Paul DeJong got a chance to escape the sinking Cardinals this season and compete in a playoff race once again.

And he blew it.

DeJong went 3-for-44 for the Toronto Blue Jays after the Cardinals traded him for pitching prospect Matt Svenson. So when Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette returned from the injured list Saturday, DeJong got designated for assignment.

Rather than keep DeJong for veteran depth for their stretch run, the Blue Jays clipped him to open a spot on their 40-man roster.

DeJong's season started on a bad note when he struggled with back pain during spring training. After finally getting back to full strength, he opened his season at Triple-A Memphis and went 12-for-34 with three doubles, two homers and 14 RBIs.

That earned him another shot with the struggling Cardinals. DeJong started well, going 16-for-44 (.364) with three doubles, three homers and six RBI into early May.

Then he spent the rest of the season scuffling around the Mendoza Line again, hitting the occasional homer and playing steady defense before the Cardinals finally moved on from him.

Writing for MLB Trade Rumors, Darragh McDonald poked through the statistical debris:

It’s the latest downturn of an incredibly inconsistent career for DeJong. In 2017, his rookie season, he launched 25 home runs and slashed .285/.325/.532 for a wRC+ of 123. The Cardinals believed in him enough to sign him to a six-year, $26MM extension with a couple of club options. Unfortunately, his offense declined in each season after that, hitting a nadir in 2022. He struck out in a third of his plate appearances last year and finished with a batting line of .157/.245/.286, a season in which he was optioned to the minors for over two months.

He seemed to right the ship somewhat here in 2023. Prior to the trade, he had hit 13 home runs in 81 games. He was still striking out at a 28.4% clip but his .233/.297/.412 line translated to a wRC+ of 95. That means he was still 5% below league average but it was miles better than his wRC+ of 55 last year. It was also plenty passable for an above-average defender at shortstop, which is the consensus around DeJong.

Maybe another team will give DeJong a late-season look, or maybe he will have to wait until the offseason to see if another team will offer him at least a minor league deal for 2024.

Meanwhile the Cardinals gladly welcomed shortstop Masyn Winn to the big leagues to get a head start on becoming the long-term fixture at that position. He is off to a 3-for-11 start at the plate.

Other than making two off-target throws home, Winn made a good first impression with the team.

Writing for Baseball Prospectus. Jeffrey Pasternostro reminded us why Winn was a Top 50 prospect in all of baseball:

The bat went from intriguing to downright impressive in 2022. Winn started hitting the ball harder and in the air, continuing to play a smooth shortstop. Now Springfield is a nice home park to hit in, but 11 homers in 403 Double-A plate appearances as a 20-year-old raised a few eyebrows on staff, and raised his stock even higher given the five long flies he scrounged between two levels in his first pro season. He ranked second in the Cardinals system and 30th overall coming into this season. Winn got off to a slow start in Memphis, but has been scorching hot for the last six weeks or so. Now that we are fewer than 45 days from the close of the 2023 regular season, he can get a big-league audition while retaining rookie—and PPI pick—eligibility for 2024. Suspect we will be writing a few more of these call-ups over the next week or so.

Winn remains a glove-first shortstop prospect, but that’s much less of a knock on his bat than it would have been two years ago. He’s a potential plus-plus defender at the six, while the offensive projection is merely solid. Winn’s arm is one of the easiest 8 grades I will ever give, and I’d bet on him breaking triple digits on an infield throw before the end of the season. He’s a plus-plus runner, rangy on the dirt, and a danger on the base paths. At the plate, Winn shows off above-average bat speed and good bat-to-ball skills. It’s not a high-impact contact profile, but he should knock 15 homers or so and leg out plenty of doubles and triples on hard liners in the gaps. All told I’d expect him to post something around 10% better than league-average with the stick, with the possibility of more physical development and power to come. Winn is a complete player and while he might be more of a high-floor prospect given the current state of the bat, it’s a very high floor. I’m not ready to poo-poo the ceiling yet either, given he’s only 21 and has fully focused on hitting for only the last two years.

As for Svenson, the pitcher acquired from Toronto for DeJong, he has struggled at Double-A Springfield (8.22 ERA in five appearances) in his first action above the advanced Class A level.

