gallegos, on the market, if they fall out of it.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “(Nolan) Arenado has not quite been himself this season, though his numbers have been trending upward at the plate. His defensive and baserunning metrics haven't been up to snuff and it's not entirely a small-sample size oddity. At least in a number of games I've seen, Arenado's throwing has been erratic and he's made other uncharacteristic miscues. There have been a lot of baffling performances coming out of St. Louis this season and at times, Arenado's has been one of them. He's still been really good, it's just that his standard is so high.”

Mike Puma, New York Post: “Since they completed a three-game sweep of these Phillies on June 1, the Mets are 4-14 and have managed to fall 14 games behind the Braves in the NL East. The Mets’ season isn’t scheduled to reach the midway point until Thursday and already they have been reduced to hoping for a run of success that can put them in the wild-card mix. Blind faith would be the only reason to believe such a run is possible at this point. The Mets have simply found too many ways to lose, with mental miscues now arising as a culprit that can rival the inconsistent bats and pitching arms.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “Every team runs into problems—slumps, injuries, employing Carlos Carrasco—but the difference between good teams and bad teams is how the good teams go about stopping those problems from compounding. Your big free-agent signings, two starting pitchers who are a combined 78 years old, haven't exactly lit up the league so far? A good team can weather that by leaning on its offense and its bullpen. Injuries have left you with an unexpected lack of bullpen depth? Good teams manage that by finding end-of-the-rotation starters who can eat up some innings. Only one of your regular starters has an OPS over .800? That's where the star-studded rotation is supposed to come in to save the day. Good teams make it through the slog of an MLB season by creating the conditions in which one part of the roster can always back up another, and right now all of the Mets' failsafes are offline.”

Paul Casella, MLB.com: “Tampa Bay is scuffling for maybe the first time all year. Along with benching superstar Wander Franco for two games this week (though he homered in his return to the lineup Saturday), the Rays have not won any of their past four series. Their last series win came when they took two of three from the Rangers from June 9-11. Since that set, Tampa Bay split a four-game set with the last-place A’s, lost two of three to the Padres, split two with the O’s and split four games against the last-place Royals.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I'd absolutely pick the Braves over the Rays if they squared off in a seven-game series right now and that's long been my tiebreaker if I felt like two teams were incredibly difficult to rank. The Braves just went into Cincy and took two of three against the hottest team in baseball and while they are without two frontline starters in Max Fried and Kyle Wright, they'll get those guys back down the stretch. This is the best team in baseball and a great pick for those looking to place a futures bet on the 2023 World Series champion.”

Cole Jacobson, MLB.com: “Can the Marlins make the NL East race competitive? Miami has surged into the playoff conversation by winning 20 of its past 28 games, though there are signs that their success may not be that sustainable (such as their 19-5 record in one-run games, the best record by any team in such games in the Modern Era). Still, as it stands now, the Marlins are in the best position of any team seeking to end Atlanta’s run of five straight NL East titles.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is extreme, but has there been a better switch-hitting, speed-power guy? The only comp I can think of is Mickey Mantle. A young Mickey Mantle. And that’s unfair to put on Elly, maybe one of the greatest players of all-time. But he hit a ball off the wall [Friday] as hard as I’ve seen anybody hit a ball.”

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto, on rookie Elly De La Cruz.