But he was 4-1 with six saves and a 1.23 ERA for Vancouver before making the move. So there is still hope for him.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Cardinals will pursue at least three starting pitchers in trades and free agency, president John Mozeliak said, with Julio Urias of the Dodgers, Blake Snell of the Padres and Aaron Nola of the Phillies sitting atop their wish list . . . The Chicago Cubs say they have no intention to offer starter Marcus Stroman a contract extension after the season and now wonder if Stroman will opt out of his contract after all. He is sidelined with fractured cartilage in his right rib cage and may not return this season. He is owed $21 million in 2024 in the final year of his three-year, $71 million contract.”

David Roth, The Defector: “The Twins are doing the absolute minimum amount of Trying To Compete necessary to qualify as actually doing it, and they are still more or less running away with a division that has, with the exception of one instant classic brawl, spent the entire season perfectly replicating the experience of waiting in a long line at a car rental place. The Pirates are doing even less than that. In the context of this series, what (pitcher) Keuchel did on Sunday was only barely notable; it was the second straight game in which Pittsburgh had been held without a hit or a walk over the first five innings. This is August, and this was some extremely August baseball. But for all the other things that it was, Keuchel's brief and low-intensity flirtation with perfection on Sunday was a reminder of just how many things can happen in baseball. It was unlikely that Keuchel, at this point in his career, would throw a perfect game, and as it turned out he did not. But unlikely things happen all the time, even in the squashed-flat and sun-dazed middle period of August, even in games between teams that are only grudgingly trying to make anything happen at all, and even when everything suggests that those things should not happen. As the man said, it just worked out the way it worked out. Dallas Keuchel, like everyone else, might be nearer to the end than he knows. He also might be nearer to perfect than anyone suspects.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Padres fans in 2023 don’t have a ton to be excited about. The Friars have been in win-now mode for the last four seasons and are staring down their second losing campaign during that span. One of the two winning seasons was kind of ruined — for everyone in the world — by a raging pandemic, leaving fans with only one year that was both normal and an enjoyable experience since 2010. Unlike a lot of teams with a similar performance record, it’s not for lack of investment in the team. Just a few months after the gigantic trade that brought Juan Soto to town, the team signed Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million contract and kept Manny Machado from opting out with an even spicier $350 million pact. The Padres also agreed on a $100 million contract for Joe Musgrove and locked up Yu Darvish for $108 million. That’s more than $800 million, so we’re not talking about the case of, say, the White Sox having issues in part because they couldn’t be bothered to fill giant holes in the lineup because that would have required money . . . The Padres project to be worse in the future than they are now. You could say that about most teams, but the Padres are also a team that has a massive amount of payroll already tied up in a declining roster, an unsigned Soto approaching free agency, and probably not a lot of room left to grow in a payroll sense. Complicating things even further is the financial collapse of Bally Sports, as the team has not yet figured out how to replace that revenue. Forbes estimated the Padres lost $53 million in 2022, and things are likely to get worse from there.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “A staggering theme to this season is that the team with the best record in the American League, the Baltimore Orioles, had the second-lowest Opening Day payroll in the game — $60.7 million, according to USA Today. With Baltimore buoyed by a raft of young stars acquired over a lengthy rebuild, its stiffest competition in the AL East comes not from the Boston Red Sox, who are in D.C. this week, but from Tampa Bay, which leads the AL wild-card race and had the third-lowest Opening Day payroll at $73.2 million. Those are just two of the five franchises that spent less on their entire clubhouse than the Mets did on pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander — at least, that is, before New York traded its co-aces ahead of the deadline. Turns out the $86.6 million the Mets owed them for 2023 alone wasn’t going to buy a playoff appearance, let alone a championship. This isn’t to pick on the Mets . . . But there’s something Steve Cohen — and any owner — should take away from all of this. Of the six teams that spent the most, four — the Mets, New York Yankees, Padres and Los Angeles Angels — are either certain or probable to miss the playoffs.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “(Trea) Turner is in the first season of an 11-year deal worth $300 million. The good news is that it can only get better from here. The bad news is that he's hit .250/.302/.394 (89 OPS+) through his first 119 games. He's still likely to eclipse two Wins Above Replacement thanks to his positional and baserunning value, but let's be honest: the Phillies were hoping for something closer to a four-win season -- and justifiably so, given that he had cleared that mark in each of his last four full seasons. Turner, who has been better in August (.310/.355/.517 in 15 games), should have the opportunity during the postseason to atone for a down first year in town.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re in a big hole, but you can’t even get big-picture about it. You’ve just got to tackle the next day. That’s what we’re in right now, where we’re really scuffling. We played a tight ballgame today where guys did some good things to get some big hits. It’s one step at a time. We’ve got to go on a run.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, after his team lost its eighth straight game.